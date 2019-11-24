Kadınlar Basketbol Süper Lig 6.Hafta Ormanspor: 58 - Bellona Kayseri: 55

Değerli Haberturk.com okurları.

Haberturk.com ekibi olarak Türkiye’de ve dünyada yaşanan ve haber değeri taşıyan her türlü gelişmeyi sizlere en hızlı, en objektif ve en doyurucu şekilde ulaştırmak için çalışıyoruz. Yoğun gündem içerisinde sunduğumuz haberlerimizle ve olaylarla ilgili eleştiri, görüş, yorumlarınız bizler için çok önemli. Fakat karşılıklı saygı ve yasalara uygunluk çerçevesinde oluşturduğumuz yorum platformlarında daha sağlıklı bir tartışma ortamını temin etmek amacıyla ortaya koyduğumuz bazı yorum ve moderasyon kurallarımıza dikkatinizi çekmek istiyoruz.

Sayfamızda Türkiye Cumhuriyeti kanunlarına ve evrensel insan haklarına aykırı yorumlar onaylanmaz ve silinir. Okurlarımız tarafından yapılan yorumların, (yorum yapan diğer okurlarımıza yönelik yorumlar da dahil olmak üzere) kişilere, ülkelere, topluluklara, sosyal sınıflara ırk, cinsiyet, din, dil başta olmak üzere ayrımcılık unsurları taşıması durumunda yorum editörlerimiz yorumları onaylamayacaktır ve yorumlar silinecektir. Onaylanmayacak ve silinecek yorumlar kategorisinde aşağılama, nefret söylemi, küfür, hakaret, kadın ve çocuk istismarı, hayvanlara yönelik şiddet söylemi içeren yorumlar da yer almaktadır. Suçu ve suçluyu övmek, Türkiye Cumhuriyeti yasalarına göre suçtur. Bu nedenle bu tarz okur yorumları da doğal olarak Haberturk.com yorum sayfalarında yer almayacaktır.

Ayrıca Haberturk.com yorum sayfalarında Türkiye Cumhuriyeti mahkemelerinde doğruluğu ispat edilemeyecek iddia, itham ve karalama içeren, halkın tamamını veya bir bölümünü kin ve düşmanlığa tahrik eden, provokatif yorumlar da yapılamaz.

Yorumlarda markaların ticari itibarını zedeleyici, karalayıcı ve herhangi bir şekilde ticari zarara yol açabilecek yorumlar onaylanmayacak ve silinecektir. Aynı şekilde bir markaya yönelik promosyon veya reklam amaçlı yorumlar da onaylanmayacak ve silinecek yorumlar kategorisindedir. Başka hiçbir siteden alınan linkler Haberturk.com yorum sayfalarında paylaşılamaz.

Haberturk.com yorum sayfalarında paylaşılan tüm yorumların yasal sorumluluğu yorumu yapan okura aittir ve Haberturk.com bunlardan sorumlu tutulamaz.

Haberturk.com yorum sayfalarında yorum yapan her okur, yukarıda belirtilen kuralları, sitemizde yayınlanan Kullanım Koşulları’nı ve Gizlilik Sözleşmesi’ni peşinen okumuş ve kabul etmiş sayılır.

Bizlerle ve diğer okurlarımızla yorum kurallarına uygun yorumlarınızı, görüşlerinizi yasalar, saygı, nezaket, birlikte yaşama kuralları ve insan haklarına uygun şekilde paylaştığınız için teşekkür ederiz.

YORUM KURALLARINI OKUDUM

Kadınlar Basketbol Süper Lig 6.Hafta Ormanspor: 58 - Bellona Kayseri: 55

İHA

Herbalife Nutrition Kadınlar Basketbol Süper Ligi'nin 6. haftasında OGM Ormanspor ile Bellona Kayseri Basketbol karşılaştı. Müsabakayı ev sahibi ekip 3 sayıyla kazandı. (5855)

Kadınlar Basketbol Süper Lig 6.Hafta Ormanspor: 58 - Bellona Kayseri: 55

Herbalife Nutrition Kadınlar Basketbol Süper Ligi'nin 6. haftasında OGM Ormanspor ile Bellona Kayseri Basketbol karşılaştı. Müsabakayı ev sahibi ekip 3 sayıyla kazandı. (5855)
Salon: M. Sait Zarifoğlu Spor Salonu
Hakemler: Tunçtan Durmuşcan xx, Tolga Edis xx, Muhammed Murat Zafer xx
OGM Ormanspor: Robinson xx (18), Paris xx (16), Nilay Kartaltepe x (3), Pelin Derya Bilgiç xx (14), Damla Gezgin x, Leedham x (5), Naile Çırak x (2)
Bellona Kayseri Basketbol: Kübra İmren Siyahdemir xx (10), Beril Albayrak x, Wauters xx (4), Barbee xx (18), Burke xx (16), Ivankovic x (3), Ayşegül Günay Aladağ xx (4), Gülse Uğur x
Periyotlar: 1. Periyot: 2118 (OGM Ormanspor lehine) 2.Periyot: 713 (Bellona Kayseri Basketbol lehine) 3.Periyot: 1311 (OGM Ormanspor lehine) 4.Periyot: 1713 (OGM Ormanspor lehine)
Devre: Devre: 2831 (Bellona Kayseri Basketbol lehine)

KAYSERİ

24 Kasım 2019 Pazar

  • İMSAK 05:56
  • GÜNEŞ 07:22
  • ÖĞLE 12:30
  • İKİNDİ 15:04
  • AKŞAM 17:27
  • YATSI 18:48
Anadolu Ajansı, DHA, İHA tarafından geçilen tüm Kayseri haberleri, bu bölümde Haberturk.com editörlerinin hiçbir editoryal müdahalesi olmadan otomatik olarak ajans kanallarından geldiği şekliyle yer almaktadır. Kayseri Haberleri alanında yer alan haberlerin hepsinin hukuki muhatabı haberi geçen ajanslardır.

