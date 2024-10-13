Habertürk
        Freddie Mercury'nin efsanevi sesinden: Queen'in en popüler şarkıları ile zamanda bir yolculuk yapmaya hazır mısınız?

        Queen, rock müziğin altın çağını şekillendiren en büyük gruplardan biri olarak hafızalarda yer alıyor. Freddie Mercury'nin efsanevi vokalleri ve grubun benzersiz tarzıyla, dünya çapında hit olmuş 10 şarkıyı ve bu şarkıların etkileyici sözlerini hatırlamaya ne dersiniz?

        Giriş: 13.10.2024 - 10:00 Güncelleme: 13.10.2024 - 10:00
        1

        70’li ve 80’li yıllarda müzik dünyasına damga vuran Queen, her biri adeta birer marş haline gelmiş şarkılarıyla kalplerde taht kurmaya devam ediyor. İşte Queen’in en popüler şarkıları!

        Fotoğraf: AP

        2

        BOHEMIAN RHAPSODY (1975)

        "Is this the real life? Is this just fantasy?

        Caught in a landslide, no escape from reality

        Open your eyes, look up to the skies and see

        I'm just a poor boy, I need no sympathy

        Because I'm easy come, easy go

        Little high, little low

        Any way the wind blows doesn't really matter to me, to me"

        3

        WE WILL ROCK YOU (1977)

        "Buddy you're an old man poor man

        Pleadin' with your eyes gonna make you some peace some day

        You got mud on your face

        You big disgrace

        Somebody better put you back into your place

        We will we will rock you

        Singin'

        We will we will rock you!"

        (Fotoğraf Queen'in 1985 yılında sahne aldığı Live Aid etkinliğinden.)

        4

        WE ARE THE CHAMPIONS (1977)

        "We are the champions, my friends

        And we'll keep on fighting till the end

        We are the champions

        We are the champions

        No time for losers

        Cause we are the champions of the World"

        5

        SOMEBODY TO LOVE (1976)

        "I go down (down) on my knees (knees)

        And I start to pray (praise the Lord)

        'Til the tears run down from my eyes

        Lord, somebody (somebody), somebody (please)

        Can anybody find me somebody to love?"

        6

        DON'T STOP ME NOW (1978)

        "I'm a shooting star leaping through the sky like a tiger

        Defying the laws of gravity

        I'm a racing car, passing by like Lady Godiva

        I'm gonna go, go, go, there's no stopping me"

        7

        RADIO GA GA (1984)

        "All we hear is "Radio ga ga

        Radio goo goo

        Radio ga ga"

        All we hear is "Radio ga ga

        "Radio blah blah"

        Radio, what's new?

        Radio, someone still loves you"

        (Fotoğraf Queen'in 1986 yılında Wembley Stadyumu'nda verdiği konserinden.)

        8

        ANOTHER ONE BITES THE DUST (1980)

        "Another one bites the dust

        And another one gone, and another one gone

        Another one bites the dust (yeah)

        Hey, I'm gonna get you too

        Another one bites the dust"

        9

        UNDER PRESSURE (1981)

        "Pressure pushin' down on me

        Pressin' down on you, no man ask for

        Under pressure that brings a building down

        Splits a family in two, puts people on streets"

        (Fotoğraf Queen'in 1981 yılında Montreal'de verdiği konserden.)

        10

        I WANT TO BREAK FREE (1984)

        "But life still goes on

        I can't get used to living without, living without

        Living without you by my side

        I don't want to live alone, hey

        God knows, got to make it on my own

        So, baby, can't you see I've got to break free?"

        (Fotoğraf Queen'in 1986 yılında Budapeşte'de verdiği konserden.)

        11

        THE SHOW MUST GO ON (1991)

        "Empty spaces, what are we living for?

        Abandoned places, I guess we know the score, on and on

        Does anybody know what we are looking for?

        Another hero, another mindless crime

        Behind the curtain, in the pantomime

        Hold the line

        Does anybody want to take it anymore?"

        Fotoğraf Kaynak: YouTube

