Heartbreaking moment: Balloon seller tied balloons to graves of children in Antalya

DHA

Heartbreaking moment: Balloon seller tied balloons to graves of children in Antalya


Namik Kemal KILINC/SERIK (Antalya), (DHA)The footage of the balloon seller Sait Kocatepe, who tied balloons to the graves of children on the eve of Eid al-Adha in the Serik district of Antalya, became viral on social media. "When I said 'send your child' to the woman who bought a balloon from me on the eve, she replied, 'My child cannot come, lies under the sod´. Then she tied the balloon to the grave, I was sick at heart. I am already trying to make the living children happy, I wanted to do something for the deceased as well" said Kocatepe.A nearby person who was around the cemetery on the eve of Eid al-Adha in Serik district saw that a balloon seller was wandering around the graves of children and tying balloons to the graves one by one, recorded the moment. The footage shared on social media attracted great interest from social media users and aroused curiosity.TIED THE BALLOONS TO THE GRAVES ONE BY ONEAfter the footage has become viral on social media, the balloon seller is identified as Sait Kocatepe. Sait Kocatepe, who makes a living by selling balloons and cotton candy said that when a woman asked for a ballon near the cemetery on the eve of Eid al-Adha, he said to her `send your child for the balloon´ and the woman replied with `my child can't come, lies under the sod´. Then she tied the balloon to her child´s tombstone and left. Expressing that he was very impressed by this, Kocatepe said that he left there and prepared dozens of balloons and that he came back to the same place in the evening when the cemetery was not busy and tied balloons to the graves of children one by one."I WANTED TO DO SOMETHING FOR THE DECEASED AS WELL"Stating that he has been selling balloons in the district for 20 years, Sait Kocatepe also said, "Every year, I distribute candy and balloons to children on bairams. I am already trying to make the living children happy, I wanted to do something for the deceased as well. While doing this, I got goosebumps as if they were my children."(PHOTOS)FOOTAGE:
-----------------
Distributing balloons to children in the parkInterview with the balloon sellerTying balloons on graves in the cemeteryDHA-English News Türkiye-Antalya
2021-07-22 13:30:02

Anadolu Ajansı, DHA, İHA tarafından geçilen tüm Antalya haberleri, bu bölümde Haberturk.com editörlerinin hiçbir editoryal müdahalesi olmadan otomatik olarak ajans kanallarından geldiği şekliyle yer almaktadır. Antalya Haberleri alanında yer alan haberlerin hepsinin hukuki muhatabı haberi geçen ajanslardır.

