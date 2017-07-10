03 Mayıs 2017 Çarşamba, 17:55:49 | Güncelleme: 10 Temmuz 2017 Pazartesi, 16:13:34
Televizyon dizileri hayatımızda büyük bir yer taşıyor. Eğer hala hangi diziyi izlesem diye düşünüyorsanız, bu listeye mutlaka göz atın! Bir numarada 9.5 puanla uzun zamandır Game of Thrones yer alıyor. İşte Imdb'nin puanladığı 97 televizyon dizisi...
97- Great News (2017)
IMDB : 6 / 1
96- The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks (2017)
IMDB : 6.3
95- Supergirl (2015)
IMDB : 6 / 6
94- Party of Five (1994)
IMDB : 6 / 8
93- It (1990)
IMDB : 6 / 9
92- Legends of Tomorrow (2016)
IMDB : 7
91- The Son (2017)
IMDB : 7 / 2
90- Demir Yumruk (2017)
IMDB: 7 / 2
89- Girlboss (2017)
IMDB: 7 / 2
88- Girls (2012)
IMDB: 7 / 3
87- Famous in Love (2017)
IMDB: 7 / 3
86- Fortitude (2015)
IMDB: 7 / 4
85- Hawaii Five-0 (2010)
IMDB: 7 / 4
84- The Magicians (2015)
IMDB: 7 / 5
83- Happy Days (1974)
IMDB: 7 / 5
82- Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. (2013)
IMDB: 7 / 5
81- Reign (2013)
IMDB: 7 / 6
80- Kör Nokta (2015)
IMDB: 7 / 6
79- Sevimli Küçük Yalancılar (2010)
IMDB: 7 / 6
78- Grey's Anatomy (2005)
IMDB: 7 / 7
77- Grimm (2011)
IMDB: 7 / 8
76- Skandal (2012)
IMDB: 7 / 8
75- Vampir Gunlukleri (2009)
IMDB: 7 / 8
74- Arrow (2012)
IMDB: 7 / 8
73- The 100 (2014)
IMDB: 7 / 8
72- Bones (2005)
IMDB: 7 / 9
71- NCIS: Naval Criminal Investigative Service (2003)