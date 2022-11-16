Değerli Haberturk.com okurları.

2023 Grammy Ödülleri için adaylar açıklandı

Müzik dünyasının en prestijli ödüllerinden biri olarak kabul edilen Grammy Ödülleri'nin adayları açıklandı. 2023 Grammy Ödülleri'nde Beyonce dokuz kategoride aday gösterilirken, onu sekiz adaylıkla ünlü rapçi Kendrick Lamar takip etti... İşte 2023 Grammy Ödülleri'nin adayları

Müzik dünyasının en prestijli ödüllerinden biri olarak kabul edilen Grammy Ödülleri'nin adayları belli oldu. 65. Grammy Ödülleri, 5 Şubat 2023'te Los Angeles'taki Crypto.com Arena'dan canlı olarak yayınlanacak. İşte adaylar... 

YILIN KAYDI

Don't Shut Me Down — ABBA
Easy on Me — Adele
Break My Soul — Beyonce
Good Morning Gorgeous — Mary J. Blige
"You and Me on the Rock — Brandi Carlile featuring Lucius
Woman — Doja Cat
Bad Habit — Steve Lacy
The Heart Part 5 —Kendrick Lamar
About Damn Time — Lizzo
As It Was — Harry Styles

Adele

YILIN ALBÜMÜ

Voyage — ABBA
30 — Adele
Un Verano Sin Ti — Bad Bunny
Renaissance — Beyonce
Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe) — Mary J. Blige
In These Silent Days — Brandi Carlile
Music of the Spheres — Coldplay
Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers — Kendrick Lamar
Special — Lizzo
Harry's House — Harry Styles

YILIN ŞARKISI

abcdefu — Gayle
About Damn Time — Lizzo
All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (The Short Film) — Taylor Swift
As It Was — Harry Styles
Bad Habit — Steve Lacy
Break My Soul — Beyonce
Easy on Me — Adele
God Did — DJ Khaled featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend, Fridayy)
The Heart Part 5" — Kendrick Lamar
Just Like That — Bonnie Raitt

(Taylor Swift)

EN İYİ YENİ ŞARKICI

Anitta
Omar Apollo
DOMi & JD Beck
Muni Long
Samara Joy
Latto
Maneskin
Tobe Nwigwe
Molly Tuttle
Wet Leg

EN İYİ SOLO POP PERFORMANSI

Easy on Me — Adele
Moscow Mule — Bad Bunny
Woman — Doja Cat
Bad Habit — Steve Lacy
About Damn Time — Lizzo
As It Was — Harry Styles

(Harry Styles)

EN İYİ İKİLİ/GRUP PERFORMANSI

Don't Shut Me Down — ABBA
Bam Bam — Camila Cabello featuring Ed Sheeran
My Universe — Coldplay and BTS
I Like You (A Happier Song)— Post Malone and Doja Cat
Unholy — Sam Smith and Kim Petras

EN İYİ POP VOKAL ALBÜMÜ

Voyage — ABBA
30 — Adele
Music of the Spheres — Coldplay
Special — Lizzo
Harry's House — Harry Styles

(Beyonce)

EN İYİ DANS/ELEKTRONİK KAYDI

Break My Soul — Beyonce
Rosewood — Bonobo
Don't Forget My Love — Diplo and Miguel
I'm Good (Blue) — David Guetta and Bebe Rexha
Intimidated — Kaytranada Featuring H.E.R.
On My Knees — Rüfüs Du Sol

EN İYİ DANS/ELEKTRONİK ALBÜMÜ

Renaissance — Beyonce
Fragments — Bonobo
Diplo — Diplo
The Last Goodbye — Odesza
Surrender — Rüfüs Du Sol

EN İYİ RAP PERFORMANSI

God Did — DJ Khaled featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend and Fridayy
Vegas — Doja Cat
Pushin P — Gunna and Future featuring Young Thug
F.N.F. (Let's Go) — Hitkidd and GloRilla
The Heart Part 5 — Kendrick Lamar

EN İYİ RAP ŞARKISI

Churchill Downs — Jack Harlow featuring Drake
God Did — DJ Khaled featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend, and Fridayy
The Heart Part 5 — Kendrick Lamar
Pushin P — Gunna and Future featuring Young Thug
Wait For U — Future featuring Drake and Tems)

EN İYİ RAP ALBÜMÜ

God Did — DJ Khaled
I Never Liked You — Future
Come Home the Kids Miss You — Jack Harlow
Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers — Kendrick Lamar
It's Almost Dry — Pusha T

EN İYİ R&B PERFORMANSI

Virgo's Groove – Beyonce
Here With Me — Mary J. Blige featuring Anderson .Paak
Over — Lucky Daye
Hrs & Hrs — Muni Long
Hurt Me So Good — Jazmine Sullivan

EN İYİ R&B ŞARKISI

Cuff It — Beyoncé
Good Morning Gorgeous — Mary J. Blige
Hrs & Hrs — Muni Long
Hurt Me So Good — Jazmine Sullivan
Please Don't Walk Away — PJ Morton

EN İYİ R&B ALBÜMÜ

Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe) — Mary J. Blige
Breezy (Deluxe) — Chris Brown
Black Radio III — Robert Glasper
Candydrip — Lucky Daye
Wach the Sun — PJ Morton

EN İYİ ALTERNATİF MÜZİK PERFORMANSI

There'd Better Be a Mirrorball — Arctic Monkeys
Certainty — Big Thief
King — Florence + The Machine
Chaise Longue — Wet Leg
Spitting Off the Edge of the World — Yeah Yeah Yeahs featuring Perfume Genius

EN İYİ ALTERNATİF MÜZİK ALBÜMÜ

WE — Arcade Fire
Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe in You — Big Thief
Fossora — Björk
Wet Leg — Wet Leg
Cool It Down — Yeah Yeah Yeahs

EN İYİ COUNTRY MÜZİK ŞARKISI

Circles Around This Town — Maren Morris
Doin' This — Luke Combs
I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor's Version) (From the Vault) — Taylor Swift
If I Was a Cowboy — Miranda Lambert
I'll Love You Till the Day I Die — Willie Nelson
'Til You Can't — Cody Johnson

EN İYİ COUNTRY MÜZİK ALBÜMÜ

Growin' Up — Luke Combs
Palomino — Miranda Lambert
Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville — Ashley McBryde
Humble Quest — Maren Morris

EN İYİ ROCK ŞARKISI

Black Summer — Red Hot Chili Peppers
Blackout — Turnstile
Broken Horses — Brandi Carlile
Harmonia's Dream — The War On Drugs
Patient Number 9 — Ozzy Osbourne featuring Jeff Beck

EN İYİ ROCK ALBÜMÜ

Dropout Boogie — The Black Keys
The Boy Named If — Elvis Costello & the Imposters
Crawler — Idles
Mainstream Sellout — Machine Gun Kelly
Patient Number 9 — Ozzy Osbourne
Lucifer On the Sofa — Spoon

EN İYİ KLİP

Easy on Me — Adele
Yet to Come — BTS
Woman — Doja Cat
The Heart Part 5 — Kendrick Lamar
As It Was — Harry Styles
All Too Well: The Short Film — Taylor Swift
A Beautiful Time — Willie Nelson

