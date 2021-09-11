Turkey maintains a positive refugee policy says UN Official Grandi

Değerli Haberturk.com okurları.

Haberturk.com ekibi olarak Türkiye’de ve dünyada yaşanan ve haber değeri taşıyan her türlü gelişmeyi sizlere en hızlı, en objektif ve en doyurucu şekilde ulaştırmak için çalışıyoruz. Yoğun gündem içerisinde sunduğumuz haberlerimizle ve olaylarla ilgili eleştiri, görüş, yorumlarınız bizler için çok önemli. Fakat karşılıklı saygı ve yasalara uygunluk çerçevesinde oluşturduğumuz yorum platformlarında daha sağlıklı bir tartışma ortamını temin etmek amacıyla ortaya koyduğumuz bazı yorum ve moderasyon kurallarımıza dikkatinizi çekmek istiyoruz.

Sayfamızda Türkiye Cumhuriyeti kanunlarına ve evrensel insan haklarına aykırı yorumlar onaylanmaz ve silinir. Okurlarımız tarafından yapılan yorumların, (yorum yapan diğer okurlarımıza yönelik yorumlar da dahil olmak üzere) kişilere, ülkelere, topluluklara, sosyal sınıflara ırk, cinsiyet, din, dil başta olmak üzere ayrımcılık unsurları taşıması durumunda yorum editörlerimiz yorumları onaylamayacaktır ve yorumlar silinecektir. Onaylanmayacak ve silinecek yorumlar kategorisinde aşağılama, nefret söylemi, küfür, hakaret, kadın ve çocuk istismarı, hayvanlara yönelik şiddet söylemi içeren yorumlar da yer almaktadır. Suçu ve suçluyu övmek, Türkiye Cumhuriyeti yasalarına göre suçtur. Bu nedenle bu tarz okur yorumları da doğal olarak Haberturk.com yorum sayfalarında yer almayacaktır.

Ayrıca Haberturk.com yorum sayfalarında Türkiye Cumhuriyeti mahkemelerinde doğruluğu ispat edilemeyecek iddia, itham ve karalama içeren, halkın tamamını veya bir bölümünü kin ve düşmanlığa tahrik eden, provokatif yorumlar da yapılamaz.

Yorumlarda markaların ticari itibarını zedeleyici, karalayıcı ve herhangi bir şekilde ticari zarara yol açabilecek yorumlar onaylanmayacak ve silinecektir. Aynı şekilde bir markaya yönelik promosyon veya reklam amaçlı yorumlar da onaylanmayacak ve silinecek yorumlar kategorisindedir. Başka hiçbir siteden alınan linkler Haberturk.com yorum sayfalarında paylaşılamaz.

Haberturk.com yorum sayfalarında paylaşılan tüm yorumların yasal sorumluluğu yorumu yapan okura aittir ve Haberturk.com bunlardan sorumlu tutulamaz.

Haberturk.com yorum sayfalarında yorum yapan her okur, yukarıda belirtilen kuralları, sitemizde yayınlanan Kullanım Koşulları’nı ve Gizlilik Sözleşmesi’ni peşinen okumuş ve kabul etmiş sayılır.

Bizlerle ve diğer okurlarımızla yorum kurallarına uygun yorumlarınızı, görüşlerinizi yasalar, saygı, nezaket, birlikte yaşama kuralları ve insan haklarına uygun şekilde paylaştığınız için teşekkür ederiz.

YORUM KURALLARINI OKUDUM
Whatsapp Hattı 0536 266 79 69
Günlük gelişmeleri takip edebilmek için habertürk uygulamasını indirin
Copyright © 2020 - Tüm hakları saklıdır.
Habertürk Gazetecilik A.Ş.

Turkey maintains a positive refugee policy says UN Official Grandi

DHA

Turkey maintains a positive refugee policy says UN Official Grandi


Ahmet KILICAhmet ATMACA/GAZIANTEP, (DHA)United Nations (UN) High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi said that Turkey has a positive policy regarding refugees and in return, more aid should be delivered to Turkey.
UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi, who conducts studies on immigrants and makes visits within this scope, came to Gaziantep. Examining the projects carried out in Gaziantep on-site, Grandi met with members of the press at a hotel and evaluated the work done on refugees. Grandi said that Turkey carries out a positive policy regarding Syrian refugees. Drawing attention to the tension in Afghanistan, Grandi said that the tension between the Taliban and Afghanistan may end soon and that they are working to ensure that humanitarian aid is delivered on time to prevent heavy migration from Afghanistan.
"IT´S A GENEROUS POLICY"
"Turkey's refugee policy is very positive. Especially the number of Syrians is very high and they are all provided access to social services such as jobs, education, and health. There is a return to this generous policy. Both on behalf of the Turkish Government and behalf of the Turkish people. Such matters need to be addressed" said Grandi in the press conference.(PHOTOS)DHA-English News Türkiye-Gaziantep
2021-09-11 14:20:27

Anadolu Ajansı, DHA, İHA tarafından geçilen tüm Gaziantep haberleri, bu bölümde Haberturk.com editörlerinin hiçbir editoryal müdahalesi olmadan otomatik olarak ajans kanallarından geldiği şekliyle yer almaktadır. Gaziantep Haberleri alanında yer alan haberlerin hepsinin hukuki muhatabı haberi geçen ajanslardır.

