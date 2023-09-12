iPhone fiyatları ne kadar? iPhone 11, 12, 13, 14, 14 Pro Max ve 15 fiyat listesi
iPhone fiyatları, Apple Store'un kapanmasının ardından gündeme geldi. Dünya teknoloji devlerinden biri olan Apple, bugün gerçekleştirilecek lansman ile yeni amiral gemilerini tanıtacak. Bu kapsamda gözler "Phone fiyatlarına zam mı geldi?" sorusuna çevrildi. İşte, iPhone 11, 12, 13, 14, 14 Pro Max ve 15 fiyatları...
iPhone 15 serisinin resmi tanıtım lansmanına artık saatler kala yeni bir gelişme yaşandı. Teknoloji devinin resmi sitesi Apple Store, tanıtım öncesi kapandı. Bu durum akıllara "iPhone fiyatlarına zam mı gelecek?" sorusunu getirdi. İşte, iPhone 11, 12, 13, 14, 14 Pro Max ve iPhone 15 fiyat listesi...
IPHONE 15 FİYATI NE KADAR, KAÇ TL?
iPhone 15 128 GB 49.999 TL
iPhone 15 256 GB 53.999 TL
iPhone 15 512 GB 61.999 TL
iPhone 15 Plus 128 GB 56.999 TL
iPhone 15 Plus 256 GB 60.999 TL
iPhone 15 Plus 512 GB 68.999 TL
iPhone 15 Pro 128 GB 64.999 TL
iPhone 15 Pro 256 GB 68.999 TL
iPhone 15 Pro 512 GB 76.999 TL
iPhone 15 Pro 1 TB 84.999 TL
iPhone 15 Pro Max 256 GB 76.999 TL
iPhone 15 Pro Max 512 GB 84.999 TL
iPhone 15 Pro Max 1 TB 92.999 TL
iPhone 14 Pro Max 256 GB: 70.999,00 TL
iPhone 14 Pro 128 GB: 59.499,00 TL