Grammy Ödülleri sahiplerini buldu

Müzik dünyasının en prestijli ödüllerinden biri olarak kabul edilen Grammy Ödülleri sahiplerini buldu

Müzik dünyasının en prestijli ödüllerinden biri olarak kabul edilen Grammy Ödülleri, dün akşam verildi. Komedyen Trevor Noah'ın sunuculuğunu üstlendiği ödül törenine Beyonce, bu yıl 4, toplamda 32 ödülle tüm zamanların en çok Grammy kazanan ismi oldu. 

YILIN ALBÜMÜ

ABBA - Voyage
Adele - 30
Bad Bunny - Un Verano Sin Ti
Beyonce - Renaissance
Brandi Carlile - In These Silent Days
Coldplay - Music of the Spheres
Harry Styles - Harry’s House – KAZANAN
Kendrick Lamar - Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers
Lizzo - Special
Mary J Blige - Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe)

EN İYİ YENİ ŞARKICI

Anitta
Domi & JD Beck
Latto
Måneskin
Molly Tuttle
Muni Long
Omar Apollo
Samara Joy – KAZANAN
Tobe Nwigwe
Wet Leg

YILIN KAYDI

ABBA - Don’t Shut Me Down
Adele - Easy on Me
Beyonce - Break My Soul
Brandi Carlile Featuring Lucius - You and Me on the Rock
Doja Cat - Woman
Harry Styles - As It Was
Kendrick Lamar - The Heart Part 5
Lizzo - About Damn Time – KAZANAN
Mary J Blige - Good Morning Gorgeous
Steve Lacy - Bad Habit

YILIN ŞARKISI 

Adele - Easy on Me
Beyonce - Break My Soul
Bonnie Raitt - Just Like That – KAZANAN
DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy - God Did
Gayle - ABCDEFU
Harry Styles - As It Was
Kendrick Lamar - The Heart Part 5
Lizzo - About Damn Time
Steve Lacy - Bad Habit
Taylor Swift - All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (The Short Film)

EN İYİ SOLO POP PERFORMANSI

Adele - Easy on Me – KAZANAN
Bad Bunny - Moscow Mule
Doja Cat - Woman
Harry Styles - As It Was
Lizzo - About Damn Time
Steve Lacy - Bad Habit

EN İYİ DANS/ELEKTRONİK ALBÜMÜ

Beyonce – Renaissance – KAZANAN
Bonobo – Fragments
Diplo – Diplo
Odesza – The Last Goodbye
Rufus Du Sol – Surrender

EN İYİ RAP ALBÜMÜ

DJ Khaled – God Did
Future – I Never Liked You
Jack Harlow – Come Home the Kids Miss You
Kendrick Lamar – Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers – KAZANAN
Pusha T – It’s Almost Dry

EN İYİ MÜZİK URBANA ALBÜMÜ

Rauw Alejandro – Trap Cake, Vol. 2
Bad Bunny – Un Verano Sin Ti – KAZANAN
Daddy Yankee – Legendaddy
Farruko – La 167
Maluma – The Love & Sex Tape

EN İYİ İKİLİ/GRUP POP PERFORMANSI

Abba – Don’t Shut Me Down
Camilla Cabello and Ed Sheeran – Bam Bam
Coldplay and BTS – My Universe
Post Malone and Doja Cat – I Like You (A Happier Song)
Sam Smith and Kim Petras – Unholy – KAZANAN

EN İYİ COUNTRY ALBÜMÜ

Luke Combs – Growin’ Up
Miranda Lambert – Palomino
Ashley McBryde – Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville
Maren Morris – Humble Quest
Willie Nelson – A Beautiful Time – KAZANAN

EN İYİ R&B ŞARKISI

Beyonce – Cuff It – KAZANAN
Mary J Blige – Good Morning Gorgeous
Muni Long – Hrs & Hrs
Jazmine Sullivan – Hurt Me So Good
PJ Morton – Please Don’t Walk Away

EN İYİ POP VOKAL ALBÜMÜ

Abba – Voyage
Adele – 30
Coldplay – Music of the Spheres
Lizzo – Special
Harry Styles – Harry’s House – KAZANAN

EN İYİ DANS/ELEKTRONİK KAYDI

Beyonce - Break My Soul – KAZANAN
Bonobo - Rosewood
David Guetta & Bebe Rexha - I’m Good (Blue)
Diplo & Miguel - Don’t Forget My Love
Kaytranada Featuring Her - Intimidated
Rüfüs Du Sol - On My Knees

