2020 Grammy adayları açıklandı!

26 Ocak 2020'de Los Angeles'taki Staples Center'da düzenlenecek törenle sahiplerini bulacak 62. Grammy Ödülleri için adaylar belli oldu. 2019 Grammy Ödülleri adayları müzik dünyasında heyecan yarattı. İşte 2019 Grammy adayları listesi...

2020 Grammy adayları

Müzik endüstrisinin en önemli ödüllerinden sayılan Grammy Ödülleri adayları Los Angeles'ta duyuruldu. 

Türkiye'den Altın Gün grubu, Gece albümüyle En İyi Dünya Müziği Albümü dalında Grammy'ye aday gösterildi. 26 Ocak 2020'de gerçekleşecek olan 62. Grammy Ödülleri için heyecanlı bekleyiş başladı. İşte 2020 Grammy Ödülleri'ni kazanmaya aday isimler!

YILIN ALBÜMÜ

Bon Iver - i,i
Lana Del Rey - Norman Fucking Rockwell!
Billie Eilish - When We All Fall Asleep Where Do We Go
H.E.R. - I Used to Know Her
Lil Nas X - 7
Lizzo - Cuz I Love You
Vampire Weekend - Father of the Bride

EN İYİ DÜNYA MÜZİĞİ ALBÜMÜ

Gece, Altın Gün
What Heat, Bokanté & Metropole Orkest Conducted By Jules Buckley
African Giant, Burna Boy
Fanm D'Ayiti, Nathalie Joachim With Spektral Quartet
Celia, Angelique Kidjo

YILIN ŞARKISI

Lady Gaga - Always Remember Us This Way
Billie Eilish - Bad Guy
Brandi Carlile - Bring My Flowers Now
H.E.R. - Hard Place
Taylor Swift - Lover
Lana Del Rey - Norman Fucking Rockwell
Lewis Capaldi - Someone You Love
Lizzo - Truth Hurts

YILIN KAYDI

Bon Iver - Hey Ma
Billie Eilish - Bad Guy
Ariana Grande - 7 rings
H.E.R. - Hard Place
Khalid - Talk
Lil Nas X - Old Town Road
Lizzo - Truth Hurts
Post Malone - Sunflower

EN İYİ YENİ SANATÇI

Black Pumas
Billie Eilish
Lil Nas X
Lizzo
Maggie Rogers
Rosalía
Tank and the Bangas
Yola

EN İYİ SOLO POP PERFORMANSI

Beyoncé - Spirit
Billie Eilish - Bad Guy
Ariana Grande - 7 rings
Lizzo - Truth Hurts
Taylor Swift - You Need to Calm Down

EN İYİ GRUP/İKİLİ POP PERFORMANSI

Ariana Grande & the Social House - Boyfriend
The Jonas Brothers - Sucker
Lil Nas X - Old Town Road [ft. Billy Ray Cyrus]
Post Malone - Sunflower [ft. Swae Lee]
Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello - Señorita

EN İYİ R&B PERFORMANSI

Daniel Caesar - Love Again [ft. Brandy]
H.E.R. - Couldn’t Been Her [ft. Bryson Tiller]
Lizzo - Exactly How I Feel [ft. Gucci Mane]
Lucky Daye - Roll Some Mo
Anderson .Paak - Come Home [ft. Andre 3000]

EN İYİ RAP ALBÜMÜ

Dreamville - Revenge of the Dreamers III
Meek Mill - Championships
21 Savage - I Am > I Was
Tyler, the Creator - IGOR
YBN Cordae - The Lost Boy

EN İYİ COUNTRY ŞARKISI

Bring My Flowers Now - Brandie Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, Tim Hanseroth & Tanya Tucker
Girl Goin’ Nowhere - Jeremy Bussey & Ashley McBryde
It All Comes Out In The Wash - Miranda Lambert, Hillary Lindsey, Lori McKenna & Liz Rose
Some Of It - Eric Church, Clint Daniels, Jeff Hyde & Bobby Pinson
Speechless - Shay Mooney, Jordan Reynolds, Dan Smyers & Laura Veltz

EN İYİ GELENEKSEL POP VOKAL ALBÜMÜ

Si, Andrea Bocelli
Love (Deluxe Edition),Michael Bublé
Look Now, Elvis Costello & The Imposters
A Legendary Christmas, John Legend
Walls, Barbra Streisand

EN İYİ POP VOKAL ALBÜMÜ

The Lion King: The Gift, Beyoncé
When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, Billie Eilish
Thank U, Next, Ariana Grande
No. 6 Collaborations Project, Ed Sheeran
Lover, Taylor Swift

EN İYİ DANS KAYDI

Linked, Bonobo
Got to Keep On, The Chemical Brothers
Piece of Your Heart, Meduza Featuring Goodboys
Underwater, Rufus Du Sol
Midnight, Hour, Skrillex & Boys Noize Featuring Ty Dolla $ign Boys Noize & Skrillex

EN İYİ DANS ELEKTRONİK ALBÜMÜ

LP5, Apparat
No Geography, The Chemical Brothers
Hi This Is Flume (Mixtape),Flume
Solace, Rufus Du Sol
Weather, Tycho

EN İYİ MODERN ENSTRÜMANTEL ALBÜM

Ancestral Recall, Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah
Star People Nation, Theo Croker
Beat Music! Beat Music! Beat Music!, Mark Guiliana
Elevate, Lettuce
Mettavolution, Rodrigo y Gabriela

EN İYİ ROCK PERFORMANSI

Pretty Waste, Bones UK
This Land, Gary Clark Jr.
History Repeats, Brittany Howard
Woman, Karen O & Danger Mouse
Too Bad, Rival Sons

EN İYİ METAL PERFORMANSI

Astorlus - The Great Octopus, Candlemass Featuring Tony Iommi
Humanicide, Death Angel
Bow Down, I Prevail
Unleashed, Killswitch Engage
7empest, Tool

EN İYİ ROCK ŞARKISI

Fear Inoculum, Danny Carey, Justin Chancellor, Adam Jones & Maynard James Keenan
Give Yourself a Try, George Daniel, Adam Hann, Matthew Healy & Ross MacDonald
Harmony Hall, Ezra Koenig
History Repeats, Brittany Howard
This Land, Gary Clark Jr.

