Değerli Haberturk.com okurları.

Haberturk.com ekibi olarak Türkiye’de ve dünyada yaşanan ve haber değeri taşıyan her türlü gelişmeyi sizlere en hızlı, en objektif ve en doyurucu şekilde ulaştırmak için çalışıyoruz. Yoğun gündem içerisinde sunduğumuz haberlerimizle ve olaylarla ilgili eleştiri, görüş, yorumlarınız bizler için çok önemli. Fakat karşılıklı saygı ve yasalara uygunluk çerçevesinde oluşturduğumuz yorum platformlarında daha sağlıklı bir tartışma ortamını temin etmek amacıyla ortaya koyduğumuz bazı yorum ve moderasyon kurallarımıza dikkatinizi çekmek istiyoruz.

Sayfamızda Türkiye Cumhuriyeti kanunlarına ve evrensel insan haklarına aykırı yorumlar onaylanmaz ve silinir. Okurlarımız tarafından yapılan yorumların, (yorum yapan diğer okurlarımıza yönelik yorumlar da dahil olmak üzere) kişilere, ülkelere, topluluklara, sosyal sınıflara ırk, cinsiyet, din, dil başta olmak üzere ayrımcılık unsurları taşıması durumunda yorum editörlerimiz yorumları onaylamayacaktır ve yorumlar silinecektir. Onaylanmayacak ve silinecek yorumlar kategorisinde aşağılama, nefret söylemi, küfür, hakaret, kadın ve çocuk istismarı, hayvanlara yönelik şiddet söylemi içeren yorumlar da yer almaktadır. Suçu ve suçluyu övmek, Türkiye Cumhuriyeti yasalarına göre suçtur. Bu nedenle bu tarz okur yorumları da doğal olarak Haberturk.com yorum sayfalarında yer almayacaktır.

Ayrıca Haberturk.com yorum sayfalarında Türkiye Cumhuriyeti mahkemelerinde doğruluğu ispat edilemeyecek iddia, itham ve karalama içeren, halkın tamamını veya bir bölümünü kin ve düşmanlığa tahrik eden, provokatif yorumlar da yapılamaz.

Yorumlarda markaların ticari itibarını zedeleyici, karalayıcı ve herhangi bir şekilde ticari zarara yol açabilecek yorumlar onaylanmayacak ve silinecektir. Aynı şekilde bir markaya yönelik promosyon veya reklam amaçlı yorumlar da onaylanmayacak ve silinecek yorumlar kategorisindedir. Başka hiçbir siteden alınan linkler Haberturk.com yorum sayfalarında paylaşılamaz.

Haberturk.com yorum sayfalarında paylaşılan tüm yorumların yasal sorumluluğu yorumu yapan okura aittir ve Haberturk.com bunlardan sorumlu tutulamaz.

Haberturk.com yorum sayfalarında yorum yapan her okur, yukarıda belirtilen kuralları, sitemizde yayınlanan Kullanım Koşulları’nı ve Gizlilik Sözleşmesi’ni peşinen okumuş ve kabul etmiş sayılır.

Bizlerle ve diğer okurlarımızla yorum kurallarına uygun yorumlarınızı, görüşlerinizi yasalar, saygı, nezaket, birlikte yaşama kuralları ve insan haklarına uygun şekilde paylaştığınız için teşekkür ederiz.

YORUM KURALLARINI OKUDUM
Whatsapp Hattı 0536 266 79 69
Günlük gelişmeleri takip edebilmek için habertürk uygulamasını indirin
Copyright © 2020 - Tüm hakları saklıdır.
Habertürk Gazetecilik A.Ş.

Security is at a high level against illegal crossings at the Iranian border

DHA

Security is at a high level against illegal crossings at the Iranian border


ERZURUM, (DHA) After the Taliban's takeover of power in Afghanistan, security at the Turkish border was increased to the highest level to prevent possible illegal crossings. Gendarmerie and Special Operations police forces in Igdir and Agri continue their inspections by using UAVs and thermal night vision cameras.
Intense security measures were taken to prevent illegal crossings at the Iranian border to prevent a possible migration wave from Afghanistan, where the Taliban took over. At the border, the gendarmerie and the Special Operations Police are highly alerted for the trespassing. On the borderline, there are exercises against the PKK terrorist organization as well as illegal immigrants. Teams on patrol in the region are scrutinizing the culverts and stream beds. Security forces monitor the region at night on the borderline with thermal night vision cameras as well. The region is followed by airborne UAVs, UCAVs, drones, and helicopters. The 144-kilometer modular border wall built on the Iranian borderline of Igdir and Agri prevents the passage of terrorists and fugitives. In the meantime, razor wires were pulled over the 7-ton mobile block walls.Footage:
-Footage from the border
-Razor wires
-Patrols and monitoring
-Armed cars and armed forces(PHOTOS)DHA-English News Türkiye-Erzurum
2021-08-19 16:21:06

Anadolu Ajansı, DHA, İHA tarafından geçilen tüm Erzurum haberleri, bu bölümde Haberturk.com editörlerinin hiçbir editoryal müdahalesi olmadan otomatik olarak ajans kanallarından geldiği şekliyle yer almaktadır. Erzurum Haberleri alanında yer alan haberlerin hepsinin hukuki muhatabı haberi geçen ajanslardır.

