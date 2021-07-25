The toll of the flood disaster in Artvin is heavy; 39 buildings were destroyed, 1,459 damaged



Arzu ERBAŞEmirhan PEHLİVAN/ARHAVİ (Artvin), (DHA)The extent of the damage began to emerge in the Arhavi district, which was hit the most by the flood and landslide disaster, which occurred on Thursday in Artvin.

According to the first determinations in the district; 10 buildings, 9 residences, 18 independent sections, and 2 barns were destroyed, a total of 1,459 buildings, residences, and independent sections were damaged. To erase the traces of the disaster in Arhavi, the work of the teams, which started with the first lights of the day, continues.

THE ARMY RUSHED TO AID

Cleaning works continue in houses and workplaces buried in mud in Arhavi district. The teams, which include 500 gendarmerie commandos, 118 AFAD volunteers, and municipal officials from the surrounding provinces and districts, clear the streets of mud and slime. Streets where debris and rubble are removed with construction equipment. Damaged goods removed from the houses are also transported out of the district. Soldiers also assist in the transport of goods. Teary-eyed citizens carry the damaged goods to the street.(PHOTOS)DHA-English News Türkiye-Artvin

2021-07-25 13:30:19



