Russian warship Orsk passed through the Dardanelles

Mustafa SUICMEZ/CANAKKALE, (DHA)The warship named Orsk belongs to the Russian Navy passed through the Dardanelles and sailed towards the Sea of Marmara.
Leaving from the Aegean Sea, the 113-meter-long warship Orsk, from the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Navy, reached the Dardanelles at around 10:45. The warship, which passed the Dardanelles, sailed towards the Sea of Marmara. The warship was escorted by a Turkish Coast Guard boat.(PHOTOS)DHA-English News Türkiye-Çanakkale
2021-12-27 12:06:18
-
Son Dakika
-
Canlı Yayın
- Gündem
- Ekonomi
-
Dünya
-
Spor
- Futbol
- Basketbol
- Tenis
-
Voleybol
-
NBA
-
Puan Durumu
-
Fikstür
-
Canlı Skor
-
Yazarlar
-
Video
- Magazin
-
Soru Bankası
-
Gastro
-
Kadın
- Sağlık
-
Yazarlar
-
Yaşam
-
Çocuk
- Teknoloji
-
Kültür Sanat
-
Röportajlar
-
Kısayol
-
Grafik Haber
- Galeri
- Video
- Akıl Oyunları
-
Yerel Haberler
- Servisler
- Portallar
-
Hafta Sonu
- 7x24
-
Vefat
-
Künye
Copyright © 2020 - Tüm hakları saklıdır.
Habertürk Gazetecilik A.Ş.
Habertürk Gazetecilik A.Ş.