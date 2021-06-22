Set up a library at the bus station for her graduation project

Değerli Haberturk.com okurları.

Haberturk.com ekibi olarak Türkiye’de ve dünyada yaşanan ve haber değeri taşıyan her türlü gelişmeyi sizlere en hızlı, en objektif ve en doyurucu şekilde ulaştırmak için çalışıyoruz. Yoğun gündem içerisinde sunduğumuz haberlerimizle ve olaylarla ilgili eleştiri, görüş, yorumlarınız bizler için çok önemli. Fakat karşılıklı saygı ve yasalara uygunluk çerçevesinde oluşturduğumuz yorum platformlarında daha sağlıklı bir tartışma ortamını temin etmek amacıyla ortaya koyduğumuz bazı yorum ve moderasyon kurallarımıza dikkatinizi çekmek istiyoruz.

Sayfamızda Türkiye Cumhuriyeti kanunlarına ve evrensel insan haklarına aykırı yorumlar onaylanmaz ve silinir. Okurlarımız tarafından yapılan yorumların, (yorum yapan diğer okurlarımıza yönelik yorumlar da dahil olmak üzere) kişilere, ülkelere, topluluklara, sosyal sınıflara ırk, cinsiyet, din, dil başta olmak üzere ayrımcılık unsurları taşıması durumunda yorum editörlerimiz yorumları onaylamayacaktır ve yorumlar silinecektir. Onaylanmayacak ve silinecek yorumlar kategorisinde aşağılama, nefret söylemi, küfür, hakaret, kadın ve çocuk istismarı, hayvanlara yönelik şiddet söylemi içeren yorumlar da yer almaktadır. Suçu ve suçluyu övmek, Türkiye Cumhuriyeti yasalarına göre suçtur. Bu nedenle bu tarz okur yorumları da doğal olarak Haberturk.com yorum sayfalarında yer almayacaktır.

Ayrıca Haberturk.com yorum sayfalarında Türkiye Cumhuriyeti mahkemelerinde doğruluğu ispat edilemeyecek iddia, itham ve karalama içeren, halkın tamamını veya bir bölümünü kin ve düşmanlığa tahrik eden, provokatif yorumlar da yapılamaz.

Yorumlarda markaların ticari itibarını zedeleyici, karalayıcı ve herhangi bir şekilde ticari zarara yol açabilecek yorumlar onaylanmayacak ve silinecektir. Aynı şekilde bir markaya yönelik promosyon veya reklam amaçlı yorumlar da onaylanmayacak ve silinecek yorumlar kategorisindedir. Başka hiçbir siteden alınan linkler Haberturk.com yorum sayfalarında paylaşılamaz.

Haberturk.com yorum sayfalarında paylaşılan tüm yorumların yasal sorumluluğu yorumu yapan okura aittir ve Haberturk.com bunlardan sorumlu tutulamaz.

Haberturk.com yorum sayfalarında yorum yapan her okur, yukarıda belirtilen kuralları, sitemizde yayınlanan Kullanım Koşulları’nı ve Gizlilik Sözleşmesi’ni peşinen okumuş ve kabul etmiş sayılır.

Bizlerle ve diğer okurlarımızla yorum kurallarına uygun yorumlarınızı, görüşlerinizi yasalar, saygı, nezaket, birlikte yaşama kuralları ve insan haklarına uygun şekilde paylaştığınız için teşekkür ederiz.

YORUM KURALLARINI OKUDUM
Whatsapp Hattı 0536 266 79 69
Günlük gelişmeleri takip edebilmek için habertürk uygulamasını indirin
Copyright © 2020 - Tüm hakları saklıdır.
Habertürk Gazetecilik A.Ş.

Set up a library at the bus station for her graduation project

DHA

Set up a library at the bus station for her graduation project


Salih TEKIN/ERZURUM, (DHA)Senem Ok, a senior undergraduate in Erzurum Ataturk University Communication Faculty Journalism Department, built a library at the bus station as part of her graduation project. "I set up a library at the station to encourage reading and to show that a book is readable under all conditions." the undergraduate told DHA.
Senem Ok, who set up a library at the bus station with approval of her teacher, chose classics from world literature. She said that she aimed to improve the habit of reading books with the 'Read at the bus station' project. 
"I wanted to convey to people the importance of reading a book that nourishes, develops, and accelerates thought for social sensitivity and that the book is readable in any condition. After permission from the Erzurum Metropolitan Municipality, we established the library. The library contains works from world literature. Anyone can benefit from the library" she said.
Suleyman Emre Gultekin, an undergraduate of the Faculty of Literature, who reads a book while waiting for the bus, also noted that they spend time efficiently instead of waiting idly at bus stations or surfing social media on their mobile phones. DHA-English News Türkiye-Erzurum / Merkez
2021-06-22 12:34:05

Anadolu Ajansı, DHA, İHA tarafından geçilen tüm Erzurum haberleri, bu bölümde Haberturk.com editörlerinin hiçbir editoryal müdahalesi olmadan otomatik olarak ajans kanallarından geldiği şekliyle yer almaktadır. Erzurum Haberleri alanında yer alan haberlerin hepsinin hukuki muhatabı haberi geçen ajanslardır.

