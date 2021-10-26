Değerli Haberturk.com okurları.

The fox became the mascot of the construction site

DHA

Ozkan AYDIN/ IGDIR, (DHA)The fox that comes to the construction site of the quarry in Gulpinar village of Igdir every day is fed by the workers.
The fox, which has been coming to the construction site of the quarry in Gulpinar village for 6 months, became the mascot of the workers. "I had a dog that I took care of at the construction site. The fox also made friends with him. My dog, who was very good friends with the fox, died. When the dog died, the fox disappeared for a while. Now it´s coming back every evening again. The fox feeds itself with the food given by the workers. When it leaves, it fills her mouth with food for its cubs" said the owner of the business, Huseyin Demiray, who stated that the fox wandering all over the building even made friends with the dog on the construction site.Footage:The fox wandering inside the construction site(PHOTOS)DHA-English News Türkiye-Iğdır
2021-10-26 11:41:05

