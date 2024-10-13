Freddie Mercury'nin efsanevi sesinden: Queen'in en popüler şarkıları ile zamanda bir yolculuk yapmaya hazır mısınız?
Queen, rock müziğin altın çağını şekillendiren en büyük gruplardan biri olarak hafızalarda yer alıyor. Freddie Mercury'nin efsanevi vokalleri ve grubun benzersiz tarzıyla, dünya çapında hit olmuş 10 şarkıyı ve bu şarkıların etkileyici sözlerini hatırlamaya ne dersiniz?
70’li ve 80’li yıllarda müzik dünyasına damga vuran Queen, her biri adeta birer marş haline gelmiş şarkılarıyla kalplerde taht kurmaya devam ediyor. İşte Queen’in en popüler şarkıları!
Fotoğraf: AP
BOHEMIAN RHAPSODY (1975)
"Is this the real life? Is this just fantasy?
Caught in a landslide, no escape from reality
Open your eyes, look up to the skies and see
I'm just a poor boy, I need no sympathy
Because I'm easy come, easy go
Little high, little low
Any way the wind blows doesn't really matter to me, to me"
WE WILL ROCK YOU (1977)
"Buddy you're an old man poor man
Pleadin' with your eyes gonna make you some peace some day
You got mud on your face
You big disgrace
Somebody better put you back into your place
We will we will rock you
Singin'
We will we will rock you!"
(Fotoğraf Queen'in 1985 yılında sahne aldığı Live Aid etkinliğinden.)
WE ARE THE CHAMPIONS (1977)
"We are the champions, my friends
And we'll keep on fighting till the end
We are the champions
We are the champions
No time for losers
Cause we are the champions of the World"
SOMEBODY TO LOVE (1976)
"I go down (down) on my knees (knees)
And I start to pray (praise the Lord)
'Til the tears run down from my eyes
Lord, somebody (somebody), somebody (please)
Can anybody find me somebody to love?"
DON'T STOP ME NOW (1978)
"I'm a shooting star leaping through the sky like a tiger
Defying the laws of gravity
I'm a racing car, passing by like Lady Godiva
I'm gonna go, go, go, there's no stopping me"
RADIO GA GA (1984)
"All we hear is "Radio ga ga
Radio goo goo
Radio ga ga"
All we hear is "Radio ga ga
"Radio blah blah"
Radio, what's new?
Radio, someone still loves you"
(Fotoğraf Queen'in 1986 yılında Wembley Stadyumu'nda verdiği konserinden.)
ANOTHER ONE BITES THE DUST (1980)
"Another one bites the dust
And another one gone, and another one gone
Another one bites the dust (yeah)
Hey, I'm gonna get you too
Another one bites the dust"
UNDER PRESSURE (1981)
"Pressure pushin' down on me
Pressin' down on you, no man ask for
Under pressure that brings a building down
Splits a family in two, puts people on streets"
(Fotoğraf Queen'in 1981 yılında Montreal'de verdiği konserden.)
I WANT TO BREAK FREE (1984)
"But life still goes on
I can't get used to living without, living without
Living without you by my side
I don't want to live alone, hey
God knows, got to make it on my own
So, baby, can't you see I've got to break free?"
(Fotoğraf Queen'in 1986 yılında Budapeşte'de verdiği konserden.)
THE SHOW MUST GO ON (1991)
"Empty spaces, what are we living for?
Abandoned places, I guess we know the score, on and on
Does anybody know what we are looking for?
Another hero, another mindless crime
Behind the curtain, in the pantomime
Hold the line
Does anybody want to take it anymore?"
Fotoğraf Kaynak: YouTube