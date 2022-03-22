Amerikan Sinema Sanatları ve Bilimleri Akademisi tarafından düzenlenen Oscar Ödülleri, bu yıl 94. kez sahiplerini bulacak. Oscar Ödülleri Töreni canlı yayınla TRT 2'de yayınlanacak. Oscar 2022 ne zaman? Oscar ödülleri adayları kimler? İşte 94. Oscar ödülleri hakkında merak edilen detaylar...



2022 OSCAR ÖDÜLLERİ NE ZAMAN?

1929'dan bu yana verilen ve bu yıl 94. kez sahiplerini bulacak olan Oscar Ödülleri 27 Mart 2022'de verilecek.



En iyi yardımcı kadın oyuncu

Jessie Buckley (The Lost Daughter)

Ariana DeBose (West Side Story)

Judi Dench (Belfast)

Kirsten Dunst (The Power of the Dog)

Anjanue Ellis (King Richard)

En iyi yardımcı erkek oyuncu

Ciarán Hinds – Belfast

Troy Kotsur – CODA

Jesse Plemons – The Power of the Dog

JK Simmons – Being the Ricardos

Kodi Smit-McPhee – The Power of the Dog

En iyi kısa canlı aksiyon filmi

Ala Kachuu – Take and Run

The Dress

The Long Goodbye

On My Mind

Please Hold

En iyi kısa animasyon

Affairs of the Art

Bestia

Boxballet

Robin Robin

The Windshield Wiper



En iyi orijinal senaryo

CODA

Drive My Car

Dune

The Lost Daughter

The Power of the Dog

En iyi orijinal film müziği

Don’t Look Up

Dune

Encanto

Parallel Mothers

The Power of the Dog



En iyi ses



Belfast

Dune

No Time to Die

The Power of the Dog

West Side Story



En iyi kostüm tasarımı

Cruella

Cyrano

Dune

Nightmare Alley

West Side Story



En iyi kurgu

Don’t Look Up

Dune

King Richard

The Power of the Dog

tick, tick... BOOM!



En iyi makyaj ve saç

Coming 2 America

Cruella

Dune

The Eyes of Tammy Faye

House of Gucci



En iyi animasyon



Encanto

Flee

Luca

The Mitchells vs the Machines

Raya and the Last Dragon



En iyi orijinal şarkı



“Be Alive” (King Richard)

“Dos Oruguitas” (Encanto)

“Down to Joy” (Belfast)

“No Time to Die” (No Time to Die)

“Somehow You Do” (Four Good Days)



En iyi belgesel



Ascension

Attica

Flee

Summer of Soul (When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised)

Writing with Fire