Athletes competed with ducks

Kemal ERBEN / EGIRDIR (Isparta) (DHA) In the 18th triathlon race held in Egirdir district of Isparta, the athletes and ducks coming together at the end of the swimming stage were caught on camera.
Triathlon races were held in Egirdir yesterday. The races started with the participation of 600 athletes. At the end of the swimming race, triathletes and ducks had colorful moments in Egirdir Lake.Footage:
Footage of athletes and ducks(PHOTOS)DHA-English News Türkiye-Isparta
2021-08-15 12:48:28
-
Son Dakika
-
Canlı Yayın
- Gündem
- Ekonomi
-
Dünya
-
Spor
- Futbol
- Basketbol
- Tenis
-
Voleybol
-
NBA
-
Puan Durumu
-
Fikstür
-
Canlı Skor
-
Yazarlar
-
Video
- Magazin
-
Soru Bankası
-
Gastro
-
Kadın
- Sağlık
-
Yazarlar
-
Yaşam
-
Çocuk
- Teknoloji
-
Kültür Sanat
-
Röportajlar
-
Grafik Haber
- Galeri
- Video
- Akıl Oyunları
-
Yerel Haberler
- Servisler
- Portallar
-
Hafta Sonu
- 7x24
-
Vefat
-
Künye
Copyright © 2020 - Tüm hakları saklıdır.
Habertürk Gazetecilik A.Ş.
Habertürk Gazetecilik A.Ş.