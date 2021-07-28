Wildfire at four different points in Manavgat 

Değerli Haberturk.com okurları.

Haberturk.com ekibi olarak Türkiye’de ve dünyada yaşanan ve haber değeri taşıyan her türlü gelişmeyi sizlere en hızlı, en objektif ve en doyurucu şekilde ulaştırmak için çalışıyoruz. Yoğun gündem içerisinde sunduğumuz haberlerimizle ve olaylarla ilgili eleştiri, görüş, yorumlarınız bizler için çok önemli. Fakat karşılıklı saygı ve yasalara uygunluk çerçevesinde oluşturduğumuz yorum platformlarında daha sağlıklı bir tartışma ortamını temin etmek amacıyla ortaya koyduğumuz bazı yorum ve moderasyon kurallarımıza dikkatinizi çekmek istiyoruz.

Sayfamızda Türkiye Cumhuriyeti kanunlarına ve evrensel insan haklarına aykırı yorumlar onaylanmaz ve silinir. Okurlarımız tarafından yapılan yorumların, (yorum yapan diğer okurlarımıza yönelik yorumlar da dahil olmak üzere) kişilere, ülkelere, topluluklara, sosyal sınıflara ırk, cinsiyet, din, dil başta olmak üzere ayrımcılık unsurları taşıması durumunda yorum editörlerimiz yorumları onaylamayacaktır ve yorumlar silinecektir. Onaylanmayacak ve silinecek yorumlar kategorisinde aşağılama, nefret söylemi, küfür, hakaret, kadın ve çocuk istismarı, hayvanlara yönelik şiddet söylemi içeren yorumlar da yer almaktadır. Suçu ve suçluyu övmek, Türkiye Cumhuriyeti yasalarına göre suçtur. Bu nedenle bu tarz okur yorumları da doğal olarak Haberturk.com yorum sayfalarında yer almayacaktır.

Ayrıca Haberturk.com yorum sayfalarında Türkiye Cumhuriyeti mahkemelerinde doğruluğu ispat edilemeyecek iddia, itham ve karalama içeren, halkın tamamını veya bir bölümünü kin ve düşmanlığa tahrik eden, provokatif yorumlar da yapılamaz.

Yorumlarda markaların ticari itibarını zedeleyici, karalayıcı ve herhangi bir şekilde ticari zarara yol açabilecek yorumlar onaylanmayacak ve silinecektir. Aynı şekilde bir markaya yönelik promosyon veya reklam amaçlı yorumlar da onaylanmayacak ve silinecek yorumlar kategorisindedir. Başka hiçbir siteden alınan linkler Haberturk.com yorum sayfalarında paylaşılamaz.

Haberturk.com yorum sayfalarında paylaşılan tüm yorumların yasal sorumluluğu yorumu yapan okura aittir ve Haberturk.com bunlardan sorumlu tutulamaz.

Haberturk.com yorum sayfalarında yorum yapan her okur, yukarıda belirtilen kuralları, sitemizde yayınlanan Kullanım Koşulları’nı ve Gizlilik Sözleşmesi’ni peşinen okumuş ve kabul etmiş sayılır.

Bizlerle ve diğer okurlarımızla yorum kurallarına uygun yorumlarınızı, görüşlerinizi yasalar, saygı, nezaket, birlikte yaşama kuralları ve insan haklarına uygun şekilde paylaştığınız için teşekkür ederiz.

YORUM KURALLARINI OKUDUM
Whatsapp Hattı 0536 266 79 69
Günlük gelişmeleri takip edebilmek için habertürk uygulamasını indirin
Copyright © 2020 - Tüm hakları saklıdır.
Habertürk Gazetecilik A.Ş.

Wildfire at four different points in Manavgat 

DHA

Wildfire at four different points in Manavgat 


Mithat ABAKANÖmer KARCA /MANAVGAT (Antalya), (DHA)-  Wildfire broke out at 4 different points in the Manavgat district of Antalya. In the fire area, where air and land interventions have continue, the flames also spread to residential and agricultural areas. Minister of Agriculture and Forestry Bekir Pakdemirli also moved to the region to manage the forest fire response on site.
The forest fire, which broke out at around 12 PM in the forest area near Yeniköy Neighborhood, spread in a short time with the effect of the wind. In addition to olive groves, laurel, and almond groves belonging to many people in the region, the fire, which is also effective in the forest area, started to be intervened by air and land. The fire spreads to the settlements and agricultural areas, as well as to areas where animals live. 
GOVERNOR: RESIDENTS HAVE BEEN EVACUATED
It was learned that fire broke out at 4 points in the Yenikoy, Sarilar, Bahcelievler, and Sorgun regions of Manavgat. The forest fire in Sarİlar District also spread to residential areas.  "The fire is moving towards settlements. Residents in Evrenseki, Kalemler, and Yeniköy neighborhoods were evacuated due to the fire. The air temperature is high and the wind is blowing. The temperature is about 44-45 degrees. We evacuated the threatened houses. We are experiencing an unprecedented fire. Currently, there is no loss of life. There is no clear information. There is information from the villages that there are people who are trapped. There is a possibility of injury." said Mustafa Yigit, Manavgat District Governor. 
450 FOREST WORKERS ARE WORKING
While the forest fire, which started at four different points in Antalya's Manavgat district at around 12 PM, grows rapidly with the effect of the wind, the teams are making great efforts to extinguish the fire. Officials of the Manavgat Forestry Directorate stated that the fires in the district were intervened with two planes, 15 helicopters, 111 sprinklers, six dozers, and 450 forest workers.On the other hand, the dense smoke caused by the forest fire in Manavgat was also seen from the city center, 80 kilometers away.DHA-English News Türkiye-Antalya
2021-07-28 16:22:58

Anadolu Ajansı, DHA, İHA tarafından geçilen tüm Antalya haberleri, bu bölümde Haberturk.com editörlerinin hiçbir editoryal müdahalesi olmadan otomatik olarak ajans kanallarından geldiği şekliyle yer almaktadır. Antalya Haberleri alanında yer alan haberlerin hepsinin hukuki muhatabı haberi geçen ajanslardır.

