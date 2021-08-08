Romanian patrol ship and Russian warship passed through Canakkale Strait to Aegean



Cemhan ŞEN/ÇANAKKALE, (DHA)Romanian Navy's MAI 0201 patrol ship passing through the CANAKKALE Strait (the Dardanelles ) and the 'Admiral Essen' warship with 490 side number from Russia's Black Sea fleet sailed towards the Aegean Sea.The patrol ship of the Romanian Navy and the warship named 'Admiral Essen' belongs to the Black Sea fleet of Russia, entered the Canakkale Strait from the Marmara Sea at 16.00 today, and, headed towards the Aegean Sea at around 17.45. Turkish Coast Guard Boats accompanied the ships for security reasons.DHA-English News Türkiye-Çanakkale / Merkez Cemhan ŞEN

