Değerli Haberturk.com okurları.

Haberturk.com ekibi olarak Türkiye’de ve dünyada yaşanan ve haber değeri taşıyan her türlü gelişmeyi sizlere en hızlı, en objektif ve en doyurucu şekilde ulaştırmak için çalışıyoruz. Yoğun gündem içerisinde sunduğumuz haberlerimizle ve olaylarla ilgili eleştiri, görüş, yorumlarınız bizler için çok önemli. Fakat karşılıklı saygı ve yasalara uygunluk çerçevesinde oluşturduğumuz yorum platformlarında daha sağlıklı bir tartışma ortamını temin etmek amacıyla ortaya koyduğumuz bazı yorum ve moderasyon kurallarımıza dikkatinizi çekmek istiyoruz.

Sayfamızda Türkiye Cumhuriyeti kanunlarına ve evrensel insan haklarına aykırı yorumlar onaylanmaz ve silinir. Okurlarımız tarafından yapılan yorumların, (yorum yapan diğer okurlarımıza yönelik yorumlar da dahil olmak üzere) kişilere, ülkelere, topluluklara, sosyal sınıflara ırk, cinsiyet, din, dil başta olmak üzere ayrımcılık unsurları taşıması durumunda yorum editörlerimiz yorumları onaylamayacaktır ve yorumlar silinecektir. Onaylanmayacak ve silinecek yorumlar kategorisinde aşağılama, nefret söylemi, küfür, hakaret, kadın ve çocuk istismarı, hayvanlara yönelik şiddet söylemi içeren yorumlar da yer almaktadır. Suçu ve suçluyu övmek, Türkiye Cumhuriyeti yasalarına göre suçtur. Bu nedenle bu tarz okur yorumları da doğal olarak Haberturk.com yorum sayfalarında yer almayacaktır.

Ayrıca Haberturk.com yorum sayfalarında Türkiye Cumhuriyeti mahkemelerinde doğruluğu ispat edilemeyecek iddia, itham ve karalama içeren, halkın tamamını veya bir bölümünü kin ve düşmanlığa tahrik eden, provokatif yorumlar da yapılamaz.

Yorumlarda markaların ticari itibarını zedeleyici, karalayıcı ve herhangi bir şekilde ticari zarara yol açabilecek yorumlar onaylanmayacak ve silinecektir. Aynı şekilde bir markaya yönelik promosyon veya reklam amaçlı yorumlar da onaylanmayacak ve silinecek yorumlar kategorisindedir. Başka hiçbir siteden alınan linkler Haberturk.com yorum sayfalarında paylaşılamaz.

Haberturk.com yorum sayfalarında paylaşılan tüm yorumların yasal sorumluluğu yorumu yapan okura aittir ve Haberturk.com bunlardan sorumlu tutulamaz.

Haberturk.com yorum sayfalarında yorum yapan her okur, yukarıda belirtilen kuralları, sitemizde yayınlanan Kullanım Koşulları’nı ve Gizlilik Sözleşmesi’ni peşinen okumuş ve kabul etmiş sayılır.

Bizlerle ve diğer okurlarımızla yorum kurallarına uygun yorumlarınızı, görüşlerinizi yasalar, saygı, nezaket, birlikte yaşama kuralları ve insan haklarına uygun şekilde paylaştığınız için teşekkür ederiz.

YORUM KURALLARINI OKUDUM
Whatsapp Hattı 0536 266 79 69
Günlük gelişmeleri takip edebilmek için habertürk uygulamasını indirin
Copyright © 2020 - Tüm hakları saklıdır.
Habertürk Gazetecilik A.Ş.
Haberler Magazin
ABONE OL

Oscar Ödül Töreni tarihi 2022: Oscar Ödül Töreni ne zaman, hangi gün yapılacak?

2022 Oscar Ödül Töreni için artık heyecan doruğa çıkmış durumda. Dünyada ve yurt genelindeli milyonlarca sinemaseverin merakla beklediği 94. Oscar Ödül Töreni ile ilgili ayrıntılar belli oldu. Peki, 2022 Oscar Ödül Töreni ne zaman, hangi gün yapılacak?

Oscar Ödül Töreni tarihi 2022: Oscar Ödül Töreni ne zaman, hangi gün yapılacak?

Amerikan Sinema Sanatları ve Bilimleri Akademisi tarafından düzenlenen Oscar Ödülleri, bu yıl 94. kez sahiplerini bulacak. Oscar Ödülleri Töreni canlı yayınla TRT 2'de yayınlanacak. Oscar 2022 ne zaman? Oscar ödülleri adayları kimler? İşte 94. Oscar ödülleri hakkında merak edilen detaylar...

