KÜLTÜR-SANAT
En iyi 100 aksiyon filmi!
06 Nisan 2017 Perşembe, 10:34:10 | Güncelleme: 16:52:17
Aksiyon filmleri sinema dünyasının vazgeçilmez bir dalı. İşte IMDb'den alınan listeye göre 2000 yılından bu yana çekilmiş en iyi 100 aksiyon filmi...
-
1
1
|
100
100. Sherlock Holmes
iMDb: 7.6/10
-
2
-
3
3
|
100
98. Kiss Kiss Bang Bang
iMDb: 7.6/10
-
4
4
|
100
97. Serbuan maut
iMDb: 7.6/10
-
5
-
6
6
|
100
95. True Grit
iMDb: 7.6/10
-
7
7
|
100
94. Doctor Strange
iMDb: 7.6/10
-
8
8
|
100
93. End of Watch
iMDb: 7.7/10
-
9
9
|
100
92. Minority Report
iMDb: 7.7/10
-
10
10
|
100
91. Celda 211
iMDb: 7.7/10
-
11
11
|
100
90. Huo yuanjia
iMDb: 7.7/10
-
12
12
|
100
89. Dalkomhan insaeng
7.7/10
-
13
-
14
14
|
100
87.Zombieland
iMDb: 7.7/10
-
15
-
16
16
|
100
85. Batoru rowaiaru
iMDb: 7.7/10
-
17
17
|
100
84. 300 Sparta
iMDb: 7.7/10
-
18
18
|
100
83. Black Hawk Down
iMDb: 7.7/10
-
19
19
|
100
82. The Last Samurai
iMDb: 7.7/10
-
20
20
|
100
81. Man on Fire
iMDb: 7.7/10
-
21
21
|
100
80. Kingsman: The Secret Service
iMDb: 7.7/10
-
22
22
|
100
79. 3:10 to Yuma
iMDb: 7.7/10
-
23
23
|
100
78. The Count of Monte Cristo
iMDb: 7.7/10
-
24
-
25
25
|
100
76. The Bourne Supremacy
iMDb: 7.8/10
-
26
26
|
100
75. X-Men: First Class
iMDb: 7.8/10
-
27
27
|
100
74. Captain America: The Winter Soldier
iMDb: 7.8/10
-
28
28
|
100
73. Star Trek Into Darkness
iMDb: 7.8/10
-
29
-
30
30
|
100
71. Heneral Luna
iMDb: 7.8/10
-
31
31
|
100
70. American Gangster
iMDb: 7.8/10
-
32
32
|
100
69.Apocalypto
iMDb: 7.8/10
-
33
-
34
34
|
100
67. Ang-ma-reul bo-at-da
iMDb: 7.8/10
-
35
-
36
-
37
37
|
100
64. Captain Phillips
iMDb: 7.8/10
-
38
-
39
39
|
100
62. Hot Fuzz
iMDb: 7.9/10
-
40
40
|
100
61.Nightcrawler
iMDb: 7.9/10
-
41
41
|
100
60. Iron Man
iMDb: 7.9/10
-
42
42
|
100
59. The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug
iMDb: 7.9/10
-
43
43
|
100
58. Wo hu cang long
iMDb: 7.9/10
-
44
44
|
100
57. The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey
iMDb: 7.9/10
-
45
45
|
100
56.Chugyeogja
iMDb: 7.9/10
-
46
46
|
100
55. Edge of Tomorrow
iMDb: 7.9/10
-
47
47
|
100
54. Captain America: Civil War
iMDb: 7.9/10
-
48
48
|
100
53. Ying xiong
iMDb: 7.9/10
-
49
49
|
100
52. The Bourne Identity
iMDb: 7.9/10
-
50
-
51
51
|
100
50. District 9
iMDb: 8.0/10
-
52
52
|
100
49. Casino Royale
iMDb: 8.0/10
-
53
53
|
100
48. Rogue One
iMDb: 8.0/10
-
54
54
|
100
47. Kill Bill: Vol. 2
iMDb: 8.0/10
-
55
55
|
100
46. Star Trek
iMDb: 8.0/10
-
56
56
|
100
45. The Raid 2: Berandal
iMDb: 8.0/10
-
57
57
|
100
44. X-Men: Days of Future Past
iMDb: 8.0/10
-
58
58
|
100
43. Blood Diamond
iMDb: 8.0/10
-
59
59
|
100
42. The Revenant
iMDb: 8.0/10
-
60
60
|
100
41. The Martian
iMDb: 8.0/10
-
61
61
|
100
40. Sin City
iMDb: 8.0/10
-
62
62
|
100
39. Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl
iMDb: 8.0/10
-
63
-
64
-
65
65
|
100
36. Guardians of the Galaxy
iMDb: 8.1/10
-
66
66
|
100
35. The Bourne Ultimatum
iMDb: 8.1/10
-
67
67
|
100
34. Tropa de Elite 2: O Inimigo Agora é Outro
iMDb: 8.1/10
-
68
68
|
100
33. Tropa de Elite
iMDb: 8.1/10
-
69
69
|
100
32. The Avengers
iMDb: 8.1/10
-
70
70
|
100
31. Mou gaan dou
iMDb: 8.1/10
-
71
71
|
100
30. John Wick: Chapter 2
iMDb: 8.1/10
-
72
-
73
73
|
100
28. Mad Max: Fury Road
iMDb: 8.1/10
-
74
74
|
100
27. Star Wars: Episode VII - The Force Awakens
iMDb: 8.1/10
-
75
-
76
76
|
100
25. Kill Bill: Vol. 1
iMDb: 8.1/10
-
77
77
|
100
24. Taegukgi hwinalrimyeo
iMDb: 8.1/10
-
78
78
|
100
23. No Country for Old Men
iMDb: 8.1/10
-
79
79
|
100
22. Ai no mukidashi
iMDb: 8.1/10
-
80
80
|
100
21. V for Vendetta
iMDb: 8.2/10
-
81
-
82
82
|
100
19. Batman Begins
iMDb: 8.3/10
-
83
83
|
100
18. Gangs of Wasseypur
iMDb: 8.3/10
-
84
84
|
100
17. Inglourious Basterds
iMDb: 8.3/10
-
85
-
86
86
|
100
15. Bahubali: The Beginning
iMDb: 8.3/10
-
87
-
88
88
|
100
13. Django Unchained
iMDb: 8.4/10
-
89
89
|
100
12. The Dark Knight Rises
iMDb: 8.5/10
-
90
-
91
91
|
100
10.Gladiator
iMDb: 8.5/10
-
92
92
|
100
9. The Departed
iMDb: 8.5/10
-
93
93
|
100
8. Cidade de Deus
iMDb: 8.7/10
-
94
94
|
100
7. Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
iMDb: 8.7/10
-
95
95
|
100
6. The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers
iMDb: 8.8/10
-
96
96
|
100
5. Inception
iMDb: 8.8/10
-
97
97
|
100
4. The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring
iMDb: 8.8/10
-
98
98
|
100
3. Bad Black
iMDb: 8.9/10
-
99
99
|
100
2. The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King
iMDb: 8.9/10
-
100
100
|
100
1. The Dark Knight
iMDb: 9.0/10