Russian warship Orsk passed through the Dardanelles

DHA

Russian warship Orsk passed through the Dardanelles


Mustafa SUICMEZ/CANAKKALE, (DHA)The warship named Orsk belongs to the Russian Navy passed through the Dardanelles and sailed towards the Sea of Marmara.
Leaving from the Aegean Sea, the 113-meter-long warship Orsk, from the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Navy, reached the Dardanelles at around 10:45. The warship, which passed the Dardanelles, sailed towards the Sea of Marmara. The warship was escorted by a Turkish Coast Guard boat.(PHOTOS)DHA-English News Türkiye-Çanakkale
2021-12-27 12:06:18