EN İYİ ROCK ALBÜMÜ

Amo, Bring Me The Horizon
Social Cues, Cage The Elephant
In the End, The Cranberries
Trauma, I Prevail
Feral Roots, Rival Sons

EN İYİ ALTERNATİF MÜZİK ALBÜMÜ

U.F.O.F., Big Thief
Assume Form, James Blake
I,I, Bon Iver
Father of the Bride, Vampire Weekend
Anima, Thom Yorke

EN İYİ R&B PERFORMANSI

Love Again, Daniel Caesar & Brandy
Could've Been, H.E.R. Featuring Bryson Tiller
Exactly How I Feel," Lizzo Featuring Gucci Mane
Roll Some Mo, Lucky Daye
Come Home, Anderson .Paak Featuring André 3000

EN İYİ GELENEKSEL R&B PERFORMANSI

Time Today, BJ The Chicago Kid
Steady Love, India.Arie
Jerome, Lizzo
Real Games, Lucky Daye
Built for Love, PJ Morton Featuring Jazmine Sullivan

EN İYİ POP VOKAL ALBÜMÜ

Beyoncé - The Lion King: The Gift
Billie Eilish - When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?
Ariana Grande - thank u, next
Ed Sheeran - No.6 Collaborations Project
Taylor Swift - Lover

EN İYİ R&B ALBÜMÜ

1123, BJ The Chicago Kid
Painted, Lucky Daye
Ella Mai, Ella Mai
Paul, PJ Morton
Ventura, Anderson .Paak

EN İYİ RAP PERFORMANSI

Middle Child, J. Cole
Suge, DaBaby
Down Bad, Dreamville Featuring J.I.D, Bas, J. Cole, EARTHGANG & Young Nudy
Racks in the Middle, Nipsey Hussle Featuring Roddy Ricch & Hit-Boy
Clout, Offset Featuring Cardi B

EN İYİ RAP ŞARKISI

Bad Idea, Chancelor Bennett, Cordae Dunston, Uforo Ebong & Daniel Hackett, songwriters (YBN Cordae Featuring Chance The Rapper)
Gold Roses, Noel Cadastre, Aubrey Graham, Anderson Hernandez, Khristopher Riddick-Tynes, William Leonard Roberts II, Joshua Quinton Scruggs, Leon Thomas III & Ozan Yildirim, songwriters (Rick Ross Featuring Drake)
A Lot, Jermaine Cole, Dacoury Natche, 21 Savage & Anthony White, songwriters (21 Savage Featuring J. Cole)
Racks in the Middle, Ermias Asghedom, Dustin James Corbett, Greg Allen Davis, Chauncey Hollis, Jr. & Rodrick Moore, songwriters (Nipsey Hussle Featuring Roddy Ricch & Hit-Boy)
Suge, DaBaby, Jetsonmade & Pooh Beatz, songwriters (DaBaby)

EN İYİ RAP ALBÜMÜ

Revenge of the Dreamers III, Dreamville
Championships, Meek Mill
I Am > I Was, 21 Savage
Igor, Tyler, The Creator
The Lost Boy, YBN Cordae

EN İYİ COUNTRY ALBÜMÜ

Desperate Man, Eric Church
Stronger Than the Truth, Reba McEntire
Interstate Gospel, Pistol Annies
Center Point Road, Thomas Rhett
While I'm Livin', Tanya Tucker

EN İYİ GELENEKSEL BLUES ALBÜMÜ

Kingfish, Christone "Kingfish" Ingram
Tall, Dark & Handsome, Delbert McClinton & Self-Made Men
Sitting on Top of the Blues, Bobby Rush
Baby, Please Come Home, Jimmie Vaughan
Spectacular Class, Jontavious Willis

EN İYİ MODERN BLUES ALBÜMÜ

This Land, Gary Clark Jr.
Venom & Faith, Larkin Poe
Brighter Days, Robert Randolph & The Family Band
Somebody Save Me, Sugaray Rayford
Keep On, Southern Avenue

EN İYİ FOLK ALBÜMÜ

My Finest Work Yet, Andrew Bird
Rearrange My Heart, Che Apalache
Patty Griffin, Patty Griffin
Evening Machines, Gregory Alan Isakov
Front Porch, Joy Williams

EN İYİ KOMEDİ ALBÜMÜ

Quality Time, Jim Gaffigan
Relatable, Ellen DeGeneres
Right Now, Aziz Ansari
Son of Patricia, Trevor Noah
Sticks & Stones, Dave Chappell

EN İYİ SOUNDTRACK ŞARKISI

Avengers: Endgame
Chernobyl
Game of Thrones: Season 8
The Lion King
Mary Poppins Returns

EN İYİ FİLM ŞARKI SÖZÜ

The Ballad of the Lonesome Cowboy, From: Toy Story 4
Girl in the Movies, From: Dumplin'
I'll Never Love Again (Film Version),From: A Star Is Born
Sprit, From: The Lion King
Suspirium, From: Suspiria

