Müzik endüstrisinin en önemli ödüllerinden sayılan Grammy Ödülleri adayları Los Angeles'ta duyuruldu.

Türkiye'den Altın Gün grubu, Gece albümüyle En İyi Dünya Müziği Albümü dalında Grammy'ye aday gösterildi. 26 Ocak 2020'de gerçekleşecek olan 62. Grammy Ödülleri için heyecanlı bekleyiş başladı. İşte 2020 Grammy Ödülleri'ni kazanmaya aday isimler!

YILIN ALBÜMÜ

Bon Iver - i,i

Lana Del Rey - Norman Fucking Rockwell!

Billie Eilish - When We All Fall Asleep Where Do We Go

H.E.R. - I Used to Know Her

Lil Nas X - 7

Lizzo - Cuz I Love You

Vampire Weekend - Father of the Bride

EN İYİ DÜNYA MÜZİĞİ ALBÜMÜ

Gece, Altın Gün

What Heat, Bokanté & Metropole Orkest Conducted By Jules Buckley

African Giant, Burna Boy

Fanm D'Ayiti, Nathalie Joachim With Spektral Quartet

Celia, Angelique Kidjo

YILIN ŞARKISI

Lady Gaga - Always Remember Us This Way

Billie Eilish - Bad Guy

Brandi Carlile - Bring My Flowers Now

H.E.R. - Hard Place

Taylor Swift - Lover

Lana Del Rey - Norman Fucking Rockwell

Lewis Capaldi - Someone You Love

Lizzo - Truth Hurts

YILIN KAYDI

Bon Iver - Hey Ma

Billie Eilish - Bad Guy

Ariana Grande - 7 rings

H.E.R. - Hard Place

Khalid - Talk

Lil Nas X - Old Town Road

Lizzo - Truth Hurts

Post Malone - Sunflower

EN İYİ YENİ SANATÇI

Black Pumas

Billie Eilish

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

Maggie Rogers

Rosalía

Tank and the Bangas

Yola

EN İYİ SOLO POP PERFORMANSI

Beyoncé - Spirit

Billie Eilish - Bad Guy

Ariana Grande - 7 rings

Lizzo - Truth Hurts

Taylor Swift - You Need to Calm Down

EN İYİ GRUP/İKİLİ POP PERFORMANSI

Ariana Grande & the Social House - Boyfriend

The Jonas Brothers - Sucker

Lil Nas X - Old Town Road [ft. Billy Ray Cyrus]

Post Malone - Sunflower [ft. Swae Lee]

Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello - Señorita

EN İYİ R&B PERFORMANSI

Daniel Caesar - Love Again [ft. Brandy]

H.E.R. - Couldn’t Been Her [ft. Bryson Tiller]

Lizzo - Exactly How I Feel [ft. Gucci Mane]

Lucky Daye - Roll Some Mo

Anderson .Paak - Come Home [ft. Andre 3000]

EN İYİ RAP ALBÜMÜ

Dreamville - Revenge of the Dreamers III

Meek Mill - Championships

21 Savage - I Am > I Was

Tyler, the Creator - IGOR

YBN Cordae - The Lost Boy

EN İYİ COUNTRY ŞARKISI

Bring My Flowers Now - Brandie Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, Tim Hanseroth & Tanya Tucker

Girl Goin’ Nowhere - Jeremy Bussey & Ashley McBryde

It All Comes Out In The Wash - Miranda Lambert, Hillary Lindsey, Lori McKenna & Liz Rose

Some Of It - Eric Church, Clint Daniels, Jeff Hyde & Bobby Pinson

Speechless - Shay Mooney, Jordan Reynolds, Dan Smyers & Laura Veltz

EN İYİ GELENEKSEL POP VOKAL ALBÜMÜ

Si, Andrea Bocelli

Love (Deluxe Edition),Michael Bublé

Look Now, Elvis Costello & The Imposters

A Legendary Christmas, John Legend

Walls, Barbra Streisand

EN İYİ POP VOKAL ALBÜMÜ

The Lion King: The Gift, Beyoncé

When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, Billie Eilish

Thank U, Next, Ariana Grande

No. 6 Collaborations Project, Ed Sheeran

Lover, Taylor Swift

EN İYİ DANS KAYDI

Linked, Bonobo

Got to Keep On, The Chemical Brothers

Piece of Your Heart, Meduza Featuring Goodboys

Underwater, Rufus Du Sol

Midnight, Hour, Skrillex & Boys Noize Featuring Ty Dolla $ign Boys Noize & Skrillex

EN İYİ DANS ELEKTRONİK ALBÜMÜ

LP5, Apparat

No Geography, The Chemical Brothers

Hi This Is Flume (Mixtape),Flume

Solace, Rufus Du Sol

Weather, Tycho

EN İYİ MODERN ENSTRÜMANTEL ALBÜM

Ancestral Recall, Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah

Star People Nation, Theo Croker

Beat Music! Beat Music! Beat Music!, Mark Guiliana

Elevate, Lettuce

Mettavolution, Rodrigo y Gabriela

EN İYİ ROCK PERFORMANSI

Pretty Waste, Bones UK

This Land, Gary Clark Jr.

