Kültür-Sanat

2018 BAFTA TV adayları duyuruldu

İngiliz Film ve Televizyon Sanatları Akademisi (BAFTA) TV ödüllerinin bu yılki adayları duyuruldu. BAFTA TV adaylarında öne çıkan yapım Kraliçe II. Elizabeth’in hayatını anlatan The Crown dizisi oldu

04 Nisan 2018 Çarşamba, 17:44:25

İngiliz Film ve Televizyon Sanatları Akademisi (BAFTA) TV ödüllerinin adayları belli oldu. The Crown ve Black Mirror dizileri üçer adaylıkla BAFTA’nın öne çıkan yapımları oldu. Ödüller 13 Mayıs’ta düzenlenecek törenle sahiplerini bulacak. İşte 2018 BAFTA adayları...

2018 BAFTA TV ADAYLARI

EN İYİ DİZİ

The Crown 
End of the F***ing World
Line of Duty 
Peaky Blinders 

EN İYİ KADIN OYUNCU

Claire Foy - The Crown
Molly Windsor - Three Girls
Sinead Keenan - Little Boy Blue
Thandie Newton - Line of Duty

EN İYİ ERKEK OYUNCU

Jack Rowan - Born To Kill 
Joe Cole - Hang The DJ: Black Mirror 
Sean Bean - Broken 
Tim Pigott-Smith - King Charles III 

EN İYİ EĞLENCE PROGRAMI PERFORMANSI

Adam Hill - The Last Leg 
Michael McIntyre - Michael McIntyre’s Big Show 
Graham Norton - The Graham Norton Show 
Sandi Toksvig - QI 

EN İYİ KOMEDİ PROGRAMI KADIN PERFORMANSI

Asim Chaundry - People Just Do Nothing
Rob Brydon - The Trip to Spain
Samson Kayo - Famalam 
Toby Jones - Detectorists

EN İYİ ULUSLARARASI YAPIM

Handmaid’s Tale 
Big Little Lies 
Feud: Bette and Joan
The Vietnam War 

EN İYİ YARDIMCI ERKEK OYUNCU

Adrian Dunbar - Line of Duty 
Anupam Kher - The Boy with the Top Knot 
Brian F O’Byrne - Little Boy Blue 
Jimmi Simpson - USS Callister: Black Mirror

EN İYİ YARDIMCI KADIN OYUNCU

Anna Friel - Broken
Julie Hesmondhalgh - Broadchurch 
Liv Hill - Three Girls 
Vanessa Kirby - The Crown

GERÇEK OLAYLARA DAYALI EN İYİ UZMANLIK

Basquiat: Rage to Riches 
Blitz: The Bombs That Changed Britain 
Blue Planet II 
Elizabeth I’s Secret Agents 

EN İYİ GERÇEK KONULU KURGULANMIŞ YAPIM

Celebrity Hunted
Love Island 
Old People’s Home For Four-Year Olds 
The Real Full Monty

EN İYİ GÜNCEL PROGRAM

Raped: My Story 
Syria’s Disappeared: The Case Against Assad
Undercover: Britain’s Immigration Secrets
White Right: Meeting The Enemy 

EN İYİ EĞLENCE PROGRAMI

Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway 
Britain’s Got Talent 
Michael Mcintyre’s Big Show
The Voice UK

EN İYİ DURUM KOMEDİSİ

Catastrophe 
Chewing Gum 
This Country 
Timewasters

EN İYİ KOMEDİ VE KOMEDİ EĞLENCE PROGRAMI

Murder In Successville 
Taskmaster 
The Last Leg
Would I Lie to You

EN İYİ GERÇEK KONULU DİZİ

Ambulance 
Catching A Killer 
Drugsland 
Hospital

EN İYİ TV KİŞİSİ

Antiques Roadshow 
Cruising With Jane McDonald 
No More Boys and Girls: Can Our Kid Go Gender Free?The Secret Life of the Zoo 

EN İYİ HABER YAYINI

The Battle For Mosul 
The Grenfell Tower Fire
The Rohingya Crisis

EN İYİ BELGESEL

Chris Packham: Asperger’s and Me 
Louis Theroux: Talking to Anorexia 
One Deadly Weekend in America 
Rio Ferdinand: Being Mum and Dad

EN İYİ BAĞIMSIZ DRAMA DİZİSİ VEYA FİLMİ

Against The Law 
Hang The DJ: Black Mirror 
King Charless III 
Murdered For Being Different 

EN İYİ SPOR PROGRAMI

Anthony Joshua v Wladimir Klitschko 
Six Nations: Wales v England 
The grand National 
Uefa Women’s Euro Semi-final 

EN İYİ MİNİ DİZİ

Howards End 
The Moorside
The State 
Three Girls

DİZİLERDE MUTLAKA GÖRMENİZ GEREKEN ANLAR (SPOILER)

Love Island - Stormzy'nin süpriz görünümü
Game of Thrones - Viserion'un Gece Kralı tarafından öldürülüşü
Doctor Who - 13'üncü doktorun ortaya çıkışı 
Love Manchester – Ariana Grande'nin 'One Last Time'ı söylemesi 
Blue Planet II - Balinanın hüznü 
Line of Duty - Huntley'nin kaçışı

 

GÜNÜN ÖZETİ (04.04.2018)
Günün gelişmeleri...

