The kitten stuck on the roof saved by the fire department

DHA

The kitten stuck on the roof saved by the fire department


Kocaeli, (DHA)The kitten which was stuck in between the water drain and the roof of the 6-storey apartment, saved by the fire department with a ladder in Kocaeli´s Derince district.The incident took place in the Sırrıpaşa neighborhood of Derince district in the morning. The resident of the apartment Akif Kartal saw a crow landing in front of his window. Then Akif Kartal opened his window to see what is going on. Then he realized that there was a cat stuck in between the water drain and the roof of the 6-storey apartment that he lived in. He called the fire department. A fire crew of Kocaeli Metropolitan Municipality came to the building and saved the kitten from where it was stuck with a ladder."CROW HELPED TO FIND THE KITTEN""Constant landing of the crow surprised me. When I opened the window and saw the kitten stuck it occurred to me that crow was trying to inform me about it. I was very touched when I saw this sensitivity shown by animals. Fire crews also rescued the cat with care and without wasting time" said Akif Kartal.(PHOTOS)DHA-English News Türkiye-Kocaeli
2021-07-06 11:54:37

