

Selcuk BASAR /TONYA (Trabzon), (DHA)Locally known as 'Robinson Nine (Granma)', the life of Fadime Kayaci (87), who has been living alone in Karakisrak Plateau in Trabzon for 37 years, became a documentary. The documentary 'The untold story of Fatma Kayacı', prepared by the producer and director Nurdan-Orhan Tekeoglu couple, was awarded the Special Jury Award among 600 works at the NuoviMondi Film Festival held in Italy.

Nephew Ali Haydar Kayaci (14) visited her in Karakisrak plateau at 1900 altitude of Tonya where Fadime Kayaci spent the summer months, and had an epileptic seizure. Fadime Kayaci, who was picking grass on the plateau, encountered the lifeless body of his nephew in the house when she returned. Then she decided to stay in there permanently. Despite the insistence of his relatives, Kayaci did not return to her village after that date. Kayaci made the plateau, where no one remained during the harsh winter season, her home. Fadime Kayaci, known as 'Robinson Nine (Granma)´ due to her fearless lifestyle despite her old age, got into first place in the 'most liked housewife' poll conducted in the district in 2011, and her life was also the subject of the documentary.

AWARDED SPECIAL JURY PRIZE

Director Orhan Tekeoglu and his producer wife Nurhan Tekeoglu carried the life of Fadime Kayaci into the documentary. The documentary 'The Untold Story of Fatma Kayaci', supported by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, was awarded the Special Jury Prize at the Nuovimondi Film Festival in Italy. "The protagonist's radical and extreme choice of life is told in a way that is sensitive, poetic, and never rhetorical. At the end of the documentary, we all go to the hero's side," commented the jury for the documentary.

'I COLLECT WOOD WHEN I AM BORED'

"For many years, I have lived alone in this highland in summer and winter. I collect wood when I am bored. I feed the animals. Documentarists came and filmed me, I hope it will be good" said Fadime Kayacı who was happy that her life was the subject of a documentary.

`WE WERE VERY HAPPY THAT THE DOCUMENTARY WAS AWARDED'

"The documentary tells the story of exclusion and loneliness that started when Kayaci, who is nearly 90 years old, was held responsible for the death of his nephew, Ali Haydar Kayaci who had epilepsy, who lived with him in the 1980s, by falling into a fire. We are pleased that our documentary about Fatma Kayaci, who has such an interesting story, was deemed worthy of an award at the NuoviMondi Festival, a mountain documentaries film festival in Italy" said Director Orhan Tekelioglu for his documentary.(PHOTOS) DHA-English News Türkiye-Trabzon

2021-07-08 13:16:49



