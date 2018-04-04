İngiliz Film ve Televizyon Sanatları Akademisi (BAFTA) TV ödüllerinin adayları belli oldu. The Crown ve Black Mirror dizileri üçer adaylıkla BAFTA’nın öne çıkan yapımları oldu. Ödüller 13 Mayıs’ta düzenlenecek törenle sahiplerini bulacak. İşte 2018 BAFTA adayları...
EN İYİ DİZİ
The Crown
End of the F***ing World
Line of Duty
Peaky Blinders
EN İYİ KADIN OYUNCU
Claire Foy - The Crown
Molly Windsor - Three Girls
Sinead Keenan - Little Boy Blue
Thandie Newton - Line of Duty
EN İYİ ERKEK OYUNCU
Jack Rowan - Born To Kill
Joe Cole - Hang The DJ: Black Mirror
Sean Bean - Broken
Tim Pigott-Smith - King Charles III
EN İYİ EĞLENCE PROGRAMI PERFORMANSI
Adam Hill - The Last Leg
Michael McIntyre - Michael McIntyre’s Big Show
Graham Norton - The Graham Norton Show
Sandi Toksvig - QI
EN İYİ KOMEDİ PROGRAMI KADIN PERFORMANSI
Asim Chaundry - People Just Do Nothing
Rob Brydon - The Trip to Spain
Samson Kayo - Famalam
Toby Jones - Detectorists
EN İYİ ULUSLARARASI YAPIM
Handmaid’s Tale
Big Little Lies
Feud: Bette and Joan
The Vietnam War
EN İYİ YARDIMCI ERKEK OYUNCU
Adrian Dunbar - Line of Duty
Anupam Kher - The Boy with the Top Knot
Brian F O’Byrne - Little Boy Blue
Jimmi Simpson - USS Callister: Black Mirror
EN İYİ YARDIMCI KADIN OYUNCU
Anna Friel - Broken
Julie Hesmondhalgh - Broadchurch
Liv Hill - Three Girls
Vanessa Kirby - The Crown
GERÇEK OLAYLARA DAYALI EN İYİ UZMANLIK
Basquiat: Rage to Riches
Blitz: The Bombs That Changed Britain
Blue Planet II
Elizabeth I’s Secret Agents
EN İYİ GERÇEK KONULU KURGULANMIŞ YAPIM
Celebrity Hunted
Love Island
Old People’s Home For Four-Year Olds
The Real Full Monty
EN İYİ GÜNCEL PROGRAM
Raped: My Story
Syria’s Disappeared: The Case Against Assad
Undercover: Britain’s Immigration Secrets
White Right: Meeting The Enemy
EN İYİ EĞLENCE PROGRAMI
Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway
Britain’s Got Talent
Michael Mcintyre’s Big Show
The Voice UK
EN İYİ DURUM KOMEDİSİ
Catastrophe
Chewing Gum
This Country
Timewasters
EN İYİ KOMEDİ VE KOMEDİ EĞLENCE PROGRAMI
Murder In Successville
Taskmaster
The Last Leg
Would I Lie to You
EN İYİ GERÇEK KONULU DİZİ
Ambulance
Catching A Killer
Drugsland
Hospital
EN İYİ TV KİŞİSİ
Antiques Roadshow
Cruising With Jane McDonald
No More Boys and Girls: Can Our Kid Go Gender Free?The Secret Life of the Zoo
EN İYİ HABER YAYINI
The Battle For Mosul
The Grenfell Tower Fire
The Rohingya Crisis
EN İYİ BELGESEL
Chris Packham: Asperger’s and Me
Louis Theroux: Talking to Anorexia
One Deadly Weekend in America
Rio Ferdinand: Being Mum and Dad
EN İYİ BAĞIMSIZ DRAMA DİZİSİ VEYA FİLMİ
Against The Law
Hang The DJ: Black Mirror
King Charless III
Murdered For Being Different
EN İYİ SPOR PROGRAMI
Anthony Joshua v Wladimir Klitschko
Six Nations: Wales v England
The grand National
Uefa Women’s Euro Semi-final
EN İYİ MİNİ DİZİ
Howards End
The Moorside
The State
Three Girls
DİZİLERDE MUTLAKA GÖRMENİZ GEREKEN ANLAR (SPOILER)
Love Island - Stormzy'nin süpriz görünümü
Game of Thrones - Viserion'un Gece Kralı tarafından öldürülüşü
Doctor Who - 13'üncü doktorun ortaya çıkışı
Love Manchester – Ariana Grande'nin 'One Last Time'ı söylemesi
Blue Planet II - Balinanın hüznü
Line of Duty - Huntley'nin kaçışı