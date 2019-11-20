Müzik endüstrisinin en önemli ödüllerinden sayılan Grammy Ödülleri adayları Los Angeles'ta duyuruldu.
Türkiye'den Altın Gün grubu, Gece albümüyle En İyi Dünya Müziği Albümü dalında Grammy'ye aday gösterildi. 26 Ocak 2020'de gerçekleşecek olan 62. Grammy Ödülleri için heyecanlı bekleyiş başladı. İşte 2020 Grammy Ödülleri'ni kazanmaya aday isimler!
YILIN ALBÜMÜ
Bon Iver - i,i
Lana Del Rey - Norman Fucking Rockwell!
Billie Eilish - When We All Fall Asleep Where Do We Go
H.E.R. - I Used to Know Her
Lil Nas X - 7
Lizzo - Cuz I Love You
Vampire Weekend - Father of the Bride
EN İYİ DÜNYA MÜZİĞİ ALBÜMÜ
Gece, Altın Gün
What Heat, Bokanté & Metropole Orkest Conducted By Jules Buckley
African Giant, Burna Boy
Fanm D'Ayiti, Nathalie Joachim With Spektral Quartet
Celia, Angelique Kidjo
YILIN ŞARKISI
Lady Gaga - Always Remember Us This Way
Billie Eilish - Bad Guy
Brandi Carlile - Bring My Flowers Now
H.E.R. - Hard Place
Taylor Swift - Lover
Lana Del Rey - Norman Fucking Rockwell
Lewis Capaldi - Someone You Love
Lizzo - Truth Hurts
YILIN KAYDI
Bon Iver - Hey Ma
Billie Eilish - Bad Guy
Ariana Grande - 7 rings
H.E.R. - Hard Place
Khalid - Talk
Lil Nas X - Old Town Road
Lizzo - Truth Hurts
Post Malone - Sunflower
EN İYİ YENİ SANATÇI
Black Pumas
Billie Eilish
Lil Nas X
Lizzo
Maggie Rogers
Rosalía
Tank and the Bangas
Yola
EN İYİ SOLO POP PERFORMANSI
Beyoncé - Spirit
Billie Eilish - Bad Guy
Ariana Grande - 7 rings
Lizzo - Truth Hurts
Taylor Swift - You Need to Calm Down
EN İYİ GRUP/İKİLİ POP PERFORMANSI
Ariana Grande & the Social House - Boyfriend
The Jonas Brothers - Sucker
Lil Nas X - Old Town Road [ft. Billy Ray Cyrus]
Post Malone - Sunflower [ft. Swae Lee]
Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello - Señorita
EN İYİ R&B PERFORMANSI
Daniel Caesar - Love Again [ft. Brandy]
H.E.R. - Couldn’t Been Her [ft. Bryson Tiller]
Lizzo - Exactly How I Feel [ft. Gucci Mane]
Lucky Daye - Roll Some Mo
Anderson .Paak - Come Home [ft. Andre 3000]
EN İYİ RAP ALBÜMÜ
Dreamville - Revenge of the Dreamers III
Meek Mill - Championships
21 Savage - I Am > I Was
Tyler, the Creator - IGOR
YBN Cordae - The Lost Boy
EN İYİ COUNTRY ŞARKISI
Bring My Flowers Now - Brandie Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, Tim Hanseroth & Tanya Tucker
Girl Goin’ Nowhere - Jeremy Bussey & Ashley McBryde
It All Comes Out In The Wash - Miranda Lambert, Hillary Lindsey, Lori McKenna & Liz Rose
Some Of It - Eric Church, Clint Daniels, Jeff Hyde & Bobby Pinson
Speechless - Shay Mooney, Jordan Reynolds, Dan Smyers & Laura Veltz
EN İYİ GELENEKSEL POP VOKAL ALBÜMÜ
Si, Andrea Bocelli
Love (Deluxe Edition),Michael Bublé
Look Now, Elvis Costello & The Imposters
A Legendary Christmas, John Legend
Walls, Barbra Streisand
EN İYİ POP VOKAL ALBÜMÜ
The Lion King: The Gift, Beyoncé
When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, Billie Eilish
Thank U, Next, Ariana Grande
No. 6 Collaborations Project, Ed Sheeran
Lover, Taylor Swift
EN İYİ DANS KAYDI
Linked, Bonobo
Got to Keep On, The Chemical Brothers
Piece of Your Heart, Meduza Featuring Goodboys
Underwater, Rufus Du Sol
Midnight, Hour, Skrillex & Boys Noize Featuring Ty Dolla $ign Boys Noize & Skrillex
EN İYİ DANS ELEKTRONİK ALBÜMÜ
LP5, Apparat
No Geography, The Chemical Brothers
Hi This Is Flume (Mixtape),Flume
Solace, Rufus Du Sol
Weather, Tycho
EN İYİ MODERN ENSTRÜMANTEL ALBÜM
Ancestral Recall, Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah
Star People Nation, Theo Croker
Beat Music! Beat Music! Beat Music!, Mark Guiliana
Elevate, Lettuce
Mettavolution, Rodrigo y Gabriela
EN İYİ ROCK PERFORMANSI
Pretty Waste, Bones UK
This Land, Gary Clark Jr.
