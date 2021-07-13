First journey after 1.5 years with the Eastern Express

Değerli Haberturk.com okurları.

Haberturk.com ekibi olarak Türkiye’de ve dünyada yaşanan ve haber değeri taşıyan her türlü gelişmeyi sizlere en hızlı, en objektif ve en doyurucu şekilde ulaştırmak için çalışıyoruz. Yoğun gündem içerisinde sunduğumuz haberlerimizle ve olaylarla ilgili eleştiri, görüş, yorumlarınız bizler için çok önemli. Fakat karşılıklı saygı ve yasalara uygunluk çerçevesinde oluşturduğumuz yorum platformlarında daha sağlıklı bir tartışma ortamını temin etmek amacıyla ortaya koyduğumuz bazı yorum ve moderasyon kurallarımıza dikkatinizi çekmek istiyoruz.

Sayfamızda Türkiye Cumhuriyeti kanunlarına ve evrensel insan haklarına aykırı yorumlar onaylanmaz ve silinir. Okurlarımız tarafından yapılan yorumların, (yorum yapan diğer okurlarımıza yönelik yorumlar da dahil olmak üzere) kişilere, ülkelere, topluluklara, sosyal sınıflara ırk, cinsiyet, din, dil başta olmak üzere ayrımcılık unsurları taşıması durumunda yorum editörlerimiz yorumları onaylamayacaktır ve yorumlar silinecektir. Onaylanmayacak ve silinecek yorumlar kategorisinde aşağılama, nefret söylemi, küfür, hakaret, kadın ve çocuk istismarı, hayvanlara yönelik şiddet söylemi içeren yorumlar da yer almaktadır. Suçu ve suçluyu övmek, Türkiye Cumhuriyeti yasalarına göre suçtur. Bu nedenle bu tarz okur yorumları da doğal olarak Haberturk.com yorum sayfalarında yer almayacaktır.

Ayrıca Haberturk.com yorum sayfalarında Türkiye Cumhuriyeti mahkemelerinde doğruluğu ispat edilemeyecek iddia, itham ve karalama içeren, halkın tamamını veya bir bölümünü kin ve düşmanlığa tahrik eden, provokatif yorumlar da yapılamaz.

Yorumlarda markaların ticari itibarını zedeleyici, karalayıcı ve herhangi bir şekilde ticari zarara yol açabilecek yorumlar onaylanmayacak ve silinecektir. Aynı şekilde bir markaya yönelik promosyon veya reklam amaçlı yorumlar da onaylanmayacak ve silinecek yorumlar kategorisindedir. Başka hiçbir siteden alınan linkler Haberturk.com yorum sayfalarında paylaşılamaz.

Haberturk.com yorum sayfalarında paylaşılan tüm yorumların yasal sorumluluğu yorumu yapan okura aittir ve Haberturk.com bunlardan sorumlu tutulamaz.

Haberturk.com yorum sayfalarında yorum yapan her okur, yukarıda belirtilen kuralları, sitemizde yayınlanan Kullanım Koşulları’nı ve Gizlilik Sözleşmesi’ni peşinen okumuş ve kabul etmiş sayılır.

Bizlerle ve diğer okurlarımızla yorum kurallarına uygun yorumlarınızı, görüşlerinizi yasalar, saygı, nezaket, birlikte yaşama kuralları ve insan haklarına uygun şekilde paylaştığınız için teşekkür ederiz.

YORUM KURALLARINI OKUDUM
Whatsapp Hattı 0536 266 79 69
Günlük gelişmeleri takip edebilmek için habertürk uygulamasını indirin
Copyright © 2020 - Tüm hakları saklıdır.
Habertürk Gazetecilik A.Ş.

First journey after 1.5 years with the Eastern Express

DHA

First journey after 1.5 years with the Eastern Express


Bedir ALTUNOK/ KARS, (DHA)The Eastern Express, which could not be carried out for 1.5 years due to the Covid-19 pandemic, started yesterday. First expedition was made from Kars to Ankara with 40 passengers.
In Kars, the last stop of the Eastern Express, the first train was sent off to Ankara with 40 passengers. The expeditions were suspended due to the Covid-19 pandemic on 28 March 2020. The Eastern Express continues to be the center of attention of foreign tourists coming to Turkey for years.
STOPS IN SEVEN PROVINCIAL CAPITALS
The Eastern Express is an overnight passenger train operated by the Turkish State Railways (TCDD). The train runs 1,310 km (814 miles) from Ankara Railway Station to Kars Railway Station. The Eastern Express stops in 7 provincial capitals: Ankara, Kırıkkale, Kayseri, Sivas, Erzincan, Erzurum and Kars.(PHOTOS)DHA-English News Türkiye-Kars
2021-07-13 14:08:32

Anadolu Ajansı, DHA, İHA tarafından geçilen tüm Kars haberleri, bu bölümde Haberturk.com editörlerinin hiçbir editoryal müdahalesi olmadan otomatik olarak ajans kanallarından geldiği şekliyle yer almaktadır. Kars Haberleri alanında yer alan haberlerin hepsinin hukuki muhatabı haberi geçen ajanslardır.

İLGİLİ HABERLER

ARAS EDAŞ Kars İl Koordinatörü İsabeyoğlu basınla bir araya geldi
YEREL HABERLER ARAS EDAŞ Kars İl Koordinatörü İsabeyoğlu basınla bir ...
Doğu Ekspresi ile 1,5 yıl sonra Kars'tan Ankara'ya sefer
YEREL HABERLER Doğu Ekspresi ile 1,5 yıl sonra Kars'tan Ankara'ya ...
Kars’tan masalsı yolculuk başladı Sıcak yaz günlerinde Doğu Ekspresi Doğu'da serinleyin Doğu Ekspresine Kars’ta Ankara’ya yola çıktı Yüklerini kapanlar trene akın etti
YEREL HABERLER Kars’tan masalsı yolculuk başladı Sıcak yaz ...
Masalsı yolculuk yeniden başlıyor
YEREL HABERLER Masalsı yolculuk yeniden başlıyor
KAÜ Sosyal Bilgiler Öğretmenliği öğrencilerinde duygulandıran mektup
YEREL HABERLER KAÜ Sosyal Bilgiler Öğretmenliği öğrencilerinde ...
Kars kazları meralara çıktı
YEREL HABERLER Kars kazları meralara çıktı
Sarıkamış’ta boz ayılar ilçe merkezine indi TOKİ lojmanlarına gelen ayı cama vurarak yiyecek istedi
YEREL HABERLER Sarıkamış’ta boz ayılar ilçe merkezine indi TOKİ ...
Digor’da kaybolan kız bulundu
YEREL HABERLER Digor’da kaybolan kız bulundu
Kars’ta tarihi yapının duvarını kırdılar Dereiçi bölgesinde kalan tarihi yapılar yok oluyor
YEREL HABERLER Kars’ta tarihi yapının duvarını kırdılar Dereiçi ...