İLGİLİ HABERLER

MHP İl Başkanı Karataş'tan Başsavcı Tuncel’e hayırlı olsun ziyareti
YEREL HABERLER MHP İl Başkanı Karataş'tan Başsavcı Tuncel’e hayırlı ...
Başkan Demir: “Kendi vatanımıza yardım seferberliğinde ben de varım”
YEREL HABERLER Başkan Demir: “Kendi vatanımıza yardım ...
İran sınırında kaçak geçişlere karşı güvenlik üst seviyede
YEREL HABERLER İran sınırında kaçak geçişlere karşı güvenlik üst ...
Erzurum Valisi Memiş: “Bir göç kriziyle karşılaştık, devlet sınırı duvarlarla, tel örgülerle ve kameralarla kontrol altında tutuyor” “Gelen insanları eşya gibi, cansız nesne gibi değerlendiremeyiz” “Bir baskıyla sınıra gelmiş göçmenler geri püskürtülüyor, geçilmesine izin verilmiyor”
YEREL HABERLER Erzurum Valisi Memiş: “Bir göç kriziyle karşılaştık, ...
Erzurum Valiliği’nde ’Ben de varım’ yardım kampanyası bilgilendirme toplantısı düzenlendi Vali Memiş: “Erzurum şehri olarak hedefimiz 10 milyon lira yardım yapmak”
YEREL HABERLER Erzurum Valiliği’nde ’Ben de varım’ yardım kampanyası ...
Elektrik akımına kapılan çocuğu toprağa gömüp, sağlık ekibini beklediler
YEREL HABERLER Elektrik akımına kapılan çocuğu toprağa gömüp, sağlık ...
Aydemir’den Hınıs Buluşması Aydemir: ‘Hınıslıların feraseti, milli irfanın ifadesidir’ Aydemir Hınıs’ta Gençlik istişaresine katıldı Aydemir Gençlerle Sosyal Medya düzenlemesini paylaştı
YEREL HABERLER Aydemir’den Hınıs Buluşması Aydemir: ‘Hınıslıların ...
Büyükşehir’den yeni bir kültür yatırımı daha: Erges
YEREL HABERLER Büyükşehir’den yeni bir kültür yatırımı daha: Erges
Şehit Adem Akatay’ın adı Kamerun’da yaşatılacak
YEREL HABERLER Şehit Adem Akatay’ın adı Kamerun’da yaşatılacak
Doğada kitap tahlili Erzurum Gençlik ve Spor İl Müdürlüğüne bağlı Aziziye Gençlik Merkezi Gençlik Liderleri ve Gönüllü Gençler, doğada kitap tahlili yaptı
YEREL HABERLER Doğada kitap tahlili Erzurum Gençlik ve Spor İl ...
Sporcular orman yangınlarına dikkat çekti
YEREL HABERLER Sporcular orman yangınlarına dikkat çekti
Bulduğu cisme taşla vuran çocuk, patlamayla yaralandı
YEREL HABERLER Bulduğu cisme taşla vuran çocuk, patlamayla yaralandı
Ciritçinin ölümden döndüğü an
YEREL HABERLER Ciritçinin ölümden döndüğü an
ETÜ ile İl Milli Eğitim arasında iş birliği
YEREL HABERLER ETÜ ile İl Milli Eğitim arasında iş birliği
BB Erzurumspor Bursaspor maçı hazırlıklarını sürdürdü
YEREL HABERLER BB Erzurumspor Bursaspor maçı hazırlıklarını sürdürdü
Öldü sanılan çocuğu çobanlar toprağa gömerek kurtardı
YEREL HABERLER Öldü sanılan çocuğu çobanlar toprağa gömerek kurtardı
Vatandaşların sorunlarını dinlediler
YEREL HABERLER Vatandaşların sorunlarını dinlediler
Aydemir Aziziye’de AK gündemi paylaştı Milletvekili Aydemir Aziziye’nin nabzını tuttu Aydemir: ‘Önceliğimiz vatandaş memnuniyetidir’
YEREL HABERLER Aydemir Aziziye’de AK gündemi paylaştı Milletvekili ...
Savaş’a delegelerden tam destek
YEREL HABERLER Savaş’a delegelerden tam destek
Akademik Performans değerlendirme raporu ve öğretim elemanları performans puanları açıklandı
YEREL HABERLER Akademik Performans değerlendirme raporu ve öğretim ...
Narman Şehitler Barajı’nda çalışmalar aralıksız devam ediyor
YEREL HABERLER Narman Şehitler Barajı’nda çalışmalar aralıksız devam ...
DOSİAD Erzurum ekonomisini değerlendirdi
YEREL HABERLER DOSİAD Erzurum ekonomisini değerlendirdi
Erzurum’da 160 milyon yıllık keşif Türkiye’nin en eski fosil ağaçları Erzurum’da bulundu
YEREL HABERLER Erzurum’da 160 milyon yıllık keşif Türkiye’nin en ...
Aziziye Belediyesi yağışların ardından seferber oldu Başkan Orhan, sele maruz kalan mahalleleri gezdi
YEREL HABERLER Aziziye Belediyesi yağışların ardından seferber ...

İnternet sitemizde kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak ve tercihlerinizi yönetmek için Çerez Politikası, daha fazla bilgi için Aydınlatma Metni sayfalarını ziyaret edebilirsiniz. Sitemizi kullanarak çerezleri kullanmamızı kabul edersiniz.