EN İYİ GLOBAL MÜZİK PERFORMANSI

Arooj Aftab & Anoushka Shankar - Udhero Na
Burna Boy - Last Last
Matt B & Eddy Kenzo - Gimme Love
Rocky Dawuni Featuring Blvk H3ro - Neva Bow Down
Wouter Kellerman, Zakes Bantwini & Nomcebo Zikode - Bayethe – KAZANAN

EN İYİ SOLO COUNTRY PERFORMANSI

Kelsea Ballerini - Heartfirst
Maren Morris - Circles Around This Town
Miranda Lambert - In His Arms
Willie Nelson - Live Forever –  KAZANAN
Zach Bryan - Something in the Orange

EN İYİ R&B PERFORMANSI

Beyonce - Virgo’s Groove
Jazmine Sullivan - Hurt Me So Good
Lucky Daye - Over
Mary J. Blige Featuring Anderson Paak - Here With Me
Muni Long - Hrs & Hrs – KAZANAN

EN İYİ RAP PERFORMANSI

DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy - God Did
Doja Cat - Vegas
Gunna & Future Featuring Young Thug - Pushin P
Hitkidd & Glorilla - FNF (Let’s Go)
Kendrick Lamar - The Heart Part 5 – KAZANAN

EN İYİ METAL PERFORMANSI

Ghost - Call Me Little Sunshine
Megadeth - We’ll Be Back
Muse - Kill or Be Killed
Ozzy Osbourne Featuring Tony Iommi - Degradation Rules – KAZANAN
Turnstile - Blackout

EN İYİ ROCK PERFORMANSI

Beck - Old Man
The Black Keys - Wild Child
Brandi Carlile - Broken Horses – KAZANAN
Bryan Adams - So Happy It Hurts
Idles - Crawl!
Ozzy Osbourne Featuring Jeff Beck - Patient Number 9
Turnstile - Holiday

EN İYİ ROCK ALBÜMÜ

The Black Keys – Dropout Boogie
Elvis Costello & the Imposters – The Boy Named If
Idles – Crawler
Machine Gun Kelly – Mainstream Sellout
Ozzy Osbourne – Patient Number 9 – KAZANAN
Spoon – Lucifer on the Sofa

EN İYİ ALTERNATİF MÜZİK ALBÜMÜ

Arcade Fire – WE
Big Thief – Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe in You
Björk – Fossora
Wet Leg – Wet Leg – KAZANAN
Yeah Yeah Yeahs – Cool It Down

EN İYİ GELENEKSEL R&B PERFORMANSI

Snoh Aalegra – Do 4 Love
Babyface featuring Ella Mai – Keeps on Fallin’
Beyonce – Plastic Off the Sofa – KAZANAN
Adam Blackstone featuring Jazmine Sullivan – ‘Round Midnight
Mary J Blige – Good Morning Gorgeous

EN İYİ PROGRESİF R&B ALBÜMÜ

Cory Henry – Operation Funk
Steve Lacy – Gemini Rights – KAZANAN
Terrace Martin – Drones
Moonchild – Starfruit
Tank and the Bangas – Red Balloon

EN İYİ R&B ALBÜMÜ

Mary J Blige – Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe)
Chris Brown – Breezy (Deluxe)
Robert Glasper – Black Radio III – KAZANAN
Lucky Daye – Candydrip
PJ Morton – Watch the Sun

EN İYİ RAP ŞARKISI

Jack Harlow featuring Drake – Churchill Downs
DJ Khaled featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy – God Did
Kendrick Lamar – The Heart Part 5 – KAZANAN
Gunna & Future Featuring Young Thug – Pushin P
Future Featuring Drake & Tems – Wait for U

EN İYİ KOMEDİ ALBÜMÜ

Dave Chappelle – The Closer – KAZANAN
Jim Gaffigan – Comedy Monster
Randy Rainbow – A Little Brains, A Little Talent
Louis CK – Sorry
Patton Oswalt – We All Scream

EN İYİ FOLK ALBÜMÜ

Judy Collins – Spellbound
Madison Cunningham – Revealer – KAZANAN
Janis Ian – The Light At The End Of The Line
Aoife O’Donovan – Age of Apathy
Punch Brothers – Hell on Church Street

EN İYİ COUNTRY ŞARKISI

Maren Morris – Circles Around This Town
Luke Combs – Doin’ This
Taylor Swift – I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor’s Version) (From The Vault)
Miranda Lambert – If I Was a Cowboy
Willie Nelson – I’ll Love You Till The Day I Die
Cody Johnson – ‘Til You Can’t – KAZANAN