History Repeats, Brittany Howard
Woman, Karen O & Danger Mouse
Too Bad, Rival Sons
EN İYİ METAL PERFORMANSI
Astorlus - The Great Octopus, Candlemass Featuring Tony Iommi
Humanicide, Death Angel
Bow Down, I Prevail
Unleashed, Killswitch Engage
7empest, Tool
EN İYİ ROCK ŞARKISI
Fear Inoculum, Danny Carey, Justin Chancellor, Adam Jones & Maynard James Keenan
Give Yourself a Try, George Daniel, Adam Hann, Matthew Healy & Ross MacDonald
Harmony Hall, Ezra Koenig
History Repeats, Brittany Howard
This Land, Gary Clark Jr.
EN İYİ ROCK ALBÜMÜ
Amo, Bring Me The Horizon
Social Cues, Cage The Elephant
In the End, The Cranberries
Trauma, I Prevail
Feral Roots, Rival Sons
EN İYİ ALTERNATİF MÜZİK ALBÜMÜ
U.F.O.F., Big Thief
Assume Form, James Blake
I,I, Bon Iver
Father of the Bride, Vampire Weekend
Anima, Thom Yorke
EN İYİ R&B PERFORMANSI
Love Again, Daniel Caesar & Brandy
Could've Been, H.E.R. Featuring Bryson Tiller
Exactly How I Feel," Lizzo Featuring Gucci Mane
Roll Some Mo, Lucky Daye
Come Home, Anderson .Paak Featuring André 3000
EN İYİ GELENEKSEL R&B PERFORMANSI
Time Today, BJ The Chicago Kid
Steady Love, India.Arie
Jerome, Lizzo
Real Games, Lucky Daye
Built for Love, PJ Morton Featuring Jazmine Sullivan
EN İYİ POP VOKAL ALBÜMÜ
Beyoncé - The Lion King: The Gift
Billie Eilish - When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?
Ariana Grande - thank u, next
Ed Sheeran - No.6 Collaborations Project
Taylor Swift - Lover
EN İYİ R&B ALBÜMÜ
1123, BJ The Chicago Kid
Painted, Lucky Daye
Ella Mai, Ella Mai
Paul, PJ Morton
Ventura, Anderson .Paak
EN İYİ RAP PERFORMANSI
Middle Child, J. Cole
Suge, DaBaby
Down Bad, Dreamville Featuring J.I.D, Bas, J. Cole, EARTHGANG & Young Nudy
Racks in the Middle, Nipsey Hussle Featuring Roddy Ricch & Hit-Boy
Clout, Offset Featuring Cardi B
EN İYİ RAP ŞARKISI
Bad Idea, Chancelor Bennett, Cordae Dunston, Uforo Ebong & Daniel Hackett, songwriters (YBN Cordae Featuring Chance The Rapper)
Gold Roses, Noel Cadastre, Aubrey Graham, Anderson Hernandez, Khristopher Riddick-Tynes, William Leonard Roberts II, Joshua Quinton Scruggs, Leon Thomas III & Ozan Yildirim, songwriters (Rick Ross Featuring Drake)
A Lot, Jermaine Cole, Dacoury Natche, 21 Savage & Anthony White, songwriters (21 Savage Featuring J. Cole)
Racks in the Middle, Ermias Asghedom, Dustin James Corbett, Greg Allen Davis, Chauncey Hollis, Jr. & Rodrick Moore, songwriters (Nipsey Hussle Featuring Roddy Ricch & Hit-Boy)
Suge, DaBaby, Jetsonmade & Pooh Beatz, songwriters (DaBaby)
EN İYİ RAP ALBÜMÜ
Revenge of the Dreamers III, Dreamville
Championships, Meek Mill
I Am > I Was, 21 Savage
Igor, Tyler, The Creator
The Lost Boy, YBN Cordae
EN İYİ COUNTRY ALBÜMÜ
Desperate Man, Eric Church
Stronger Than the Truth, Reba McEntire
Interstate Gospel, Pistol Annies
Center Point Road, Thomas Rhett
While I'm Livin', Tanya Tucker
EN İYİ GELENEKSEL BLUES ALBÜMÜ
Kingfish, Christone "Kingfish" Ingram
Tall, Dark & Handsome, Delbert McClinton & Self-Made Men
Sitting on Top of the Blues, Bobby Rush
Baby, Please Come Home, Jimmie Vaughan
Spectacular Class, Jontavious Willis
EN İYİ MODERN BLUES ALBÜMÜ
This Land, Gary Clark Jr.
Venom & Faith, Larkin Poe
Brighter Days, Robert Randolph & The Family Band
Somebody Save Me, Sugaray Rayford
Keep On, Southern Avenue
EN İYİ FOLK ALBÜMÜ
My Finest Work Yet, Andrew Bird
Rearrange My Heart, Che Apalache
Patty Griffin, Patty Griffin
Evening Machines, Gregory Alan Isakov
Front Porch, Joy Williams
EN İYİ KOMEDİ ALBÜMÜ
Quality Time, Jim Gaffigan
Relatable, Ellen DeGeneres
Right Now, Aziz Ansari
Son of Patricia, Trevor Noah
Sticks & Stones, Dave Chappell
EN İYİ SOUNDTRACK ŞARKISI
Avengers: Endgame
Chernobyl
Game of Thrones: Season 8
The Lion King
Mary Poppins Returns
EN İYİ FİLM ŞARKI SÖZÜ
The Ballad of the Lonesome Cowboy, From: Toy Story 4
Girl in the Movies, From: Dumplin'
I'll Never Love Again (Film Version),From: A Star Is Born
Sprit, From: The Lion King
Suspirium, From: Suspiria
