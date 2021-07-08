Değerli Haberturk.com okurları.

Haberturk.com ekibi olarak Türkiye’de ve dünyada yaşanan ve haber değeri taşıyan her türlü gelişmeyi sizlere en hızlı, en objektif ve en doyurucu şekilde ulaştırmak için çalışıyoruz. Yoğun gündem içerisinde sunduğumuz haberlerimizle ve olaylarla ilgili eleştiri, görüş, yorumlarınız bizler için çok önemli. Fakat karşılıklı saygı ve yasalara uygunluk çerçevesinde oluşturduğumuz yorum platformlarında daha sağlıklı bir tartışma ortamını temin etmek amacıyla ortaya koyduğumuz bazı yorum ve moderasyon kurallarımıza dikkatinizi çekmek istiyoruz.

Sayfamızda Türkiye Cumhuriyeti kanunlarına ve evrensel insan haklarına aykırı yorumlar onaylanmaz ve silinir. Okurlarımız tarafından yapılan yorumların, (yorum yapan diğer okurlarımıza yönelik yorumlar da dahil olmak üzere) kişilere, ülkelere, topluluklara, sosyal sınıflara ırk, cinsiyet, din, dil başta olmak üzere ayrımcılık unsurları taşıması durumunda yorum editörlerimiz yorumları onaylamayacaktır ve yorumlar silinecektir. Onaylanmayacak ve silinecek yorumlar kategorisinde aşağılama, nefret söylemi, küfür, hakaret, kadın ve çocuk istismarı, hayvanlara yönelik şiddet söylemi içeren yorumlar da yer almaktadır. Suçu ve suçluyu övmek, Türkiye Cumhuriyeti yasalarına göre suçtur. Bu nedenle bu tarz okur yorumları da doğal olarak Haberturk.com yorum sayfalarında yer almayacaktır.

Ayrıca Haberturk.com yorum sayfalarında Türkiye Cumhuriyeti mahkemelerinde doğruluğu ispat edilemeyecek iddia, itham ve karalama içeren, halkın tamamını veya bir bölümünü kin ve düşmanlığa tahrik eden, provokatif yorumlar da yapılamaz.

Yorumlarda markaların ticari itibarını zedeleyici, karalayıcı ve herhangi bir şekilde ticari zarara yol açabilecek yorumlar onaylanmayacak ve silinecektir. Aynı şekilde bir markaya yönelik promosyon veya reklam amaçlı yorumlar da onaylanmayacak ve silinecek yorumlar kategorisindedir. Başka hiçbir siteden alınan linkler Haberturk.com yorum sayfalarında paylaşılamaz.

Haberturk.com yorum sayfalarında paylaşılan tüm yorumların yasal sorumluluğu yorumu yapan okura aittir ve Haberturk.com bunlardan sorumlu tutulamaz.

Haberturk.com yorum sayfalarında yorum yapan her okur, yukarıda belirtilen kuralları, sitemizde yayınlanan Kullanım Koşulları’nı ve Gizlilik Sözleşmesi’ni peşinen okumuş ve kabul etmiş sayılır.

Bizlerle ve diğer okurlarımızla yorum kurallarına uygun yorumlarınızı, görüşlerinizi yasalar, saygı, nezaket, birlikte yaşama kuralları ve insan haklarına uygun şekilde paylaştığınız için teşekkür ederiz.

YORUM KURALLARINI OKUDUM
Whatsapp Hattı 0536 266 79 69
Günlük gelişmeleri takip edebilmek için habertürk uygulamasını indirin
Copyright © 2020 - Tüm hakları saklıdır.
Habertürk Gazetecilik A.Ş.

