'Vaccination is inevitable until 2023 to strengthen herd immunity'

Gulsah OZGEN Eser PAZARBASİ ADANA, (DHA)  Hasan Murat Gunduz, chief physician of Cukurova University in Adana, stated that the vaccination has reached the certain point, but this is not at a level that will stop the epidemic. "Vaccination is inevitable until 2023 to strengthen community immunity." said Gunduz.
The single-dose rate of the vaccine reached 81.6%, while the rate of 2 doses reached 63.3% in Turkey. There is no red (high risk) province left on the vaccine map. Prof. Dr. Hasan Murat Gunduz said that at least 10-15 percent of society should be vaccinated more fully.  "Unless this happens, the pandemic will continue even if it slows down. Therefore, this pandemic will continue to progress among the unvaccinated. After that, some of them will get worse and unfortunately, we will lose some of them." said Gunduz by emphasizing the importance of full vaccination.
'EVERYONE SHOULD BE VACCINATED AT LEAST ONCE EVERY 6 MONTHS'
Prof. Dr. Gunduz warned that new variants could re-infect the people again and again.  
Gunduz continues as follows:
"People should get vaccinated to strengthen the herd immunity in 2022 maybe 2023 in the upcoming period. At least once every 6 months in the next year, with the same discipline. At this point, the supply of vaccines is important. Currently, there is no problem in our country regarding the supply of vaccines." (PHOTOS)DHA-English News Türkiye-Adana
2021-09-09 10:16:16

