MAÇ SONUCU: Fenerbahçe Beko: 77 - Manisa Basket: 73
Türkiye Sigorta Basketbol Süper Ligi'nin 21. haftasında Fenerbahçe Beko, sahasında Manisa Basket Divissa'yı 77-73 yendi.
Bu sonuçla 20. galibiyetini elde eden sarı-lacivertliler zirvedeki yerini korurken, Manisa temsilcisi ise 15. kez mağlup oldu.
Salon: Ülker Spor ve Etkinlik
Hakemler: Ali Serkan Emlek, Seher Ayşe Nur Yazıcıoğlu, Berk Kurtulmuş
Fenerbahçe Beko: Melli 2, Hayes-Davis 9, Mert Emre Ekşioğlu, Guduric 6, Zagars 21, McCollum 15, Metecan Birsen 4, Sertaç Şanlı 5, Melih Mahmutoğlu 2, Hall 6, Colson 7, Tarık Biberoviç
Manisa Basket Divissa: Chiozza 15, Acuil 22, Besson 6, Thomas 5, Yunus Emre Sonsırma 12, White 13, Leon Apaydın, Buğra Çal, Cengizhan İvedi
1. Periyot: 17-19
Devre: 33-37
3. Periyot: 45-51
5 faulle çıkan: 38.13 Chiozza (Manisa Basket Divissa)