Award for 'Robinson Nine' documentary from Italy

DHA

Award for 'Robinson Nine' documentary from Italy


Selcuk BASAR /TONYA (Trabzon), (DHA)Locally known as 'Robinson Nine (Granma)', the life of Fadime Kayaci (87), who has been living alone in Karakisrak Plateau in Trabzon for 37 years, became a documentary. The documentary 'The untold story of Fatma Kayacı', prepared by the producer and director Nurdan-Orhan Tekeoglu couple, was awarded the Special Jury Award among 600 works at the NuoviMondi Film Festival held in Italy.
Nephew Ali Haydar Kayaci (14) visited her in Karakisrak plateau at 1900 altitude of Tonya where Fadime Kayaci spent the summer months, and had an epileptic seizure. Fadime Kayaci, who was picking grass on the plateau, encountered the lifeless body of his nephew in the house when she returned. Then she decided to stay in there permanently. Despite the insistence of his relatives, Kayaci did not return to her village after that date. Kayaci made the plateau, where no one remained during the harsh winter season, her home. Fadime Kayaci, known as 'Robinson Nine (Granma)´ due to her fearless lifestyle despite her old age, got into first place in the 'most liked housewife' poll conducted in the district in 2011, and her life was also the subject of the documentary.
AWARDED SPECIAL JURY PRIZE
Director Orhan Tekeoglu and his producer wife Nurhan Tekeoglu carried the life of Fadime Kayaci into the documentary. The documentary 'The Untold Story of Fatma Kayaci', supported by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, was awarded the Special Jury Prize at the Nuovimondi Film Festival in Italy.  "The protagonist's radical and extreme choice of life is told in a way that is sensitive, poetic, and never rhetorical. At the end of the documentary, we all go to the hero's side," commented the jury for the documentary.
'I COLLECT WOOD WHEN I AM BORED'
"For many years, I have lived alone in this highland in summer and winter. I collect wood when I am bored. I feed the animals. Documentarists came and filmed me, I hope it will be good" said Fadime Kayacı who was happy that her life was the subject of a documentary.
`WE WERE VERY HAPPY THAT THE DOCUMENTARY WAS AWARDED'
"The documentary tells the story of exclusion and loneliness that started when Kayaci, who is nearly 90 years old, was held responsible for the death of his nephew, Ali Haydar Kayaci who had epilepsy, who lived with him in the 1980s, by falling into a fire. We are pleased that our documentary about Fatma Kayaci, who has such an interesting story, was deemed worthy of an award at the NuoviMondi Festival, a mountain documentaries film festival in Italy" said Director Orhan Tekelioglu for his documentary.(PHOTOS) DHA-English News Türkiye-Trabzon
2021-07-08 13:16:49

Anadolu Ajansı, DHA, İHA tarafından geçilen tüm Trabzon haberleri, bu bölümde Haberturk.com editörlerinin hiçbir editoryal müdahalesi olmadan otomatik olarak ajans kanallarından geldiği şekliyle yer almaktadır. Trabzon Haberleri alanında yer alan haberlerin hepsinin hukuki muhatabı haberi geçen ajanslardır.

İLGİLİ HABERLER

Yaylada tek başına yaşayan `Robinson Nine´ belgeseline İtalya´dan ödül
YEREL HABERLER Yaylada tek başına yaşayan `Robinson Nine´ ...
Ali Subaşı: “Bir kişinin sadece; saç rengine, kafa yapısına bakarak saç şekli belirlenmez”
YEREL HABERLER Ali Subaşı: “Bir kişinin sadece; saç rengine, kafa ...
Trabzon Ulaşım Master planı çalışmaları masaya yatırıldı
YEREL HABERLER Trabzon Ulaşım Master planı çalışmaları masaya ...
Müşavirliğe atanan Trabzon Emniyet Müdürü, özel harekat polisleriyle vedalaştı
YEREL HABERLER Müşavirliğe atanan Trabzon Emniyet Müdürü, özel ...
Ekuban 10 Temmuz'da Trabzonspor kampına katılacak
YEREL HABERLER Ekuban 10 Temmuz'da Trabzonspor kampına katılacak
Karadeniz Bölgesi’nde ilk kez hibrit ve Endoskopik Hipofiz Cerrahisi yöntemi uygulandı
YEREL HABERLER Karadeniz Bölgesi’nde ilk kez hibrit ve Endoskopik ...
Transferine karşılık aldığı otomobili 32 yıldır kullanıyor Trabzonspor'un eski oyuncusu Cemil Canalioğlu, 1987-1988 sezonunda Antalyaspor'dan Konyaspor'a transferi karşılığı aldığı otomobilinden ayrılamıyor
YEREL HABERLER Transferine karşılık aldığı otomobili 32 yıldır ...
Yüzme hakemi, şampiyona yolunda kalp krizinden öldü 
YEREL HABERLER Yüzme hakemi, şampiyona yolunda kalp krizinden öldü 
Ferrero, Türk fındık sektörü için değer sağlamaya devam ediyor Ferrero Değerli Tarım Programı, 2012 yılından bu yana 100’den fazla uzmanıyla 40 bine yakın çiftçiye ulaştı
YEREL HABERLER Ferrero, Türk fındık sektörü için değer sağlamaya ...
Sümela´da fresklere sızan suya önlem
YEREL HABERLER Sümela´da fresklere sızan suya önlem
Hazar Denizi’nde patlama meydana gelen çamur volkanının Türkiye'deki etkisi Karadeniz Teknik Üniversitesi Mühendislik Fakültesi Jeoloji Mühendisliği Bölümü Öğretim Üyesi Prof. Dr. Mehmet Arslan: “Dünyanın farklı yörelerinde özellikle levha hareketleriyle ilişkili olarak binin üzerinde gözlemlenmiş çamur volkanı var” ”Bunların 700 tanesinin Azerbaycan’da özellikle Hazar Denizi çevresinde olduğunu biliyoruz” “Ülkemizde çamur volkanının, jeolojik yapı itibariyle özellikle karada olma ihtimali yoktur”
YEREL HABERLER Hazar Denizi’nde patlama meydana gelen çamur ...