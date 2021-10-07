Plane made an emergency landing at Trabzon Airport after a bomb threat



Fatih TURANİnan KALYONCU/TRABZON, (DHA)A bomb threat was made for a passenger plane belonging to Al Jazeera Airlines while it was in the air. After the passengers on the plane, which made an emergency landing at Trabzon Airport, were evacuated, the bomb disposal expert teams started a search on the plane.

A bomb threat was made Airbus A320 type passenger plane with flight number J-9313, while it was in the air. Extensive security measures were taken at the airport. The fire brigade and ambulances are waiting, a bomb disposal expert team started a search on the plane.Footage:Evacuations(PHOTOS)DHA-English News Türkiye-Trabzon

2021-10-07 12:52:44



Anadolu Ajansı, DHA, İHA tarafından geçilen tüm Trabzon haberleri, bu bölümde Haberturk.com editörlerinin hiçbir editoryal müdahalesi olmadan otomatik olarak ajans kanallarından geldiği şekliyle yer almaktadır. Trabzon Haberleri alanında yer alan haberlerin hepsinin hukuki muhatabı haberi geçen ajanslardır.