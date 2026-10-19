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        Haberler Spor Basketbol STBL Esenler Erokspor: 73 - Anadolu Efes: 70 | MAÇ SONUCU

        Esenler Erokspor: 73 - Anadolu Efes: 70 | MAÇ SONUCU

        Türkiye Sigorta Basketbol Süper Ligi'nin 4. haftasında Esenler Erokspor, Anadolu Efes'i 73-70 mağlup etti.

        Kaynak
        Anadolu Ajansı
        Giriş: 19 Ekim 2026 - 21:12 Güncelleme:
        Google’da haber kaynağınızı Habertürk olarak seçmek için tıklayın Google’da haber kaynağınızı Habertürk olarak seçmek için tıklayın
        Erokspor, Anadolu Efes'i devirdi!

        Türkiye Sigorta Basketbol Süper Ligi'nin 4. haftasında Esenler Erokspor, Anadolu Efes'i 73-70 mağlup etti.

        Salon: BJK Akatlar

        Hakemler: Ahmet Tatlıcı, Ziya Özorhon, Fatih Arslanoğlu

        Esenler Erokspor: Van der Vuurst 9, Davis 18, Yebo 17, Sow 2, Egehan Arna 6, McCollum 12, Webb 9, Muhsin Yaşar, Melih Tunca, Usher

        Anadolu Efes: Saric 3, Malcolm 15, Fernando 8, David Mutaf 3, Strazel 6, Yusta 11, Russell 3, Ercan Osmani 12, Erkan Yılmaz 3, Jones 6

        1. Periyot: 24-18

        Devre: 43-43

        3. Periyot: 52-58

        ÖNERİLEN VİDEO

        Tartıştığı kişiyi sokakta kovalayıp pompalı tüfekle vurarak öldürdü; o anlar kamerada

        ESKİŞEHİR'de Abdülkadir Çelik (21), tartıştığı Muratcan Altun'u (24) pompalı tüfekle vurarak öldürdü. Olayın ardından evinde yakalanan Çelik gözaltına alınırken, Altun'u kovalayıp ateş ettiği anlar cep telefonuyla kamerasıyla kaydedildi. (DHA)

        #Anadolu Efes
        #Basketbol
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