Plane made an emergency landing at Trabzon Airport after a bomb threat

Değerli Haberturk.com okurları.

Haberturk.com ekibi olarak Türkiye’de ve dünyada yaşanan ve haber değeri taşıyan her türlü gelişmeyi sizlere en hızlı, en objektif ve en doyurucu şekilde ulaştırmak için çalışıyoruz. Yoğun gündem içerisinde sunduğumuz haberlerimizle ve olaylarla ilgili eleştiri, görüş, yorumlarınız bizler için çok önemli. Fakat karşılıklı saygı ve yasalara uygunluk çerçevesinde oluşturduğumuz yorum platformlarında daha sağlıklı bir tartışma ortamını temin etmek amacıyla ortaya koyduğumuz bazı yorum ve moderasyon kurallarımıza dikkatinizi çekmek istiyoruz.

Sayfamızda Türkiye Cumhuriyeti kanunlarına ve evrensel insan haklarına aykırı yorumlar onaylanmaz ve silinir. Okurlarımız tarafından yapılan yorumların, (yorum yapan diğer okurlarımıza yönelik yorumlar da dahil olmak üzere) kişilere, ülkelere, topluluklara, sosyal sınıflara ırk, cinsiyet, din, dil başta olmak üzere ayrımcılık unsurları taşıması durumunda yorum editörlerimiz yorumları onaylamayacaktır ve yorumlar silinecektir. Onaylanmayacak ve silinecek yorumlar kategorisinde aşağılama, nefret söylemi, küfür, hakaret, kadın ve çocuk istismarı, hayvanlara yönelik şiddet söylemi içeren yorumlar da yer almaktadır. Suçu ve suçluyu övmek, Türkiye Cumhuriyeti yasalarına göre suçtur. Bu nedenle bu tarz okur yorumları da doğal olarak Haberturk.com yorum sayfalarında yer almayacaktır.

Ayrıca Haberturk.com yorum sayfalarında Türkiye Cumhuriyeti mahkemelerinde doğruluğu ispat edilemeyecek iddia, itham ve karalama içeren, halkın tamamını veya bir bölümünü kin ve düşmanlığa tahrik eden, provokatif yorumlar da yapılamaz.

Yorumlarda markaların ticari itibarını zedeleyici, karalayıcı ve herhangi bir şekilde ticari zarara yol açabilecek yorumlar onaylanmayacak ve silinecektir. Aynı şekilde bir markaya yönelik promosyon veya reklam amaçlı yorumlar da onaylanmayacak ve silinecek yorumlar kategorisindedir. Başka hiçbir siteden alınan linkler Haberturk.com yorum sayfalarında paylaşılamaz.

Haberturk.com yorum sayfalarında paylaşılan tüm yorumların yasal sorumluluğu yorumu yapan okura aittir ve Haberturk.com bunlardan sorumlu tutulamaz.

Haberturk.com yorum sayfalarında yorum yapan her okur, yukarıda belirtilen kuralları, sitemizde yayınlanan Kullanım Koşulları’nı ve Gizlilik Sözleşmesi’ni peşinen okumuş ve kabul etmiş sayılır.

Bizlerle ve diğer okurlarımızla yorum kurallarına uygun yorumlarınızı, görüşlerinizi yasalar, saygı, nezaket, birlikte yaşama kuralları ve insan haklarına uygun şekilde paylaştığınız için teşekkür ederiz.

YORUM KURALLARINI OKUDUM
Whatsapp Hattı 0536 266 79 69
Günlük gelişmeleri takip edebilmek için habertürk uygulamasını indirin
Copyright © 2020 - Tüm hakları saklıdır.
Habertürk Gazetecilik A.Ş.

Plane made an emergency landing at Trabzon Airport after a bomb threat

DHA

Plane made an emergency landing at Trabzon Airport after a bomb threat


Fatih TURANİnan KALYONCU/TRABZON, (DHA)A bomb threat was made for a passenger plane belonging to Al Jazeera Airlines while it was in the air.  After the passengers on the plane, which made an emergency landing at Trabzon Airport, were evacuated, the bomb disposal expert teams started a search on the plane.
A bomb threat was made Airbus A320 type passenger plane with flight number J-9313, while it was in the air. Extensive security measures were taken at the airport. The fire brigade and ambulances are waiting, a bomb disposal expert team started a search on the plane.Footage:Evacuations(PHOTOS)DHA-English News Türkiye-Trabzon
2021-10-07 12:52:44

Anadolu Ajansı, DHA, İHA tarafından geçilen tüm Trabzon haberleri, bu bölümde Haberturk.com editörlerinin hiçbir editoryal müdahalesi olmadan otomatik olarak ajans kanallarından geldiği şekliyle yer almaktadır. Trabzon Haberleri alanında yer alan haberlerin hepsinin hukuki muhatabı haberi geçen ajanslardır.

