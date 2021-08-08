Romanian patrol ship and Russian warship passed through Canakkale Strait to Aegean

Değerli Haberturk.com okurları.

Haberturk.com ekibi olarak Türkiye’de ve dünyada yaşanan ve haber değeri taşıyan her türlü gelişmeyi sizlere en hızlı, en objektif ve en doyurucu şekilde ulaştırmak için çalışıyoruz. Yoğun gündem içerisinde sunduğumuz haberlerimizle ve olaylarla ilgili eleştiri, görüş, yorumlarınız bizler için çok önemli. Fakat karşılıklı saygı ve yasalara uygunluk çerçevesinde oluşturduğumuz yorum platformlarında daha sağlıklı bir tartışma ortamını temin etmek amacıyla ortaya koyduğumuz bazı yorum ve moderasyon kurallarımıza dikkatinizi çekmek istiyoruz.

Sayfamızda Türkiye Cumhuriyeti kanunlarına ve evrensel insan haklarına aykırı yorumlar onaylanmaz ve silinir. Okurlarımız tarafından yapılan yorumların, (yorum yapan diğer okurlarımıza yönelik yorumlar da dahil olmak üzere) kişilere, ülkelere, topluluklara, sosyal sınıflara ırk, cinsiyet, din, dil başta olmak üzere ayrımcılık unsurları taşıması durumunda yorum editörlerimiz yorumları onaylamayacaktır ve yorumlar silinecektir. Onaylanmayacak ve silinecek yorumlar kategorisinde aşağılama, nefret söylemi, küfür, hakaret, kadın ve çocuk istismarı, hayvanlara yönelik şiddet söylemi içeren yorumlar da yer almaktadır. Suçu ve suçluyu övmek, Türkiye Cumhuriyeti yasalarına göre suçtur. Bu nedenle bu tarz okur yorumları da doğal olarak Haberturk.com yorum sayfalarında yer almayacaktır.

Ayrıca Haberturk.com yorum sayfalarında Türkiye Cumhuriyeti mahkemelerinde doğruluğu ispat edilemeyecek iddia, itham ve karalama içeren, halkın tamamını veya bir bölümünü kin ve düşmanlığa tahrik eden, provokatif yorumlar da yapılamaz.

Yorumlarda markaların ticari itibarını zedeleyici, karalayıcı ve herhangi bir şekilde ticari zarara yol açabilecek yorumlar onaylanmayacak ve silinecektir. Aynı şekilde bir markaya yönelik promosyon veya reklam amaçlı yorumlar da onaylanmayacak ve silinecek yorumlar kategorisindedir. Başka hiçbir siteden alınan linkler Haberturk.com yorum sayfalarında paylaşılamaz.

Haberturk.com yorum sayfalarında paylaşılan tüm yorumların yasal sorumluluğu yorumu yapan okura aittir ve Haberturk.com bunlardan sorumlu tutulamaz.

Haberturk.com yorum sayfalarında yorum yapan her okur, yukarıda belirtilen kuralları, sitemizde yayınlanan Kullanım Koşulları’nı ve Gizlilik Sözleşmesi’ni peşinen okumuş ve kabul etmiş sayılır.

Bizlerle ve diğer okurlarımızla yorum kurallarına uygun yorumlarınızı, görüşlerinizi yasalar, saygı, nezaket, birlikte yaşama kuralları ve insan haklarına uygun şekilde paylaştığınız için teşekkür ederiz.

YORUM KURALLARINI OKUDUM
Whatsapp Hattı 0536 266 79 69
Günlük gelişmeleri takip edebilmek için habertürk uygulamasını indirin
Copyright © 2020 - Tüm hakları saklıdır.
Habertürk Gazetecilik A.Ş.