İLGİLİ HABERLER

Aşı yaptırmayan galerici korona virüsten öldü Ailesine son mesajında, “2-3 gün içinde kavuşacağız” dedi, koronadan hayatını kaybetti
YEREL HABERLER Aşı yaptırmayan galerici korona virüsten ...
Gazi şehir, Yeşilçam şarkılarıyla nostaljik bir havaya büründü
YEREL HABERLER Gazi şehir, Yeşilçam şarkılarıyla nostaljik bir ...
Kazada ölen iki kardeşin cenazeleri İzmir’e gönderildi
YEREL HABERLER Kazada ölen iki kardeşin cenazeleri İzmir’e ...
Gülşen Özkaya taziye evi törenle hizmete açıldı
YEREL HABERLER Gülşen Özkaya taziye evi törenle hizmete açıldı
GKV’li satranç turnuvası kahramanları, ödüllendirildi
YEREL HABERLER GKV’li satranç turnuvası kahramanları, ödüllendirildi
Hemşirenin saçını yolan şüpheli gözaltına alındı Şüpheli N.Y. bakıma muhtaç çocuğu olduğu için serbest bırakıldı
YEREL HABERLER Hemşirenin saçını yolan şüpheli gözaltına ...
Adana-Gaziantep Otoyolu'nda feci kaza: 2 ölü, 1 yaralı Polis memuru ve kardeşi trafik kazasında hayatını kaybetti
YEREL HABERLER Adana-Gaziantep Otoyolu'nda feci kaza: 2 ölü, 1 ...
Gaziantep’te motosiklet ile otomobil çarpıştı: 2 yaralı
YEREL HABERLER Gaziantep’te motosiklet ile otomobil çarpıştı: 2 ...
Kadın hasta hemşireyi darbedip, saçlarını yoldu (2)
YEREL HABERLER Kadın hasta hemşireyi darbedip, saçlarını yoldu (2)
BM Mülteciler Yüksek Komiseri Grandi'den Türkiye'ye teşekkür BM Mülteciler Yüksek Komiseri Grandi: "Uluslararası camiada bulunan ülkelere, uluslararası organizasyonlara Türkiye'nin bu cömert politikasının devamı için gerekli yardımın daha fazla ve zamanında iletilmesi bağlamında tekrarlama fırsatı oldu"
YEREL HABERLER BM Mülteciler Yüksek Komiseri Grandi'den Türkiye'ye ...
“İki Gözüm Ahmet” filmi Gaziantep’te gösterime girdi
YEREL HABERLER “İki Gözüm Ahmet” filmi Gaziantep’te gösterime girdi
BM Mülteciler Yüksek Komiseri Grandi: Türkiye, pozitif bir mülteci politikası yürütüyor
YEREL HABERLER BM Mülteciler Yüksek Komiseri Grandi: Türkiye, ...
Kadın hasta hemşireyi darbedip, saçlarını yoldu
YEREL HABERLER Kadın hasta hemşireyi darbedip, saçlarını yoldu
GAÜN'ün genç diş hekimleri törenle mezun oldu
YEREL HABERLER GAÜN'ün genç diş hekimleri törenle mezun oldu
Teknofest'te yarışacak öğrencilere maddi destek
YEREL HABERLER Teknofest'te yarışacak öğrencilere maddi destek
Sahiplenilen sokak köpeği 'Kaktüs' için doğum günü partisi
YEREL HABERLER Sahiplenilen sokak köpeği 'Kaktüs' için doğum günü ...
Gaziantep’te birinci sınıf öğrencilerine çanta ve kırtasiye dağıtıldı
YEREL HABERLER Gaziantep’te birinci sınıf öğrencilerine çanta ve ...
Şehit aileleri ve gazi yakınlarına tekne turu
YEREL HABERLER Şehit aileleri ve gazi yakınlarına tekne turu
Gaziantep'te 131 kilo esrara 5 gözaltı
YEREL HABERLER Gaziantep'te 131 kilo esrara 5 gözaltı
Jandarmadan uyuşturucu tacirlerine büyük darbe
YEREL HABERLER Jandarmadan uyuşturucu tacirlerine büyük darbe
Hastanedeki çocuklara masal kitabı dağıtıldı
YEREL HABERLER Hastanedeki çocuklara masal kitabı dağıtıldı
15 temmuz Mahallesi'nde asfalt çalışmaları başladı
YEREL HABERLER 15 temmuz Mahallesi'nde asfalt çalışmaları başladı
Fatma Şahin tasarımcılarla bir araya geldi
YEREL HABERLER Fatma Şahin tasarımcılarla bir araya geldi
Bıçaklı saldırıya uğrayan kadının kayınbabası iddiaları yalanladı Kayınbaba Ahmet Korkmaz: “Oğlumu bilerek tuzağa çektiler, tutuklatmak için her şeyi yaptılar”
YEREL HABERLER Bıçaklı saldırıya uğrayan kadının kayınbabası ...

İnternet sitemizde kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak ve tercihlerinizi yönetmek için Çerez Politikası, daha fazla bilgi için Aydınlatma Metni sayfalarını ziyaret edebilirsiniz. Sitemizi kullanarak çerezleri kullanmamızı kabul edersiniz.