Floods left mud behind in Eastern Black Sea Region

DHA

Floods left mud behind in Eastern Black Sea Region


Istanbul, (DHA)In the flood that occurred in Artvin province in the Eastern Black Sea Region, 430 houses and workplaces were damaged. One person was lost in the flood and the search continues. In Arhavi district of Artvin, where the floodwaters receded, houses and workplaces were buried in mud, while vehicles were turned into scrap.
The Eastern Black Sea Region surrendered to floods and landslides again after 8 days. While trying to erase the traces of the flood disaster in which 6 people lost their lives and 2 disappeared in Rize province, floods and landslides occurred in Artvin province as well. While one person was lost in the flood in Murgul district, Kapisre Creek overflowed into the district center as a result of the collapse of the rock fortifications in Arhavi district, and the streets and avenues turned into a river. Those trapped in the Bogazici and Cumhuriyet neighborhoods were rescued by boat rescue teams, the ground and basement floors of homes and workplaces were filled with water, and vehicles were dragged. Heavy damage occurred in the infrastructure and superstructure in the district, agricultural lands and highways collapsed, water, electricity, and telephone lines were damaged.
"WE HAVE NOTHING LEFT"
Zuleyha Meydan, whose house was flooded, said that her house flooded and they have nothing left. "The flood came suddenly, we saved ourselves by running to the upper floors" said Meydan expressing how devastating was the flood.
"Everything happened at once. We were surrounded by floodwater. We were in the middle of the stream. Cars and workplaces are gone. The damage is too much" said Tanju Pitoz, whose workplace flooded in Artvin.
 Footage:
Aerial footage of the damage in Artvin province
Footage of flood(PHOTOS)DHA-English News Türkiye-Artvin
2021-07-23 13:27:25