2022 OSCAR ÖDÜLLERİ NE ZAMAN?

1929'dan bu yana verilen ve bu yıl 94. kez sahiplerini bulacak olan Oscar Ödülleri 27 Mart 2022'de verilecek.

En iyi yardımcı kadın oyuncu

Jessie Buckley (The Lost Daughter)
Ariana DeBose (West Side Story)
Judi Dench (Belfast)
Kirsten Dunst (The Power of the Dog)
Anjanue Ellis (King Richard)

En iyi yardımcı erkek oyuncu

Ciarán Hinds – Belfast
Troy Kotsur – CODA
Jesse Plemons – The Power of the Dog
JK Simmons – Being the Ricardos
Kodi Smit-McPhee – The Power of the Dog

En iyi kısa canlı aksiyon filmi

Ala Kachuu – Take and Run
The Dress
The Long Goodbye
On My Mind
Please Hold

En iyi kısa animasyon

Affairs of the Art
Bestia
Boxballet
Robin Robin
The Windshield Wiper

En iyi orijinal senaryo

CODA
Drive My Car
Dune
The Lost Daughter
The Power of the Dog

En iyi orijinal film müziği

Don’t Look Up
Dune
Encanto
Parallel Mothers
The Power of the Dog

En iyi ses

Belfast
Dune
No Time to Die
The Power of the Dog
West Side Story

En iyi kostüm tasarımı

Cruella
Cyrano
Dune
Nightmare Alley
West Side Story

En iyi kurgu

Don’t Look Up
Dune
King Richard
The Power of the Dog
tick, tick... BOOM!

En iyi makyaj ve saç

Coming 2 America
Cruella
Dune
The Eyes of Tammy Faye
House of Gucci

En iyi animasyon

Encanto
Flee
Luca
The Mitchells vs the Machines
Raya and the Last Dragon

En iyi orijinal şarkı

“Be Alive” (King Richard)
“Dos Oruguitas” (Encanto)
“Down to Joy” (Belfast)
“No Time to Die” (No Time to Die)
“Somehow You Do” (Four Good Days)

En iyi belgesel

Ascension
Attica
Flee
Summer of Soul (When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised)
Writing with Fire

ÖNE ÇIKAN HABERLER

GÜNÜN ÖNEMLİ MANŞETLERİ

YORUMLAR

Yorum kurallarını okumak için tıklayınız!
Son dakika haberler, köşe yazılar, ekonomi, magazin, siyaset, spor gündeminin tek adresi HaberTurk.com; HaberTurk.com haber içerikleri kaynak gösterilmeden alıntı yapılamaz, haberler izinsiz olarak kopyalanamaz ve başka yerde yayınlanamaz.

BAKMADAN GEÇME

Tamer Karadağlı - Iraz Yıldız aşkı son buldu! Fotoğrafları sildiler ve... - Günün Magazin Haberleri
MAGAZİN Ayrıldılar!
Serkan Çayoğlu: Düğün hazırlıkları sürüyor! Özge Gürel... - Magazin Haberleri
MAGAZİN "Düğün hazırlıkları sürüyor!"
Ünlü şarkıcı Ufuk Yıldırım, 4. kez evlendi - Magazin Haberleri
MAGAZİN Ufuk Yıldırım, 4. kez evlendi
Fulden Uras koronavirüse yakalandı
MAGAZİN Korona pozitif
Çağlar Ökten kimdir, kaç yaşında ve nereli? Seda Sayan'ın sevgilisi Çağlar Ökten'in hayatı ve mesleği!
MAGAZİN Seda Sayan ile evlenecek olan Çağlar Ökten'in hayatı
Halis Serbest kimdir, nereli, ve yaşıyor mu? Halis Serbest öldü mü, nereli ve toplam kaç yıl hapis cezası aldı?
MAGAZİN Bergen'in katili Halis Serbest'in hayatı
Burak Deniz, Beyoğlu'nda görüntülendi
MAGAZİN Durgun 'Deniz'
Berfu Yenenler'den Demet Akalın'a olay cevap! - Magazin Haberleri
MAGAZİN Berfu'dan, Demet'e olay yanıt!
Amber Heard-Johnny Depp davasında Elon Musk da dinlenecek! - Dünyadan Magazin Haberleri
MAGAZİN Elon Musk tanık olarak dinlenecek!
Hande Soral - İsmail Demirci çiftinin bebeklerinin ismi belli oldu - Magazin Haberleri
MAGAZİN Bebeklerinin ismini böyle duyurdular

İnternet sitemizde kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak ve tercihlerinizi yönetmek için Çerez Politikası, daha fazla bilgi için Aydınlatma Metni sayfalarını ziyaret edebilirsiniz. Sitemizi kullanarak çerezleri kullanmamızı kabul edersiniz.