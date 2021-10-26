Değerli Haberturk.com okurları.

Diver photographs tiny underwater inhabitants

DHA

Diver photographs tiny underwater inhabitants


Ibrahim LALELI/ ANTALYA, (DHA)In Antalya, diving instructor Erkun Tanyar photographs tiny sea creatures living underwater with the macro shooting technique.
Diving instructor Erkun Tanyar, who performs touristic dives in Antalya, brings to light the unknown and invisible face of the underwater with his camera. Tanyar, who photographed and recorded videos of underwater creatures less than 1 centimeter in length, living at different depths, with the macro shooting technique, said that he had the privilege of seeing these tiny creatures in the marine ecosystem. Aiming to shed light on the underwater life of Antalya with the photographs he took, Tanyar also plans to open an exhibition.Footage:Foorage of creatures underwater(PHOTOS)DHA-English News Türkiye-Antalya
2021-10-26 10:57:45