İLGİLİ HABERLER

Dr. Vedat Öner:”Kalp hastaları kışın ılıman havalarda sürekli yürümeliler” “Anjiyo bilindiği gibi bir ameliyat değil tedavi bulma yöntemidir”
YEREL HABERLER Dr. Vedat Öner:”Kalp hastaları kışın ılıman havalarda ...
Kayserispor ile Sivasspor 25.kez karşılaşacak
YEREL HABERLER Kayserispor ile Sivasspor 25.kez karşılaşacak
Spor Toto Akademi Elit U19 Ligi İstikbal Mobilya Kayserispor-Demir Grup Sivasspor: 2-2
YEREL HABERLER Spor Toto Akademi Elit U19 Ligi İstikbal Mobilya ...
Spor Toto Akademi Elit U17 Ligi İstikbal Mobilya Kayserispor-Demir Grup Sivasspor: 2-1
YEREL HABERLER Spor Toto Akademi Elit U17 Ligi İstikbal Mobilya ...
U19 Ligine 6.Hafta tamamlandı
YEREL HABERLER U19 Ligine 6.Hafta tamamlandı
Kayseri Birinci Amatör Küme U-19 Ligi
YEREL HABERLER Kayseri Birinci Amatör Küme U-19 Ligi
Kayseri U-16 Futbol Ligi B Grubu Gültepespor-Doğa Gençlik spor:4-1
YEREL HABERLER Kayseri U-16 Futbol Ligi B Grubu Gültepespor-Doğa ...
Kayseri Birinci Amatör Küme U-19 Ligi Gençlerbirliği-Kocasinan Şimşekspor: 2-3
YEREL HABERLER Kayseri Birinci Amatör Küme U-19 ...
Kayseri Birinci Amatör Küme U-19 Ligi Talas Anayurtspor - E. M. Belsinspor: 5-3
YEREL HABERLER Kayseri Birinci Amatör Küme U-19 Ligi Talas ...
Kayseri Birinci Amatör Küme U-19 Ligi Anadolu Yıldızları - Kayseri Yolspor : 1-1
YEREL HABERLER Kayseri Birinci Amatör Küme U-19 Ligi Anadolu ...
Kayseri’de zincirleme kaza: 5 araç birbirine girdi
YEREL HABERLER Kayseri’de zincirleme kaza: 5 araç birbirine girdi
Uzman çavuş, son yolculuğuna uğurlandı
YEREL HABERLER Uzman çavuş, son yolculuğuna uğurlandı
Kayserispor'da 4 eksik var
YEREL HABERLER Kayserispor'da 4 eksik var
Sobadan sızan karbonmonoksit gazından zehirlendi: 1 ölü
YEREL HABERLER Sobadan sızan karbonmonoksit gazından zehirlendi: 1 ...
Talas'ta öğretmenlere özel Zekai Tunca konseri
YEREL HABERLER Talas'ta öğretmenlere özel Zekai Tunca konseri
Kayseri'de Roma dönemi tarihi eserler ele geçirildi
YEREL HABERLER Kayseri'de Roma dönemi tarihi eserler ele geçirildi
(ÖZEL) Kayserispor Başkanı Berna Gözbaşı: Bütün takımların taraftarlarından mesajlar alıyorum
YEREL HABERLER (ÖZEL) Kayserispor Başkanı Berna Gözbaşı: Bütün ...
Bu otomobilden sağ çıktı
YEREL HABERLER Bu otomobilden sağ çıktı
Başkan Büyükkılıç: "Eli öpülesi öğretmenleri baş tacı ediyoruz"
YEREL HABERLER Başkan Büyükkılıç: "Eli öpülesi öğretmenleri baş tacı ...
Kayserili Uzman Çavuş son yolculuğuna uğurlandı
YEREL HABERLER Kayserili Uzman Çavuş son yolculuğuna uğurlandı
Erciyes Üniversitesi Genç Kızılay Kulüp Başkanı Melih Kamış: “Okunan kitaplar Konya Karapınar’daki köy okuluna gönderilecek”
YEREL HABERLER Erciyes Üniversitesi Genç Kızılay Kulüp Başkanı Melih ...
Jandarma ekipleri operasyonla paha biçilemeyen saf altın Hz. İsa heykeli ele geçirdi Jandarma kaçak kazı yapanlara göz açtırmıyor
YEREL HABERLER Jandarma ekipleri operasyonla paha biçilemeyen saf altın Hz. ...
Özel çocuklar zirvesi
YEREL HABERLER Özel çocuklar zirvesi
Başkan Palancıoğlu'ndan kampanyaya bin kitap
YEREL HABERLER Başkan Palancıoğlu'ndan kampanyaya bin kitap
1881 -
1938

Ciner Medya Grubu

Sizlere daha iyi bir hizmet sunabilmek için sitemizde çerezlerden faydalanıyoruz. Sitemizi kullanmaya devam ederek çerezleri kullanmamıza izin vermiş oluyorsunuz. Detaylı bilgi almak için 'Çerez Politikasını' ve 'Gizlilik Politikasını' inceleyebilirsiniz.

TAMAM Daha fazla bilgi

X