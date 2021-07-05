Mobile vaccination center for 'expatriates' at Kapikule Border Gate

Değerli Haberturk.com okurları.

Haberturk.com ekibi olarak Türkiye’de ve dünyada yaşanan ve haber değeri taşıyan her türlü gelişmeyi sizlere en hızlı, en objektif ve en doyurucu şekilde ulaştırmak için çalışıyoruz. Yoğun gündem içerisinde sunduğumuz haberlerimizle ve olaylarla ilgili eleştiri, görüş, yorumlarınız bizler için çok önemli. Fakat karşılıklı saygı ve yasalara uygunluk çerçevesinde oluşturduğumuz yorum platformlarında daha sağlıklı bir tartışma ortamını temin etmek amacıyla ortaya koyduğumuz bazı yorum ve moderasyon kurallarımıza dikkatinizi çekmek istiyoruz.

Sayfamızda Türkiye Cumhuriyeti kanunlarına ve evrensel insan haklarına aykırı yorumlar onaylanmaz ve silinir. Okurlarımız tarafından yapılan yorumların, (yorum yapan diğer okurlarımıza yönelik yorumlar da dahil olmak üzere) kişilere, ülkelere, topluluklara, sosyal sınıflara ırk, cinsiyet, din, dil başta olmak üzere ayrımcılık unsurları taşıması durumunda yorum editörlerimiz yorumları onaylamayacaktır ve yorumlar silinecektir. Onaylanmayacak ve silinecek yorumlar kategorisinde aşağılama, nefret söylemi, küfür, hakaret, kadın ve çocuk istismarı, hayvanlara yönelik şiddet söylemi içeren yorumlar da yer almaktadır. Suçu ve suçluyu övmek, Türkiye Cumhuriyeti yasalarına göre suçtur. Bu nedenle bu tarz okur yorumları da doğal olarak Haberturk.com yorum sayfalarında yer almayacaktır.

Ayrıca Haberturk.com yorum sayfalarında Türkiye Cumhuriyeti mahkemelerinde doğruluğu ispat edilemeyecek iddia, itham ve karalama içeren, halkın tamamını veya bir bölümünü kin ve düşmanlığa tahrik eden, provokatif yorumlar da yapılamaz.

Yorumlarda markaların ticari itibarını zedeleyici, karalayıcı ve herhangi bir şekilde ticari zarara yol açabilecek yorumlar onaylanmayacak ve silinecektir. Aynı şekilde bir markaya yönelik promosyon veya reklam amaçlı yorumlar da onaylanmayacak ve silinecek yorumlar kategorisindedir. Başka hiçbir siteden alınan linkler Haberturk.com yorum sayfalarında paylaşılamaz.

Haberturk.com yorum sayfalarında paylaşılan tüm yorumların yasal sorumluluğu yorumu yapan okura aittir ve Haberturk.com bunlardan sorumlu tutulamaz.

Haberturk.com yorum sayfalarında yorum yapan her okur, yukarıda belirtilen kuralları, sitemizde yayınlanan Kullanım Koşulları’nı ve Gizlilik Sözleşmesi’ni peşinen okumuş ve kabul etmiş sayılır.

Bizlerle ve diğer okurlarımızla yorum kurallarına uygun yorumlarınızı, görüşlerinizi yasalar, saygı, nezaket, birlikte yaşama kuralları ve insan haklarına uygun şekilde paylaştığınız için teşekkür ederiz.

YORUM KURALLARINI OKUDUM
Whatsapp Hattı 0536 266 79 69
Günlük gelişmeleri takip edebilmek için habertürk uygulamasını indirin
Copyright © 2020 - Tüm hakları saklıdır.
Habertürk Gazetecilik A.Ş.

Mobile vaccination center for 'expatriates' at Kapikule Border Gate

DHA

Mobile vaccination center for 'expatriates' at Kapikule Border Gate


Olgay GULER -Resul ORUCOGLU / EDIRNE, (DHA)In Edirne, a mobile vaccination center was established at Kapikule Border Gate to facilitate expatriates who come to Turkey to spend their summer holidays. "We have activated the vaccination center at the border gate in Kapikule. All our citizens with a Turkish ID number can have our vaccinations provided by the Ministry of Health free of charge. Of course, our priority is our ex-pats in this center. To ensure that our ex-pats coming through the gate are vaccinated." said Provincial Health Director Mustafa Ishak Yildirim. 
Edirne Provincial Health Directorate has established a mobile vaccination center at Kapikule Customs Gate for ex-pats who live in various European countries and come to their homeland for summer vacation. In the center, which is active 24 hours a day, blue cardholders with a Turkish ID number or dual citizens can be vaccinated without any documents. Provincial Health Director Mustafa Ishak Yildirim stated that citizens can get their vaccinations free of charge at the vaccination center and noted that they also put up directional signs for themselves. 
'THEY CAN GET VACCINES WHEN THEY WANT'
"We have activated the vaccination center at the Border Gate in Kapikule. All our citizens, all citizens with a Turkish ID number, can have our vaccinations provided by the Ministry of Health free of charge. Of course, our priority is our expatriates in this center. But both our citizens who go abroad and the people of Edirne can apply to our vaccination center, which is open 24 hours a day, whenever they want. As long as the vaccinations are defined for them and the age groups are suitable, we already have signposts after entering Kapikule. With the help of these signs, they can come directly to our vaccination area. It is enough just to have their Turkish ID number. After they give us their numbers, we can vaccinate themselves through the vaccination application" said Province Health Director Mustafa Ishak Yildirim.
'I AM VERY SURPRISED'
"I saw the vaccination center by chance, and as soon as I saw it, I wanted to have the vaccination. Officials helped me. I am vaccinated and did my civic duty. I was really surprised by the service. I had my first dose abroad. There is no such service on-road routes. It is a very good practice. As a matter of fact, I was surprised." said Ibrahim Ayber, who came from Germany and got his vaccination at the center.FOOTAGE
----------------
-Details of the expatriates waiting in Kapıkule
-Interview with İbrahim Ayber, who came to get vaccinated
-Expatriates entering the dormitory
-Provincial Health Director İshak Yıldırım interview
-Detail from the staff at the vaccination center
-Deputy Sirakaya's visit to the center
-Interview with Sırakay
-Citizen filling out form(PHOTOS)DHA-English News Türkiye-Edirne
2021-07-05 15:49:27

