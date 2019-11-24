Kadınlar Basketbol Süper Lig 6.Hafta Ormanspor: 58 - Bellona Kayseri: 55

Herbalife Nutrition Kadınlar Basketbol Süper Ligi'nin 6. haftasında OGM Ormanspor ile Bellona Kayseri Basketbol karşılaştı. Müsabakayı ev sahibi ekip 3 sayıyla kazandı. (5855)
Salon: M. Sait Zarifoğlu Spor Salonu
Hakemler: Tunçtan Durmuşcan xx, Tolga Edis xx, Muhammed Murat Zafer xx
OGM Ormanspor: Robinson xx (18), Paris xx (16), Nilay Kartaltepe x (3), Pelin Derya Bilgiç xx (14), Damla Gezgin x, Leedham x (5), Naile Çırak x (2)
Bellona Kayseri Basketbol: Kübra İmren Siyahdemir xx (10), Beril Albayrak x, Wauters xx (4), Barbee xx (18), Burke xx (16), Ivankovic x (3), Ayşegül Günay Aladağ xx (4), Gülse Uğur x
Periyotlar: 1. Periyot: 2118 (OGM Ormanspor lehine) 2.Periyot: 713 (Bellona Kayseri Basketbol lehine) 3.Periyot: 1311 (OGM Ormanspor lehine) 4.Periyot: 1713 (OGM Ormanspor lehine)
Devre: Devre: 2831 (Bellona Kayseri Basketbol lehine)
