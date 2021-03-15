Oscar adayları belli oldu

25 Nisan'da 93'üncü kez dağıtılacak Akademi Ödülleri'nde Oscar adayları belirlendi. Ödüller, Los Angeles'taki Dolby Theatre'da sahiplerini bulacak.
Gary Oldman, Amanda Seyfried ve Lily Collins'in başrollerini paylaştığı 'Mank', en fazla adaylık alarak listeye damga vuran film oldu.
EN İYİ FİLM
The Father
Judas and the Black Messiah
Mank
Minari
Nomadland
Promising Young Woman
Sound of Metal
The Trial of the Chicago 7
EN İYİ YÖNETMEN
Thomas Vinterberg - Another Round
David Fincher - Mank
Lee Isaac Chung - Minari
Chloé Zhao - Nomadland
Emerald Fennell - Promising Young Woman
EN İYİ KADIN OYUNCU
Carey Mulligan - Promising Young Woman
Andra Day - The United States vs. Billie Holiday
Viola Davis - Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Frances McDormand - Nomadland
Vanessa Kirby - Pieces of a Woman
EN İYİ ERKEK OYUNCU
Riz Ahmed - Sound of Metal
Chadwick Boseman - Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Anthony Hopkins - The Father
Gary Oldman - Mank
Steven Yeun - Minari
EN İYİ YARDIMCI KADIN OYUNCU
Youn Yuh-jung - Minari
Amanda Seyfried - Mank
Maria Bakalova - Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Glenn Close - Hillbilly Elegy
Olivia Colman - The Father
EN İYİ YARDIMCI ERKEK OYUNCU
Daniel Kaluuya - Judas and the Black Messiah
Leslie Odom Jr. - One Night in Miami
Sacha Baron Cohen - The Trial of the Chicago 7
Lakeith Stanfield - Judas and the Black Messiah
Paul Raci - Sound of Metal
EN İYİ MÜZİK
Da 5 Blood
Mank
Minari
News of the World
Soul
EN İYİ UYARLAMA SENARYO
Chloé Zhao - Nomadland
Kemp Powers - One Night in Miami
Florian Zeller ve Christopher Hampton - The Father
Sacha Baron Cohen ve yazar ekibi - Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Ramin Bahrani - The White Tiger
EN İYİ ORİJİNAL SENARYO
Judas and the Black Messiah
Minari
Promising Young Woman
Sound of Metal
The Trial of Chicago 7
EN İYİ KISA FİLM
Feeling Through
The Letter Room
The Present
Two Distant Strangers
White Eye
EN İYİ BELGESEL
Collective
Time
Crip Camp
The Mole Agent
My Octopus Teacher
EN İYİ ULUSLARARASI FİLM
Another Round (Danimarka)
Better Days (Hong Kong)
Quo Vadis, Aida? (Bosna Hersek)
Collective (Romanya)
The Man Who Sold His Skin (Tunus)
EN İYİ PRODÜKSİYON
The Father
Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Mank
News of the World
Tenet
EN İYİ KURGU
The Father
Nomadland
Promising Young Woman
Sound of Metal
The Trial of the Chicago 7
EN İYİ SİNEMATOGRAFİ
Judas and the Black Messiah
Mank
News of the World
Nomadland
Trial of the Chicago 7
EN İYİ SAÇ VE MAKYAJ TASARIMI
Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Hillbilly Elegy
Emma
Mank
Pinocchio
EN İYİ ANİMASYON FİLM
Soul
Wolfwalkers
Over the Moon
A Shaund of the Sheep Movie
Onward
