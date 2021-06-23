Firefighter rescued the cat that entered the ventilation gap



Reşit CELEBİOGLU/KİLİS, (DHA)The cat, which entered the ventilation gap of a market in Kilis, rescued by the fire department.

In Cumhuriyet Street the people who heard the sound of the kitten entering the ventilation gap in a market, asked for help from the firefighters. After 15 minutes of work, the cat was saved from the ventilation gap. It was learned that the cat will be taken to the municipality veterinary.(PHOTOS)DHA-English News Türkiye-Kilis

