Ships collided in the Sea of Marmara

DHA

Ships collided in the Sea of Marmara


Burak GEZEN/CANAKKALE, (DHA)In the Marmara Sea, two cargo ships collided in the Doganarslan locality between Canakkale's Gelibolu district and Tekirdag's Sarkoy district. It was stated that one of the ships was damaged and started to take on water. It was learned that both ships were taken to the Lapseki district of Canakkale.
The 299-meter-long ship 'Benitamou' carrying cast iron ore sailing from Ukraine to China, and the 172-meter-long ship 'BC Vanessa' carrying wheat from Bulgaria to Egypt, collided in between Gelibolu district of Canakkale and Sarkoy district of Tekirdag. The incident happened around 06.10 in the morning. It was learned that the two ships moving in the same direction collided on their way to the anchor area to wait to enter the Dardanelles. It was determined that the cause of the collision was fog.Footage:The footage of damaged ship
Footage of the ships(PHOTOS)DHA-English News Türkiye-Çanakkale
2021-10-24 11:16:51

