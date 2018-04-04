İngiliz Film ve Televizyon Sanatları Akademisi (BAFTA) TV ödüllerinin adayları belli oldu. The Crown ve Black Mirror dizileri üçer adaylıkla BAFTA’nın öne çıkan yapımları oldu. Ödüller 13 Mayıs’ta düzenlenecek törenle sahiplerini bulacak. İşte 2018 BAFTA adayları...

2018 BAFTA TV ADAYLARI

EN İYİ DİZİ

The Crown

End of the F***ing World

Line of Duty

Peaky Blinders

EN İYİ KADIN OYUNCU

Claire Foy - The Crown

Molly Windsor - Three Girls

Sinead Keenan - Little Boy Blue

Thandie Newton - Line of Duty

EN İYİ ERKEK OYUNCU

Jack Rowan - Born To Kill

Joe Cole - Hang The DJ: Black Mirror

Sean Bean - Broken

Tim Pigott-Smith - King Charles III

EN İYİ EĞLENCE PROGRAMI PERFORMANSI

Adam Hill - The Last Leg

Michael McIntyre - Michael McIntyre’s Big Show

Graham Norton - The Graham Norton Show

Sandi Toksvig - QI

EN İYİ KOMEDİ PROGRAMI KADIN PERFORMANSI

Asim Chaundry - People Just Do Nothing

Rob Brydon - The Trip to Spain

Samson Kayo - Famalam

Toby Jones - Detectorists

EN İYİ ULUSLARARASI YAPIM

Handmaid’s Tale

Big Little Lies

Feud: Bette and Joan

The Vietnam War

EN İYİ YARDIMCI ERKEK OYUNCU

Adrian Dunbar - Line of Duty

Anupam Kher - The Boy with the Top Knot

Brian F O’Byrne - Little Boy Blue

Jimmi Simpson - USS Callister: Black Mirror

EN İYİ YARDIMCI KADIN OYUNCU

Anna Friel - Broken

Julie Hesmondhalgh - Broadchurch

Liv Hill - Three Girls

Vanessa Kirby - The Crown

GERÇEK OLAYLARA DAYALI EN İYİ UZMANLIK

Basquiat: Rage to Riches

Blitz: The Bombs That Changed Britain

Blue Planet II

Elizabeth I’s Secret Agents

EN İYİ GERÇEK KONULU KURGULANMIŞ YAPIM

Celebrity Hunted

Love Island

Old People’s Home For Four-Year Olds

The Real Full Monty

EN İYİ GÜNCEL PROGRAM

Raped: My Story

Syria’s Disappeared: The Case Against Assad

Undercover: Britain’s Immigration Secrets

White Right: Meeting The Enemy

EN İYİ EĞLENCE PROGRAMI

Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway

Britain’s Got Talent

Michael Mcintyre’s Big Show

The Voice UK

EN İYİ DURUM KOMEDİSİ

Catastrophe

Chewing Gum

This Country

Timewasters

EN İYİ KOMEDİ VE KOMEDİ EĞLENCE PROGRAMI

Murder In Successville

Taskmaster

The Last Leg

Would I Lie to You

EN İYİ GERÇEK KONULU DİZİ

Ambulance

Catching A Killer

Drugsland

Hospital

EN İYİ TV KİŞİSİ

Antiques Roadshow

Cruising With Jane McDonald

No More Boys and Girls: Can Our Kid Go Gender Free?The Secret Life of the Zoo

EN İYİ HABER YAYINI

The Battle For Mosul

The Grenfell Tower Fire

The Rohingya Crisis

EN İYİ BELGESEL

Chris Packham: Asperger’s and Me

Louis Theroux: Talking to Anorexia

One Deadly Weekend in America

Rio Ferdinand: Being Mum and Dad

EN İYİ BAĞIMSIZ DRAMA DİZİSİ VEYA FİLMİ

Against The Law

Hang The DJ: Black Mirror

King Charless III

Murdered For Being Different

EN İYİ SPOR PROGRAMI

Anthony Joshua v Wladimir Klitschko

Six Nations: Wales v England

The grand National

Uefa Women’s Euro Semi-final

EN İYİ MİNİ DİZİ

Howards End

The Moorside

The State

Three Girls

DİZİLERDE MUTLAKA GÖRMENİZ GEREKEN ANLAR (SPOILER)

Love Island - Stormzy'nin süpriz görünümü

Game of Thrones - Viserion'un Gece Kralı tarafından öldürülüşü

Doctor Who - 13'üncü doktorun ortaya çıkışı

Love Manchester – Ariana Grande'nin 'One Last Time'ı söylemesi

Blue Planet II - Balinanın hüznü

Line of Duty - Huntley'nin kaçışı