İLGİLİ HABERLER

Tekman’da AFAD eğitimi
YEREL HABERLER Tekman’da AFAD eğitimi
Oltu Uygulamalı Bilimler Fakültesi öğrencilerini bekliyor
YEREL HABERLER Oltu Uygulamalı Bilimler Fakültesi öğrencilerini ...
Murat Demirtaş Kütüphanesi Hınıs'ta açıldı
YEREL HABERLER Murat Demirtaş Kütüphanesi Hınıs'ta açıldı
Öğrenciler ders zamanı köy muhtarının evini ablukaya alıyor
YEREL HABERLER Öğrenciler ders zamanı köy muhtarının evini ablukaya ...
Yarım asırlık plakçalar ve gramofonları tamir ederek ilk günkü haline getiriyor
YEREL HABERLER Yarım asırlık plakçalar ve gramofonları tamir ederek ...
Mezuniyet projesi için durağa kütüphane kurdu
YEREL HABERLER Mezuniyet projesi için durağa kütüphane kurdu
CHP Milletvekilleri Oltu’da
YEREL HABERLER CHP Milletvekilleri Oltu’da
Ulusal toplum ve değişme kongresi düzenlendi
YEREL HABERLER Ulusal toplum ve değişme kongresi düzenlendi
CHP Milletvekillerinden DAGC’ye ziyaret
YEREL HABERLER CHP Milletvekillerinden DAGC’ye ziyaret
CHP heyetinden Etso’ya ziyaret
YEREL HABERLER CHP heyetinden Etso’ya ziyaret
TSK Mehmetçik Vakfı’ndan teşekkür ziyareti
YEREL HABERLER TSK Mehmetçik Vakfı’ndan teşekkür ziyareti
Erzurum’da ‘Telafide Ben de Varım’ programı başladı Telafi programına 35 bin 800 öğrenci başvurdu
YEREL HABERLER Erzurum’da ‘Telafide Ben de Varım’ programı ...
CHP 40 milletvekili ile Erzurum’da Genel Başkan Yardımcısı ve İstanbul Milletvekili Gamze Akkuş İlgezdi esnafı dinledi, seyyar satıcılardan alışveriş yapıp ayakkabı boyattı
YEREL HABERLER CHP 40 milletvekili ile Erzurum’da Genel Başkan ...
CHP'nin 60 kişilik heyeti Erzurum'da
YEREL HABERLER CHP'nin 60 kişilik heyeti Erzurum'da
Karaca’nın ‘Tur kayağı anıları’ kitap oldu
YEREL HABERLER Karaca’nın ‘Tur kayağı anıları’ kitap oldu
Ayaklarını yıkamak isterken dereye düşen genç boğularak hayatını kaybetti Suda kaybolan ceset, JAK ekiplerince bulundu
YEREL HABERLER Ayaklarını yıkamak isterken dereye düşen genç ...
Milletvekili Aydemir’den Çat çıkarması Çat Belediye Başkanı Melik Yaşar’a konuk olan Aydemir, ilçede çeşitli temaslarda da bulundu
YEREL HABERLER Milletvekili Aydemir’den Çat çıkarması Çat Belediye ...
Çoban üretim için yol istedi 45 yıldır yayla yolunun yapılmasını bekliyor
YEREL HABERLER Çoban üretim için yol istedi 45 yıldır yayla yolunun ...
Sigaranın içindekini bilmeden içenler, 'Aşının içindekileri bilmiyorum, yaptırmam' diyor
YEREL HABERLER Sigaranın içindekini bilmeden içenler, 'Aşının ...
Horasan’da mahallelere kilitli taş çalışması
YEREL HABERLER Horasan’da mahallelere kilitli taş çalışması
Oltulu doğaseverler babalar için yürüdüler
YEREL HABERLER Oltulu doğaseverler babalar için yürüdüler
TYB Erzurum Şubesi ile Köy Okulum Derneği 50 okulda kütüphane kuracak
YEREL HABERLER TYB Erzurum Şubesi ile Köy Okulum Derneği 50 okulda ...
26. dönem polis adayları yemin etti
YEREL HABERLER 26. dönem polis adayları yemin etti
Erzurum'da parçalanmış erkek cesedi bulundu
YEREL HABERLER Erzurum'da parçalanmış erkek cesedi bulundu