Romanian patrol ship and Russian warship passed through Canakkale Strait to Aegean

DHA

Romanian patrol ship and Russian warship passed through Canakkale Strait to Aegean


Cemhan ŞEN/ÇANAKKALE, (DHA)Romanian Navy's MAI 0201 patrol ship passing through the CANAKKALE Strait (the Dardanelles ) and the 'Admiral Essen' warship with 490 side number from Russia's Black Sea fleet sailed towards the Aegean Sea.The patrol ship of the Romanian Navy and the warship named 'Admiral Essen' belongs to the Black Sea fleet of Russia, entered the Canakkale Strait from the Marmara Sea at 16.00 today, and, headed towards the Aegean Sea at around 17.45. Turkish Coast Guard Boats accompanied the ships for security reasons.DHA-English News Türkiye-Çanakkale / Merkez Cemhan ŞEN
2021-08-08 15:45:01

Anadolu Ajansı, DHA, İHA tarafından geçilen tüm Çanakkale haberleri, bu bölümde Haberturk.com editörlerinin hiçbir editoryal müdahalesi olmadan otomatik olarak ajans kanallarından geldiği şekliyle yer almaktadır. Çanakkale Haberleri alanında yer alan haberlerin hepsinin hukuki muhatabı haberi geçen ajanslardır.

İLGİLİ HABERLER

Romanya devriye gemisi ile Rus savaş gemisi Çanakkale Boğazı´ndan geçti
YEREL HABERLER Romanya devriye gemisi ile Rus savaş gemisi Çanakkale ...
Romanya ve Rus savaş gemileri peş peşe Çanakkale Boğazı’ndan geçti
YEREL HABERLER Romanya ve Rus savaş gemileri peş peşe Çanakkale ...
AK Parti'li Turan: 96 yıllık THK´daki kayyım sürecinin en büyük müsebbibi CHP
YEREL HABERLER AK Parti'li Turan: 96 yıllık THK´daki kayyım ...
Vali Aktaş’tan Çimentepe Yangın Gözetleme Kulesi’ne ziyaret
YEREL HABERLER Vali Aktaş’tan Çimentepe Yangın Gözetleme Kulesi’ne ...
AK Parti’li Turan: “CHP, Kılıçdaroğlu’yla 6 oku unuttuğu gibi, siyasi ahlakı ve nezaketi de unuttu”
YEREL HABERLER AK Parti’li Turan: “CHP, Kılıçdaroğlu’yla 6 oku ...
Avustralya Anıtı’nda çelenk koyma töreni gerçekleştirildi
YEREL HABERLER Avustralya Anıtı’nda çelenk koyma töreni ...
Biga Süt Birliği, afet bölgesine 2 tır yardım gönderdi
YEREL HABERLER Biga Süt Birliği, afet bölgesine 2 tır yardım ...
Çanakkale domatesinde hasat başladı
YEREL HABERLER Çanakkale domatesinde hasat başladı
Çanakkale'de şarampole uçan otomobilde 4 kişi yaralandı
YEREL HABERLER Çanakkale'de şarampole uçan otomobilde 4 kişi ...
Ezine’deki orman yangını kontrol altında
YEREL HABERLER Ezine’deki orman yangını kontrol altında
Ezine'de orman yangını (2)
YEREL HABERLER Ezine'de orman yangını (2)
Ezine'de orman yangını
YEREL HABERLER Ezine'de orman yangını
Ezine’de orman yangını çıktı
YEREL HABERLER Ezine’de orman yangını çıktı
Motosikletli genç hayata tutunamadı
YEREL HABERLER Motosikletli genç hayata tutunamadı
Çanakkale'de kaçakçılık operasyonu: 2 gözaltı
YEREL HABERLER Çanakkale'de kaçakçılık operasyonu: 2 gözaltı
Kazada yaralanan motosiklet sürücüsü kurtarılamadı
YEREL HABERLER Kazada yaralanan motosiklet sürücüsü kurtarılamadı
Çanlı Kıbrıs gazisi son yolculuğuna uğurlandı
YEREL HABERLER Çanlı Kıbrıs gazisi son yolculuğuna uğurlandı
Başkan Öz Pazar yeri ve etkinlik alanı proje yerini inceledi
YEREL HABERLER Başkan Öz Pazar yeri ve etkinlik alanı proje yerini ...
AK Parti Çan ilçe teşkilatı 1915 Çanakkale Köprüsünü ziyaret etti
YEREL HABERLER AK Parti Çan ilçe teşkilatı 1915 Çanakkale Köprüsünü ...
Turan’dan Ayvacık’a yatırım müjdesi
YEREL HABERLER Turan’dan Ayvacık’a yatırım müjdesi
Biga'dan afet bölgesine saman balyası gönderildi
YEREL HABERLER Biga'dan afet bölgesine saman balyası gönderildi