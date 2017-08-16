Trabzonspor, Fenerbahçe deplasmanında kazanamıyor

Süper Lig'de 20 Ağustos Pazar günü deplasmanda Fenerbahçe ile karşılaşacak Trabzonspor, rakibi karşısında dış sahada galibiyet hasreti çekiyor.
Fenerbahçe'yi Kadıköy'de en son 23 Ağustos 1997'de 3-1 mağlup eden bordo-mavililer, son 20 dış saha maçında 12 mağlubiyet, 8 beraberlik alarak galibiyet sevinci yaşayamadı.
Karadeniz ekibi, 20 yıl sonra sarı-lacivertli takım karşısında sahadan 3 puanla ayrılmanın mücadelesini verecek.
SON 20 DEPLASMAN MAÇI
Trabzonspor'un Fenerbahçe karşısında deplasmanda galibiyete hasret kaldığı son 20 lig maçının sonuçları şöyle:
1998-99: Fenerbahçe - Trabzonspor: 1 - 0
1999-00: Fenerbahçe - Trabzonspor: 2 - 1
2000-01: Fenerbahçe - Trabzonspor: 5 - 2
2001-02: Fenerbahçe - Trabzonspor: 3 - 0
2002-03: Fenerbahçe - Trabzonspor: 3 - 2
2003-04: Fenerbahçe - Trabzonspor: 3 - 1
2004-05: Fenerbahçe - Trabzonspor: 2 - 1
2005-06: Fenerbahçe - Trabzonspor: 2 - 2
2006-07: Fenerbahçe - Trabzonspor: 2 - 2 (İzmir'de oynandı)
2007-08: Fenerbahçe - Trabzonspor: 3 - 2
2008-09: Fenerbahçe - Trabzonspor: 0 - 0
2009-10: Fenerbahçe - Trabzonspor: 1 - 1
2010-11: Fenerbahçe - Trabzonspor: 2 - 0
2011-12: Fenerbahçe - Trabzonspor: 1 - 0 (Lig Grubu)
Fenerbahçe - Trabzonspor: 2 - 0 (Süper Final Şampiyonluk Grubu)
2012-13: Fenerbahçe - Trabzonspor: 0 - 0
2013-14: Fenerbahçe - Trabzonspor: 0 - 0
2014-15: Fenerbahçe - Trabzonspor: 0 - 0
2015-16: Fenerbahçe - Trabzonspor: 2 - 0
2016-17: Fenerbahçe - Trabzonspor: 1 - 1
- trabzonspor
- fenerbahçe
- fenerbahçe trabzonspor