İLGİLİ HABERLER

Bomba ihbarı yapılan uçak Trabzon Havalimanı´na acil iniş yaptı (1)
YEREL HABERLER Bomba ihbarı yapılan uçak Trabzon Havalimanı´na acil ...
"Uçakta bomba var" ihbarı nedeniyle uçuşa kapatılan Trabzon Havalimanı yeniden hava trafiğine açıldı
YEREL HABERLER "Uçakta bomba var" ihbarı nedeniyle uçuşa kapatılan ...
Son 7 sezonun en az gol yiyen Trabzonspor'u
YEREL HABERLER Son 7 sezonun en az gol yiyen Trabzonspor'u
Cezire Havayolları'na ait uçak bomba ihbarı üzerine Trabzon'a acil iniş yaptı
YEREL HABERLER Cezire Havayolları'na ait uçak bomba ihbarı üzerine ...
FLAŞ
YEREL HABERLER FLAŞ
Bu sabah Kuveyt'ten havalanan Cezire Havayollarına ait uçak, Trabzon semalarındayken gelen bomba ihbarı üzerine Trabzon Havalimanına acil iniş yaptı. Özel Harekat Polisi inceleme başlatırken, havalimanı geçici olarak uçuşa kapatıldı.
YEREL HABERLER Bu sabah Kuveyt'ten havalanan Cezire Havayollarına ...
Abdullah Avcı, evinde ilk galibiyetini almak istiyor
YEREL HABERLER Abdullah Avcı, evinde ilk galibiyetini almak istiyor
Trabzon’da öğrenci servisi kamyonetle çarpıştı: 11 öğrenci yaralı
YEREL HABERLER Trabzon’da öğrenci servisi kamyonetle çarpıştı: 11 ...
Trabzon´da 68 öğrenci zehirlenme şüphesiyle hastaneye başvurdu (2)
YEREL HABERLER Trabzon´da 68 öğrenci zehirlenme şüphesiyle hastaneye ...
Gürdoğan: "Trabzonspor ve Mekap markaları Trabzon'un ve ülkemizin gururudur"
YEREL HABERLER Gürdoğan: "Trabzonspor ve Mekap markaları Trabzon'un ...
AK Parti İl Başkanı Mumcu'dan muhalefetin 6 il başkanına terminal cevabı
YEREL HABERLER AK Parti İl Başkanı Mumcu'dan muhalefetin 6 il ...
Prof. Dr. Aydın: Daha ağır dönem geçirme ihtimalimiz var
YEREL HABERLER Prof. Dr. Aydın: Daha ağır dönem geçirme ihtimalimiz ...
Hamsinin fiyatı 10 TL’ye kadar gerileyince vatandaş tezgahlara akın etti
YEREL HABERLER Hamsinin fiyatı 10 TL’ye kadar gerileyince vatandaş ...
Trabzon´da 68 üniversiteli, zehirlenme şüphesiyle hastaneye başvurdu 
YEREL HABERLER Trabzon´da 68 üniversiteli, zehirlenme ...
Bu yıl 13.’sü düzenlenen Orhan Kaynar Futbol Turnuvası sona erdi
YEREL HABERLER Bu yıl 13.’sü düzenlenen Orhan Kaynar Futbol ...
Trabzonspor evinde zorlanıyor
YEREL HABERLER Trabzonspor evinde zorlanıyor
Trabzonspor Kadın Futbol Takımı kuruluyor
YEREL HABERLER Trabzonspor Kadın Futbol Takımı kuruluyor
Turkovac aşısı Faz-3 çalışmasının Türkiye genelinde uygulanacağı 40 merkezden biri olan Trabzon’da hazırlıklar tamamlandı
YEREL HABERLER Turkovac aşısı Faz-3 çalışmasının Türkiye genelinde ...
KTÜ Tıp Fakültesi'ndeki 50'ye yakın öğrenci yedikleri yemekten zehirlendi
YEREL HABERLER KTÜ Tıp Fakültesi'ndeki 50'ye yakın öğrenci yedikleri ...
Başkan Ekim’in vizyon projeleri hayata geçiriliyor
YEREL HABERLER Başkan Ekim’in vizyon projeleri hayata geçiriliyor
2 yaşındaki Afganlı çocuğa biyonik kulak takıldı Teyzelerinin kaderini yaşamadı
YEREL HABERLER 2 yaşındaki Afganlı çocuğa biyonik kulak ...
Futbol sahasını kazıp su arızasını giderdiler
YEREL HABERLER Futbol sahasını kazıp su arızasını giderdiler
2 yaşındaki İlyas, ilk kez biyonik kulakla duydu - Yeniden
YEREL HABERLER 2 yaşındaki İlyas, ilk kez biyonik kulakla duydu - ...
2 yaşındaki oğlu İlyas, ilk kez biyonik kulakla duydu 
YEREL HABERLER 2 yaşındaki oğlu İlyas, ilk kez biyonik kulakla ...

İnternet sitemizde kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak ve tercihlerinizi yönetmek için Çerez Politikası, daha fazla bilgi için Aydınlatma Metni sayfalarını ziyaret edebilirsiniz. Sitemizi kullanarak çerezleri kullanmamızı kabul edersiniz.