İLGİLİ HABERLER

Manavgat'ta 4 ayrı noktada orman yangını/ Ek fotoğraflar
YEREL HABERLER Manavgat'ta 4 ayrı noktada orman yangını/ Ek ...
Manavgat'ta 4 ayrı noktada orman yangını (5)
YEREL HABERLER Manavgat'ta 4 ayrı noktada orman yangını (5)
Arızalanan kamyon nedeniyle çıkan yangında 8 dönüm makilik yandı
YEREL HABERLER Arızalanan kamyon nedeniyle çıkan yangında 8 dönüm ...
Manavgat'ta 4 ayrı noktada orman yangını (4)
YEREL HABERLER Manavgat'ta 4 ayrı noktada orman yangını (4)
Arsa davasında şahitlik yapan aileye, plaj şemsiyesi sopasıyla dayak
YEREL HABERLER Arsa davasında şahitlik yapan aileye, plaj şemsiyesi ...
ASBAŞ yıl sonunda ticaret hacminin 925 milyon USD’ye ulaşmasını hedefliyor
YEREL HABERLER ASBAŞ yıl sonunda ticaret hacminin 925 milyon USD’ye ...
Manavgat'ta 4 ayrı noktada orman yangını / Ek fotoğraf
YEREL HABERLER Manavgat'ta 4 ayrı noktada orman yangını / Ek ...
Manavgat’taki yangına 10 ilden 19 helikopter 103 arazöz müdahale ediyor
YEREL HABERLER Manavgat’taki yangına 10 ilden 19 helikopter 103 ...
Manavgat'ta 4 ayrı noktada orman yangını / Ek fotoğraf
YEREL HABERLER Manavgat'ta 4 ayrı noktada orman yangını / Ek ...
Manavgat'ta hızla büyüyen yangın yerleşim alanlarına indi
YEREL HABERLER Manavgat'ta hızla büyüyen yangın yerleşim alanlarına ...
Başı sargılı şekilde, eşinin tabutu başında gözyaşı döktü / Ek foto
YEREL HABERLER Başı sargılı şekilde, eşinin tabutu başında gözyaşı ...
Manavgat'ta 4 ayrı noktada orman yangını (3)
YEREL HABERLER Manavgat'ta 4 ayrı noktada orman yangını (3)
Başı sargılı şekilde, eşinin tabutu başında gözyaşı döktü
YEREL HABERLER Başı sargılı şekilde, eşinin tabutu başında gözyaşı ...
Konyaaltı’da yaz okulu 83 kursta 500 öğrenci ile yapılıyor
YEREL HABERLER Konyaaltı’da yaz okulu 83 kursta 500 öğrenci ile ...
Manavgat'ta 4 noktada orman yangını (2) - Yeniden
YEREL HABERLER Manavgat'ta 4 noktada orman yangını (2) - Yeniden
AÜ ile Özbekistan Üniversiteleri arasında iş birliği protokolü
YEREL HABERLER AÜ ile Özbekistan Üniversiteleri arasında iş birliği ...
Tarım ve Orman Bakanı Pakdemirli, Antalya'daki yangın bölgesine geliyor Antalya'daki orman yangını sebebiyle gökyüzü dumanla kaplandı
YEREL HABERLER Tarım ve Orman Bakanı Pakdemirli, Antalya'daki yangın ...
Türkiye’nin ikinci kadavradan rahim naklini olan Havva Erdem, uyandırıldı Özlenen Özkan: “Yarın sabaha kadar servise almayı düşünüyoruz”
YEREL HABERLER Türkiye’nin ikinci kadavradan rahim naklini olan ...
Rahim naklinden 24 saat sonra uyandırıldı
YEREL HABERLER Rahim naklinden 24 saat sonra uyandırıldı
Masa Dağı bölgesine açılan yol trafiği rahatlattı
YEREL HABERLER Masa Dağı bölgesine açılan yol trafiği rahatlattı
Oğlu öldürülen anne: Kına yakıp, öyle defnedilecek
YEREL HABERLER Oğlu öldürülen anne: Kına yakıp, öyle defnedilecek
Antalya'da şahitlik meselesinde, anne ve kızı çocukları önünde plaj şemsiye sopasıyla darp edildi Darp sonucu kolu alçıya alınan anneden kızına duygulandıran cevap Kolu kırılan anne alçılı kolunu kızına, doktor tablo yaptı diye anlattı Anneannenin omzuna 9 dikiş atıldı, kızının sağ kolu alçıya alındı, babanın sağ gözü morardı 6 aylık bebeğini emzirip kucağına alamayan ziraat teknikeri anne gözyaşlarına boğuldu Seda Güzel, kolundaki alçıyı soran kızına, doktorlar resim tablosu yaptı diye anlatması duygulandırdı
YEREL HABERLER Antalya'da şahitlik meselesinde, anne ve kızı ...
Antalya'daki orman yangını büyüyor
YEREL HABERLER Antalya'daki orman yangını büyüyor
Manavgat'ta orman yangını/ Ek fotoğraflar
YEREL HABERLER Manavgat'ta orman yangını/ Ek fotoğraflar