Anadolu Ajansı, DHA, İHA tarafından geçilen tüm Edirne haberleri, bu bölümde Haberturk.com editörlerinin hiçbir editoryal müdahalesi olmadan otomatik olarak ajans kanallarından geldiği şekliyle yer almaktadır. Edirne Haberleri alanında yer alan haberlerin hepsinin hukuki muhatabı haberi geçen ajanslardır.

İLGİLİ HABERLER

Kazada şehit olan polisin Edirne'deki babaevine ateş düştü
YEREL HABERLER Kazada şehit olan polisin Edirne'deki babaevine ateş ...
Kapıkule’de bayram yoğunluğu Gurbetçiler akın akın Türkiye'ye geliyor
YEREL HABERLER Kapıkule’de bayram yoğunluğu Gurbetçiler akın akın ...
Kapıkule Sınır Kapısı'na 'gurbetçiler' için mobil aşı merkezi
YEREL HABERLER Kapıkule Sınır Kapısı'na 'gurbetçiler' için mobil aşı ...
660´ncı Kırkpınar´a 40 davul ve zurna ile davet
YEREL HABERLER 660´ncı Kırkpınar´a 40 davul ve zurna ile davet
Kontrolden çıkan araç su kanalına uçtu: 1 yaralı
YEREL HABERLER Kontrolden çıkan araç su kanalına uçtu: 1 yaralı
Sanayi ve Teknoloji Bakanı Varank: “Edirne’yi CHP zulmünden kurtarmamız lazım” “Bir derenin ıslahını yapamayan, su arıtma tesisi kuramayan belediyenin neresi örnek olacak?"
YEREL HABERLER Sanayi ve Teknoloji Bakanı Varank: “Edirne’yi CHP ...
Bakan Varank’tan selden zarar gören esnafa destek müjdesi
YEREL HABERLER Bakan Varank’tan selden zarar gören esnafa destek ...
Bakan Varank: Türkiye 2'nci çeyrekte daha da büyüyecek(2)
YEREL HABERLER Bakan Varank: Türkiye 2'nci çeyrekte daha da ...
Bakan Varank, Edirne Valiliğini ziyaret etti
YEREL HABERLER Bakan Varank, Edirne Valiliğini ziyaret etti
Bakan Varank: “Türkiye ekonomisi ilk çeyrekte yüzde 7 büyüdü”
YEREL HABERLER Bakan Varank: “Türkiye ekonomisi ilk çeyrekte yüzde 7 ...
Bakan Varank: Türkiye 2'nci çeyrekte daha da büyüyecek
YEREL HABERLER Bakan Varank: Türkiye 2'nci çeyrekte daha da ...
Meriç'te boyu kadar yayın balığı tuttu
YEREL HABERLER Meriç'te boyu kadar yayın balığı tuttu
10 binlerce ziyaretçi bekleniyor, Kırkpınar'a, ciğerciler de hazır
YEREL HABERLER 10 binlerce ziyaretçi bekleniyor, Kırkpınar'a, ...
Edirne'de kapalı olan Pazarkule Sınır Kapısı 16 ay sonra açıldı
YEREL HABERLER Edirne'de kapalı olan Pazarkule Sınır Kapısı 16 ay ...
Keşan’da pazara gelenler alışverişe çıkmadan aşılandı
YEREL HABERLER Keşan’da pazara gelenler alışverişe çıkmadan aşılandı
Dehşet anının görüntüsü ortaya çıktı
YEREL HABERLER Dehşet anının görüntüsü ortaya çıktı
Pazar yerine gelenler önce aşı oldu, ardından alışveriş yaptı
YEREL HABERLER Pazar yerine gelenler önce aşı oldu, ardından ...
AK Parti´li Aksal: Edirne´nin çok ciddi bir alt yapı sorunu var
YEREL HABERLER AK Parti´li Aksal: Edirne´nin çok ciddi bir alt yapı ...
Edirne'de dolu, yüzlerce dekar tarım arazisine zarar verdi
YEREL HABERLER Edirne'de dolu, yüzlerce dekar tarım arazisine zarar ...
Edirne'de sağanak ve dolu tarım alanlarına zarar verdi
YEREL HABERLER Edirne'de sağanak ve dolu tarım alanlarına zarar ...
Sel felaketi mağduru esnaf, yaralarını sarmaya çalışıyor
YEREL HABERLER Sel felaketi mağduru esnaf, yaralarını sarmaya ...
Hayatını kaybeden sağlık personellerinin isimleri, kendi birimlerinde yaşayacak Sağlık çalışanlarının isimleri görev yaptıkları birimlerde yaşatılacak
YEREL HABERLER Hayatını kaybeden sağlık personellerinin isimleri, ...
Edirne’de esnaf ve vatandaşların altyapı yetersizliği tepkisi
YEREL HABERLER Edirne’de esnaf ve vatandaşların altyapı yetersizliği ...
Elektrik direkleri tren vagonlarının üstüne devrildi
YEREL HABERLER Elektrik direkleri tren vagonlarının üstüne devrildi