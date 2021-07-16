Adaylar belirlendi 0:00 / 0:00

19 Eylül'de sahiplerini bulacak olan 73'üncü Emmy Ödülleri'nde adaylar belli oldu. HBO Max yapımları da kendi bünyesine dahil edildiğinde toplam 130 adaylık elde eden HBO, 129 adaylığa ulaşan Netflix'in hemen önünde yer aldı.

'The Crown' ve 'The Mandalorian' drama dizilerinde; 'WandaVision', 'The Queen's Gambit' ve 'Mare of Easttown' mini dizilerde; 'Ted Lasso' ve 'Hacks' ise komedi dizilerinde aldıkları adaylıklarla öne çıkan yapımlar oldu.

Drama Dizisi

The Boys

Bridgerton

The Crown

The Handmaid’s Tale

Lovecraft Country

The Mandalorian

Pose

This Is Us

Komedi Dizisi

Black-ish

Cobra Kai

Emily in Paris

Hacks

The Flight Attendant

The Kominsky Method

Pen15

Ted Lasso

Mini Dizi

I May Destroy You

Mare of Easttown

The Queen’s Gambit

The Underground Railroad

WandaVision

En İyi Kadın Oyuncu (Drama)

Uzo Aduba (In Treatment)

Olivia Colman (The Crown)

Emma Corrin (The Crown)

Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Mj Rodriguez (Pose)

Jurnee Smollett (Lovecraft Country)

En İyi Erkek Oyuncu (Drama)

Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us)

Jonathan Majors (Lovecraft Country)

Josh O’Connor (The Crown)

Regé-Jean Page (Bridgerton)

Billy Porter (Pose)

Matthew Rhys (Perry Mason)

En İyi Kadın Oyuncu (Komedi)

Aidy Bryant (Shrill)

Kaley Cuoco (The Flight Attendant)

Allison Janney (Mom)

Tracee Ellis Ross (Black-ish)

Jean Smart (Hacks)

En İyi Erkek Oyuncu (Komedi)

Anthony Anderson (Black-ish)

Michael Douglas (The Kominsky Method)

William H. Macy (Shameless)

Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)

Kenan Thompson (Kenan)

En İyi Kadın Oyuncu (Mini Dizi/Film)

Michaela Coel (I May Destroy You)

Cynthia Erivo (Genius: Aretha)

Elizabeth Olsen (WandaVision)

Anya Taylor-Joy (The Queen’s Gambit)

Kate Winslet (Mare of Easttown)

En İyi Erkek Oyuncu (Mini Dizi/Film)

Paul Bettany (WandaVision)

Hugh Grant (The Undoing)

Ewan McGregor (Halston)

Lin-Manuel Miranda (Hamilton)

Leslie Odom Jr. (Hamilton)

Talk Şov Programı

Conan

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Yarışma Programı

The Amazing Race

Nailed It!

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Top Chef

The Voice

Televizyon Filmi

Dolly Parton’s Christmas On The Square

Oslo

Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia

Sylvie’s Love

Uncle Frank

En İyi Yardımcı Kadın Oyuncu (Drama)

Gillian Anderson (The Crown)

Helena Bonham Carter (The Crown)

Madeline Brewer (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Ann Dowd (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Aunjanue Ellis (Lovecraft Country)

Emerald Fennell (The Crown)

Yvonne Strahovski (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Samira Wiley (The Handmaid’s Tale)

En İyi Yardımcı Erkek Oyuncu (Drama)

Giancarlo Esposito (The Mandalorian)

O-T Fagbenle (The Handmaid’s Tale)

John Lithgow (Perry Mason)

Tobias Menzies (The Crown)

Max Minghella (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Chris Sullivan (This Is Us)

Bradley Whitford (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Michael K. Williams (Lovecraft Country)

En İyi Yardımcı Kadın Oyuncu (Komedi)

Aidy Bryant (Saturday Night Live)

Hannah Einbinder (Hacks)

Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live)

Rosie Perez (The Flight Attendant)

Cecily Strong (Saturday Night Live)

Juno Temple (Ted Lasso)

Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso)

En İyi Yardımcı Erkek Oyuncu (Komedi)

Carl Clemons-Hopkins (Hacks)

Brett Goldstein (Ted Lasso)

Brendan Hunt (Ted Lasso)

Nick Mohammed (Ted Lasso)

Paul Reiser (The Kominsky Method)

Jeremy Swift (Ted Lasso)

Kenan Thompson (Saturday Night Live)

Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live)

En İyi Yardımcı Kadın Oyuncu (Mini Dizi/Film)

Renée Elise Goldsberry (Hamilton)

Kathryn Hahn (WandaVision)

Moses Ingram (The Queen’s Gambit)

Julianne Nicholson (Mare Of Easttown)

Jean Smart (Mare Of Easttown)

Phillipa Soo (Hamilton)

En İyi Yardımcı Erkek Oyuncu (Mini Dizi/Film)

Thomas Brodie Sangster (The Queen’s Gambit)

Daveed Diggs (Hamilton)

Paapa Essiedu (I May Destroy You)

Jonathan Groff (Hamilton)

Evan Peters (Mare Of Easttown)

Anthony Ramos (Hamilton)

En İyi Konuk Kadın Oyuncu (Drama)

Alexis Bledel (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Claire Foy (The Crown)

McKenna Grace (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Sophie Okonedo (Ratched)

Phylicia Rashad (This Is Us)

En İyi Konuk Erkek Oyuncu (Drama)

Don Cheadle (The Falcon and the Winter Soldier)

Charles Dance (The Crown)

Timothy Olyphant (The Mandalorian)

Courtney B. Vance (Lovecraft Country)

Carl Weathers (The Mandalorian)

En İyi Konuk Kadın Oyuncu (Komedi)

Jane Adams (Hacks)

Yvette Nicole Brown (A Black Lady Sketch Show)

Bernadette Peters (Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist)

Issa Rae (A Black Lady Sketch Show)

Maya Rudolph (Saturday Night Live)

Kristen Wiig (Saturday Night Live)

En İyi Konuk Erkek Oyuncu (Komedi)

Alec Baldwin (Saturday Night Live)

Dave Chappelle (Saturday Night Live)

Morgan Freeman (The Kominsky Method)

Daniel Kaluuya (Saturday Night Live)

Daniel Levy (Saturday Night Live)

Skeç Programı

A Black Lady Sketch Show

Saturday Night Live

Özel Yayın (Canlı)

Celebrating America – An Inauguration Night Special

The 63rd Annual Grammy Awards

The Oscars

The Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show Starring The Weeknd

Stephen Colbert’s Election Night 2020: Democracy’s Last Stand Building Back America Great Again Better 2020

Özel Yayın (Bant)

Bo Burnham: Inside

David Byrne’s American Utopia

8:46 – Dave Chappelle

Friends: The Reunion

Hamilton

A West Wing Special to Benefit When We All Vote

Animasyon

Big Mouth

Bob’s Burgers

Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal

The Simpsons

South Park: The Pandemic Special

Kısa Animasyon

Love, Death + Robots

Maggie Simpson In: The Force Awakens From Its Nap

Once Upon a Snowman

Robot Chicken