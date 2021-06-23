He carried his disabled neighbor on his back out of the flooded house



Yurdaer ÖZTÜRK/MENGEN (Bolu), (DHA)Kemal Akbıyık, who was stuck in his flooded house due to the heavy rain in the Mengen district of Bolu saved by his neighbor Yavuz Aşkın. Aşkın, carried his visually impaired neighbor on his back out of the house.Mengen district in Bolu affected by heavy rain and floods occurred in Pazarköy of the district. During the rain, the ground floor, and garden of the house where visually impaired Kemal Akbıyık lived with his wife Gülay Akbıyık flooded. Noticing the situation, their neighbor Yavuz Aşkın entered the house and carried his visually impaired neighbor Kemal Akbıyık on his back out of the house in the water up to his waist. Meanwhile Gülay Akbıyık left the house by her own means. (PHOTOS)DHA-English News Türkiye-Bolu

2021-06-23 11:07:38



