Turkey's clash with wildfires continues

DHA

Turkey's clash with wildfires continues


ANTALYA / MUGLA, (DHA)The wildfires continue in Antalya's Manavgat district in 6th day. Marmaris, Koycegiz, Milas, Kavaklidere and Seydikemer fires continue in Mugla province. In Milas, the flames have spread in the Cokertme Bay. Manavgat and Gundogmus fires continue in Antalya. Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry announced that 119 fires in 32 provinces are under control, and 7 fires continue in 3 cities.
Wildfires in the Manavgat district of Antalya entered their 6th day. Due to the fire that broke out, the villages, provinces were fired and evacuated. 7 people lost their lives so far, hundreds of animals died in the fire.
MAYOR BOCEK: WE ARE SADDENED BY WHAT HAPPENED HERE
"We lost our lives, we lost seven of our citizens.  I offer my condolences to my fellow citizens from Manavgat. Antalya Metropolitan Municipality has 646 vehicles, and we are working 24/7 with our 767 personnel to remedy the problems of our citizens. In addition, we continue in cooperation with the Regional Directorate of Forestry and fire extinguishing teams. Also, our ministers are here. Manavgat is a supra-political place. We have casualties and thousands of creatures living in the forest. We are saddened by what happened here," said Mayor of Antalya Muhittin Bocek, who announced that fires continue in 13 neighborhoods in 4 districts.
COKERTME BAY EVACUATED 
On the third day of the fire, which started in the forest area in Beyciler village of Mugla's Milas district, spread to Bodrum's Mazi District and impacted Cokertme Bay, the aerial intervention resumed with three helicopters and three planes. Following the evacuation of the Mazi, the district was closed to the entrance of civilian vehicles by the officials. While the fire brigade and municipal workers have continued their extinguishing efforts in the Mazi District, the flames showed their impact in the famous Cökertme Bay and Gokbel District. 
TOURISTS AND CITIZENS IN TURUNC WERE DISCHARGED BY BOATS
In Turunc District, Marmaris, the tourists and citizens were evacuated by tour boats after the highway was closed due to the fire. While all the tourists packed their belongings and left their hotels, home and business owners took precautions against possible flames by watering the front of the buildings with hoses.
MINISTRY OF AGRICULTURE AND FORESTRY: 7 FIRES CONTINUE IN 3 PROVINCES
The Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry announced that 119 fires in 32 places in the last five days are under control, and 7 fires in three areas continue. The Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry announced the detailed status of forest fires between 28 July and 1 August. According to the ministry, 2 of the 14 fires in Antalya's Manavgat and Gundogmus districts, 4 out of 10 fires in Mugla's Marmaris, Koycegiz, Milas, and Seydikemer districts.FOOTAGE
-Helicopters are taking water from the sea
-Smokes from forest
-Flames in the forest
-Evacuations by the boat
-General and detail footages(PHOTOS)DHA-English News Türkiye-Antalya
2021-08-02 12:49:19