History Repeats, Brittany Howard

Woman, Karen O & Danger Mouse

Too Bad, Rival Sons

EN İYİ METAL PERFORMANSI

Astorlus - The Great Octopus, Candlemass Featuring Tony Iommi

Humanicide, Death Angel

Bow Down, I Prevail

Unleashed, Killswitch Engage

7empest, Tool

EN İYİ ROCK ŞARKISI

Fear Inoculum, Danny Carey, Justin Chancellor, Adam Jones & Maynard James Keenan

Give Yourself a Try, George Daniel, Adam Hann, Matthew Healy & Ross MacDonald

Harmony Hall, Ezra Koenig

History Repeats, Brittany Howard

This Land, Gary Clark Jr.

EN İYİ ROCK ALBÜMÜ

Amo, Bring Me The Horizon

Social Cues, Cage The Elephant

In the End, The Cranberries

Trauma, I Prevail

Feral Roots, Rival Sons

EN İYİ ALTERNATİF MÜZİK ALBÜMÜ

U.F.O.F., Big Thief

Assume Form, James Blake

I,I, Bon Iver

Father of the Bride, Vampire Weekend

Anima, Thom Yorke

EN İYİ R&B PERFORMANSI

Love Again, Daniel Caesar & Brandy

Could've Been, H.E.R. Featuring Bryson Tiller

Exactly How I Feel," Lizzo Featuring Gucci Mane

Roll Some Mo, Lucky Daye

Come Home, Anderson .Paak Featuring André 3000

EN İYİ GELENEKSEL R&B PERFORMANSI

Time Today, BJ The Chicago Kid

Steady Love, India.Arie

Jerome, Lizzo

Real Games, Lucky Daye

Built for Love, PJ Morton Featuring Jazmine Sullivan

EN İYİ POP VOKAL ALBÜMÜ

Beyoncé - The Lion King: The Gift

Billie Eilish - When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?

Ariana Grande - thank u, next

Ed Sheeran - No.6 Collaborations Project

Taylor Swift - Lover

EN İYİ R&B ALBÜMÜ

1123, BJ The Chicago Kid

Painted, Lucky Daye

Ella Mai, Ella Mai

Paul, PJ Morton

Ventura, Anderson .Paak

EN İYİ RAP PERFORMANSI

Middle Child, J. Cole

Suge, DaBaby

Down Bad, Dreamville Featuring J.I.D, Bas, J. Cole, EARTHGANG & Young Nudy

Racks in the Middle, Nipsey Hussle Featuring Roddy Ricch & Hit-Boy

Clout, Offset Featuring Cardi B

EN İYİ RAP ŞARKISI

Bad Idea, Chancelor Bennett, Cordae Dunston, Uforo Ebong & Daniel Hackett, songwriters (YBN Cordae Featuring Chance The Rapper)

Gold Roses, Noel Cadastre, Aubrey Graham, Anderson Hernandez, Khristopher Riddick-Tynes, William Leonard Roberts II, Joshua Quinton Scruggs, Leon Thomas III & Ozan Yildirim, songwriters (Rick Ross Featuring Drake)

A Lot, Jermaine Cole, Dacoury Natche, 21 Savage & Anthony White, songwriters (21 Savage Featuring J. Cole)

Racks in the Middle, Ermias Asghedom, Dustin James Corbett, Greg Allen Davis, Chauncey Hollis, Jr. & Rodrick Moore, songwriters (Nipsey Hussle Featuring Roddy Ricch & Hit-Boy)

Suge, DaBaby, Jetsonmade & Pooh Beatz, songwriters (DaBaby)

EN İYİ RAP ALBÜMÜ

Revenge of the Dreamers III, Dreamville

Championships, Meek Mill

I Am > I Was, 21 Savage

Igor, Tyler, The Creator

The Lost Boy, YBN Cordae

EN İYİ COUNTRY ALBÜMÜ

Desperate Man, Eric Church

Stronger Than the Truth, Reba McEntire

Interstate Gospel, Pistol Annies

Center Point Road, Thomas Rhett

While I'm Livin', Tanya Tucker

EN İYİ GELENEKSEL BLUES ALBÜMÜ

Kingfish, Christone "Kingfish" Ingram

Tall, Dark & Handsome, Delbert McClinton & Self-Made Men

Sitting on Top of the Blues, Bobby Rush

Baby, Please Come Home, Jimmie Vaughan

Spectacular Class, Jontavious Willis

EN İYİ MODERN BLUES ALBÜMÜ

This Land, Gary Clark Jr.

Venom & Faith, Larkin Poe

Brighter Days, Robert Randolph & The Family Band

Somebody Save Me, Sugaray Rayford

Keep On, Southern Avenue

EN İYİ FOLK ALBÜMÜ

My Finest Work Yet, Andrew Bird

Rearrange My Heart, Che Apalache

Patty Griffin, Patty Griffin

Evening Machines, Gregory Alan Isakov

Front Porch, Joy Williams

EN İYİ KOMEDİ ALBÜMÜ

Quality Time, Jim Gaffigan

Relatable, Ellen DeGeneres

Right Now, Aziz Ansari

Son of Patricia, Trevor Noah

Sticks & Stones, Dave Chappell

EN İYİ SOUNDTRACK ŞARKISI

Avengers: Endgame

Chernobyl

Game of Thrones: Season 8

The Lion King

Mary Poppins Returns

EN İYİ FİLM ŞARKI SÖZÜ

The Ballad of the Lonesome Cowboy, From: Toy Story 4

Girl in the Movies, From: Dumplin'

I'll Never Love Again (Film Version),From: A Star Is Born

Sprit, From: The Lion King

Suspirium, From: Suspiria