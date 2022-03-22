Amerikan Sinema Sanatları ve Bilimleri Akademisi tarafından düzenlenen Oscar Ödülleri, bu yıl 94. kez sahiplerini bulacak. Oscar Ödülleri Töreni canlı yayınla TRT 2'de yayınlanacak. Oscar 2022 ne zaman? Oscar ödülleri adayları kimler? İşte 94. Oscar ödülleri hakkında merak edilen detaylar...
2022 OSCAR ÖDÜLLERİ NE ZAMAN?
1929'dan bu yana verilen ve bu yıl 94. kez sahiplerini bulacak olan Oscar Ödülleri 27 Mart 2022'de verilecek.
En iyi yardımcı kadın oyuncu
Jessie Buckley (The Lost Daughter)
Ariana DeBose (West Side Story)
Judi Dench (Belfast)
Kirsten Dunst (The Power of the Dog)
Anjanue Ellis (King Richard)
En iyi yardımcı erkek oyuncu
Ciarán Hinds – Belfast
Troy Kotsur – CODA
Jesse Plemons – The Power of the Dog
JK Simmons – Being the Ricardos
Kodi Smit-McPhee – The Power of the Dog
En iyi kısa canlı aksiyon filmi
Ala Kachuu – Take and Run
The Dress
The Long Goodbye
On My Mind
Please Hold
En iyi kısa animasyon
Affairs of the Art
Bestia
Boxballet
Robin Robin
The Windshield Wiper
En iyi orijinal senaryo
CODA
Drive My Car
Dune
The Lost Daughter
The Power of the Dog
En iyi orijinal film müziği
Don’t Look Up
Dune
Encanto
Parallel Mothers
The Power of the Dog
En iyi ses
Belfast
Dune
No Time to Die
The Power of the Dog
West Side Story
En iyi kostüm tasarımı
Cruella
Cyrano
Dune
Nightmare Alley
West Side Story
En iyi kurgu
Don’t Look Up
Dune
King Richard
The Power of the Dog
tick, tick... BOOM!
En iyi makyaj ve saç
Coming 2 America
Cruella
Dune
The Eyes of Tammy Faye
House of Gucci
En iyi animasyon
Encanto
Flee
Luca
The Mitchells vs the Machines
Raya and the Last Dragon
En iyi orijinal şarkı
“Be Alive” (King Richard)
“Dos Oruguitas” (Encanto)
“Down to Joy” (Belfast)
“No Time to Die” (No Time to Die)
“Somehow You Do” (Four Good Days)
En iyi belgesel
Ascension
Attica
Flee
Summer of Soul (When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised)
Writing with Fire
YORUMLAR