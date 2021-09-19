Değerli Haberturk.com okurları.

Haberturk.com ekibi olarak Türkiye’de ve dünyada yaşanan ve haber değeri taşıyan her türlü gelişmeyi sizlere en hızlı, en objektif ve en doyurucu şekilde ulaştırmak için çalışıyoruz. Yoğun gündem içerisinde sunduğumuz haberlerimizle ve olaylarla ilgili eleştiri, görüş, yorumlarınız bizler için çok önemli. Fakat karşılıklı saygı ve yasalara uygunluk çerçevesinde oluşturduğumuz yorum platformlarında daha sağlıklı bir tartışma ortamını temin etmek amacıyla ortaya koyduğumuz bazı yorum ve moderasyon kurallarımıza dikkatinizi çekmek istiyoruz.

Sayfamızda Türkiye Cumhuriyeti kanunlarına ve evrensel insan haklarına aykırı yorumlar onaylanmaz ve silinir. Okurlarımız tarafından yapılan yorumların, (yorum yapan diğer okurlarımıza yönelik yorumlar da dahil olmak üzere) kişilere, ülkelere, topluluklara, sosyal sınıflara ırk, cinsiyet, din, dil başta olmak üzere ayrımcılık unsurları taşıması durumunda yorum editörlerimiz yorumları onaylamayacaktır ve yorumlar silinecektir. Onaylanmayacak ve silinecek yorumlar kategorisinde aşağılama, nefret söylemi, küfür, hakaret, kadın ve çocuk istismarı, hayvanlara yönelik şiddet söylemi içeren yorumlar da yer almaktadır. Suçu ve suçluyu övmek, Türkiye Cumhuriyeti yasalarına göre suçtur. Bu nedenle bu tarz okur yorumları da doğal olarak Haberturk.com yorum sayfalarında yer almayacaktır.

Ayrıca Haberturk.com yorum sayfalarında Türkiye Cumhuriyeti mahkemelerinde doğruluğu ispat edilemeyecek iddia, itham ve karalama içeren, halkın tamamını veya bir bölümünü kin ve düşmanlığa tahrik eden, provokatif yorumlar da yapılamaz.

Yorumlarda markaların ticari itibarını zedeleyici, karalayıcı ve herhangi bir şekilde ticari zarara yol açabilecek yorumlar onaylanmayacak ve silinecektir. Aynı şekilde bir markaya yönelik promosyon veya reklam amaçlı yorumlar da onaylanmayacak ve silinecek yorumlar kategorisindedir. Başka hiçbir siteden alınan linkler Haberturk.com yorum sayfalarında paylaşılamaz.

Haberturk.com yorum sayfalarında paylaşılan tüm yorumların yasal sorumluluğu yorumu yapan okura aittir ve Haberturk.com bunlardan sorumlu tutulamaz.

Haberturk.com yorum sayfalarında yorum yapan her okur, yukarıda belirtilen kuralları, sitemizde yayınlanan Kullanım Koşulları’nı ve Gizlilik Sözleşmesi’ni peşinen okumuş ve kabul etmiş sayılır.

Bizlerle ve diğer okurlarımızla yorum kurallarına uygun yorumlarınızı, görüşlerinizi yasalar, saygı, nezaket, birlikte yaşama kuralları ve insan haklarına uygun şekilde paylaştığınız için teşekkür ederiz.

YORUM KURALLARINI OKUDUM
Man who delayed receiving the vaccine, says `I regret´ in ICU

DHA

Man who delayed receiving the vaccine, says `I regret´ in ICU


Alisan KOYUNCU/ IZMIT (Kocaeli), (DHA)Financial advisor Fevzi Yıldırım (40), who is being treated in intensive care due to coronavirus in Kocaeli, said that he regrets delaying vaccination.
Fevzi Yıldırım, who lives in Kocaeli, is being treated in the intensive care unit of Derince Research Hospital due to Covid-19. Financial advisor Yildirim said that he should have been vaccinated in March, but he delayed receiving the vaccine by saying 'Today or tomorrow I will go'. "Normally, according to the vaccination calendar, I should´ve received the vaccine in March, but I delayed it by saying 'I will go today, I will go tomorrow'. I have not been vaccinated. Then in July, my wife had a dose of vaccination, but I was not vaccinated again. My wife got sick by Covid-19, at the end of August. She survived because he was vaccinated" said Yildirim.
"I REGRET I WAS NOT VACCINE"
"I probably caught it from my wife, but her symptoms appeared 6 days later. It first came out with sweating, but there was a delay of 4-5 days in going to the health institution. In this process, the disease reached my lungs. So my condition got worse. I regret not being vaccinated. Here too, I insistently call out to everyone; get vaccinated, protect your loved ones and your own life" said Yildirim inviting everyone to get the Covid-19 vaccine.(PHOTOS)DHA-English News Türkiye-Kocaeli
2021-09-19 12:52:00

