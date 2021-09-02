Değerli Haberturk.com okurları.

Swimmers swim for 'world peace' in Datca

DHA

Swimmers swim for 'world peace' in Datca


Mehmet CIL / DATCA (Mugla), (DHA) On September 1 World Peace Day, a group of swimmers swam for 'world peace' in the Datca district of Mugla
On the occasion of September 1, World Peace Day, 21 swimmers came together at Kumluk Beach in Datca. The purple pedal bike group from Datca supported the swimmers, who opened a banner with the words 'Long live September 1, World Peace Day´. The swimmers swam for 3 miles between Kumluk Beach and the Yedi Kat Harbour. Datca Mayor Gürsel Ucar said that the wars in the world make the nations uneasy. "The only aim of civilization should be to live in peace and tranquility" said Ucar, citing the events in Afghanistan as an example.(PHOTOS)DHA-English News Türkiye-Muğla
2021-09-02 14:59:40

