Rainbow at sunset in Canakkale

Burak GEZEN/CANAKKALE, (DHA)- In Canakkale, a rainbow appeared, covering the city in the form of a half-moon, during the rain in the evening. At sunset, the sky was painted red.
With the light rain that started during the evening sunset in Canakkale, a half-moon rainbow covered the city. The rainbow appearing above the clouds and the redness that emerged with the sunset created a spectacular view. Those walking along the promenade watched the beauty of the rainbow on one side and the sunset on the other.(PHOTOS)DHA-English News Türkiye-Çanakkale
2021-12-03 11:30:32
