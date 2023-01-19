Değerli Haberturk.com okurları.

2023 BAFTA Ödülleri adayları açıklandı

İngiliz Film ve Televizyon Sanatları Akademisi (BAFTA) Ödülleri'nin bu yılki adayları açıklandı. All Quiet On The Western Front (Batı Cephesinde Yeni Bir Şey Yok) filmi, 14 adaylık aldı

2023 BAFTA Ödülleri adayları açıklandı
HABERTURK.COM

İngiltere'nin Oscar'ı olarak bilinen BAFTA Ödülleri için adaylar açıklandı.

Netflix'in All Quiet On The Western Front (Batı Cephesinde Yeni Bir Şey Yok) filmi bu yılki Bafta Ödülleri'nde 14 adaylıkla başı çekti.

The Banshees of Inisherin ve Everything Everywhere All At Once 10'ar adaylık alırken, Elvis 9 adaylık elde etti.

Bu yıl oyunculuk kategorilerindeki adaylar arasında Cate Blanchett, Emma Thompson, Colin Farrell, Michelle Yeoh, Eddie Redmayne ve Viola Davis yer aldı.

Bafta Ödülleri, 19 Şubat'ta Londra'daki Southbank Centre's Royal Festival Hall'da gerçekleştirilecek. Sunuculuğunu Richard E. Grant'ın yapacağı tören BBC One kanalında yayınlanacak.

İşte BAFTA Ödülleri adayları...

EN İYİ FİLM

All Quiet on the Western Front
The Banshees of Inisherin
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All At Once
Tár

-Elvis

EN İYİ İNGİLİZ FİLMİ

Aftersun
The Banshees of Inisherin
Brian And Charles
Empire of Light
Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
Living
Roald Dahl's Matilda The Musical
See How They Run
The Swimmers
The Wonder

EN İYİ KADIN OYUNCU

Cate Blanchett, Tár
Viola Davis, The Woman King
Danielle Deadwyler, Till
Ana De Armas, Blonde
Emma Thompson in Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
Michelle Yeoh in Everything Everywhere All At Once

- Cate Blanchett

EN İYİ ERKEK OYUNCU

Austin Butler, Elvis
Brendan Fraser, The Whale
Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin
Daryl McCormack, Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
Paul Mescal, Aftersun
Bill Nighy, Living

EN İYİ YARDIMCI KADIN OYUNCU

Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Hong Chau, The Whale
Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin
Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All At Once
Dolly De Leon, Triangle of Sadness
Carey Mulligan, She Said

EN İYİ YARDIMCI ERKEK OYUNCU

Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin
Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin
Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All At Once
Eddie Redmayne, The Good Nurse
Albrecht Schuch, All Quiet on the Western Front
Micheal Ward, Empire of Light

EN İYİ YÖNETMEN

All Quiet on the Western Front, Edward Berger
The Banshees of Inisherin, Martin McDonagh
Decision To Leave, Park Chan-wook
Everything Everywhere All At Once, Daniel Kwan/Daniel Scheinert
Tár, Todd Field
The Woman King, Gina Prince-Bythewood

İNGİLİZCE OLMAYAN EN İYİ FİLM

All Quiet on the Western Front
Argentina, 1985
Corsage
Decision To Leave
The Quiet GirlDocumentary
All That Breathes
All the Beauty and the Bloodshed
Fire of Love
Moonage Daydream
Navalny

EN İYİ ANİMASYON

Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio
Marcel the Shell with Shoes On
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
Turning Red

EN İYİ ORİJİNAL SENARYO

The Banshees of Inisherin
Everything Everywhere All At Once
The Fabelmans
Tár
Triangle of Sadness

- Everything Everywhere All At Once

EN İYİ UYARLAMA SENARYO

All Quiet on the Western Front
Living
The Quiet Girl
She Said
The Whale

EN İYİ FİLM MÜZİĞİ

All Quiet on the Western Front
Babylon
The Banshees of Inisherin
Everything Everywhere All At Once
Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio

EN İYİ SİNEMATOGRAFİ

All Quiet on the Western Front
The Batman
Elvis
Empire of Light
Top Gun: Maverick

EN İYİ KOSTÜM DİZAYNI

All Quiet on the Western Front
Amsterdam
Babylon
Elvis
Mrs. Harris Goes To Paris

EN İYİ KURGU

All Quiet on the Western Front
The Banshees of Inisherin
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All At Once
Top Gun: Maverick

EN İYİ SAÇ VE MAKYAJ

All Quiet on the Western Front
The Batman
Elvis
Roald Dahl's Matilda The Musical
The Whale

EN İYİ SES

All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
Elvis
Tár
Top Gun: Maverick

EN İYİ GÖRSEL EFEKT

All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
The Batman
Everything Everywhere All At Once
Top Gun: Maverick

