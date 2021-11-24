HABERTURK.COM

Müzik dünyasının en prestijli ödüllerinden biri olarak kabul edilen Grammy Ödülleri'nde adaylar belli oldu. ABD'li müzisyen Jon Batiste 11 dalda aday gösterilerek, 2022 Grammy Ödülleri'ne damga vurdu.

Jon Batiste

Batiste'i Justin Bieber, Doja Cat ve H.E.R. 8'er adaylıkla; Billie Eilish ve Olivia Rodrigo ise 7'şer adaylıkla takip etti.

Doja Cat

Bu yıl 64'üncü kez verilecek olan Grammy Ödülleri 31 Ocak 2022'de Los Angeles'taki Crypto.com Arena'da dağıtılacak.

Billie Eilish

İşte 2022 Grammy adaylarından bazıları...

YILIN ALBÜMÜ

We Are - Jon Batiste

Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga - Love For Sale

Justin Bieber - Justice

Doja Cat - Planet Her

Billie Eilish - Happier Than Ever

H.E.R. - Back Of My Mind

Lil Nas X - Montero

Olivia Rodrigo - Sour

Taylor Swift - Evermore

Donda - Kanye West

YILIN KAYDI

I Still Have Faith In You - Abba

Freedom - Jon Batiste

I Get A Kick Out Of You - Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga

Peaches - Justin Bieber ft Daniel Caesar & Giveon

Right On Time - Brandi Carlile

Kiss Me More - Doja Cat ft Sza

Happier Than Ever - Billie Eilish

Montero (Call Me By Your Name) - Lil Nas X

Drivers License - Olivia Rodrigo

Leave The Door Open - Silk Sonic

YILIN ŞARKISI

Bad Habits - Ed Sheeran

A Beautiful Noise - Alicia Keys and Brandi Carlile

Drivers License - Olivia Rodrigo

Fight For You - H.E.R.

Happier Than Ever - Billie Eilish

Kiss Me More - Doja Cat ft Sza

Montero (Call Me By Your Name) - Lil Nas X

Peaches - Justin Bieber ft Daniel Caesar & Giveon

Leave The Door Open - Silk Sonic

Right On Time - Brandi Carlile

EN İYİ YENİ ŞARKICI

Arooj Aftab

Jimmie Allen

Baby Keem

Finneas

Glass Animals

Japanese Breakfast

The Kid Laroi

Arlo Parks

Olivia Rodrigo

Saweetie

EN İYİ SOLO POP PERFORMANSI

Anyone - Justin Bieber

Right On Time - Brandi Carlile

Happier Than Ever - Billie Eilish

Positions - Ariana Grande

Drivers License - Olivia Rodrigo

EN İYİ İKİLİ/GRUP POP PERFORMANSI

I Get A Kick Out Of You - Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga

Lonely - Justin Bieber & Benny Blanco

Butter - BTS

Higher Power - Coldplay

Kiss Me More - Doja Cat ft SZA

EN İYİ POP VOKAL ALBÜMÜ

Justice - Justin Bieber

Planet Her - Doja Cat

Happier Than Ever - Billie Eilish

Positions - Ariana Grande

Sour - Olivia Rodrigo

EN İYİ R&B PERFORMANSI

Lost You - Snoh Aalegra

Peaches - Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar & Giveon

Damage - H.E.R.

Leave The Door Open - Silk Sonic

Pick Up Your Feelings - Jazmine Sullivan

EN İYİ R&B ALBÜMÜ

Temporary Highs In The Violet Skies - Snoh Aalegra

We Are - Jon Batiste

Gold-Diggers Sound - Leon Bridges

Back Of My Mind - H.E.R.

Heaux Tales - Jazmine Sullivan

EN İYİ RAP ŞARKISI

Bath Salts - DMX ft Jay-Z and Nas

Best Friend - Saweetie ft Doja Cat

Family Ties - Baby Keem ft Kendrick Lamar

Jail - Kanye West ft Jay-Z

My Life - J Cole ft 21 Savage & Morray

EN İYİ RAP PERFORMANSI

The Off-Season - J Cole

Certified Lover Boy - Drake

King's Disease II - Nas

Call Me If You Get Lost - Tyler, The Creator

Donda - Kanye West

EN İYİ DANS/ELEKTRONİK MÜZİK KAYDI

Hero - Afrojack & David Guetta

Loom - Olafur Arnalds ft Bonobo

Before - James Blake

Heartbreak - Bonobo & Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs

You Can Don It - Caribou

Alive - Rufus Du Sol

The Business - Tiesto

EN İYİ DANS/ELEKTRONİK MÜZİK ALBÜMÜ

Subconsciously - Black Coffee

Fallen Embers - Illenium

Music Is The Weapon (Reloaded) - Major Lazer

Shockwave - Marshmello

Free Love - Sylvan Esso

Judgement - Ten City

EN İYİ ROCK PERFORMANSI

Shot In The Dark - AC/DC

Know You Better (Live From Capitol Studio A) - Black Pumas

Nothing Compares 2 U - Chris Cornell

Ohms - Deftones

Making A Fire - Foo Fighters

EN İYİ ROCK ALBÜMÜ

Power Up - AC/DC

Capitol Cuts - Live From Studio A - Black Pumas

No One Sings Like You Anymore Vol. 1 - Chris Cornell

Medicine At Midnight - Foo Fighters

McCartney III - Paul McCartney

EN İYİ ALTERNATİF MÜZİK ALBÜMÜ

Shore - Fleet Foxes

If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power - Halsey

Jubilee - Japanese Breakfast

Collapsed In Sunbeams - Arlo Parks

Daddy's Home - St. Vincent

EN İYİ COUNTRY ALBÜMÜ

Starting Over - Chris Stapleton

The Marfa Tapes - Miranda Lambert, Jack Ingram and Jon Randall,

The Ballad of Dood & Juanita - Sturgill Simpson

Remember Her Name - Mickey Guyton

Skeletons - Brothers Osborne

EN İYİ SOLO COUNTRY PERFORMANSI

Forever After All - Luke Combs

Remember Her Name - Mickey Guyton

All I Do Is Drive - Jason Isbell

Camera Roll - Kacey Musgraves

You Should Probably Leave - Chris Stapleton

EN İYİ COUNTRY ŞARKISI

Better Than We Found It - Maren Morris

Camera Roll - Kacey Musgraves

Cold - Chris Stapleton

Country Again - Thomas Rhett

Fancy Like - Walker Hayes

Remember Her Name - Mickey Guyton

EN İYİ İKİLİ/GRUP COUNTRY PERFORMANSI

If I Didn't Love You - Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood

Younger Me - Brothers Osborne

Glad You Exist - Dan And Shay

Chasing After You - Ryan Hurd & Maren Morris

Drunk - Elle King & Miranda Lambert

EN İYİ MÜZİKAL TİYATRO ALBÜMÜ

Cinderella

Some Lovers

Girl From The North Country

Les Miserables - the stage concert

Snapshots

The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical

EN İYİ MÜZİK KLİBİ

Shot In The Dark - AC/DC

Freedom - Jon Batiste

I Get A Kick Out Of You - Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga

Peaches - Justin Bieber

Happier Than Ever - Billie Eilish

Montero( Call Me By Your Name) - Lil Nas X

Good 4U - Olivia Rodrigo