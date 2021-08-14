Russian firefighting plane crashed in Turkey

Omer KOC/KAHRAMANMARAS, (DHA)During the response to the wildfire in Kahramanmaras´ Onikisubat district, a Russian plane crashed. It was reported that 3 Turkish, 5 Russian, 8 crew members were on the Beriev 200 type aircraft, which Turkey rented from Russia to be used in firefighting. After the accident, search and rescue teams were sent to the region.
Residents, seeing the rising smoke, reported the crash to authorities. Thereupon, 100 forestry workers, 10 water pumps, 1 plane, and 2 helicopters were dispatched to the region. Crews responded to the fire from the air and from the ground.Footage:The moment of the crashSmoke rising after the crash(PHOTOS)DHA-English News Türkiye-Kahramanmaraş
2021-08-14 17:09:32
