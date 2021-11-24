Müzik dünyasının en prestijli ödüllerinden biri olarak kabul edilen Grammy Ödülleri'nde adaylar belli oldu. ABD'li müzisyen Jon Batiste 11 dalda aday gösterilerek, 2022 Grammy Ödülleri'ne damga vurdu.
Batiste'i Justin Bieber, Doja Cat ve H.E.R. 8'er adaylıkla; Billie Eilish ve Olivia Rodrigo ise 7'şer adaylıkla takip etti.
Bu yıl 64'üncü kez verilecek olan Grammy Ödülleri 31 Ocak 2022'de Los Angeles'taki Crypto.com Arena'da dağıtılacak.
İşte 2022 Grammy adaylarından bazıları...
YILIN ALBÜMÜ
We Are - Jon Batiste
Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga - Love For Sale
Justin Bieber - Justice
Doja Cat - Planet Her
Billie Eilish - Happier Than Ever
H.E.R. - Back Of My Mind
Lil Nas X - Montero
Olivia Rodrigo - Sour
Taylor Swift - Evermore
Donda - Kanye West
YILIN KAYDI
I Still Have Faith In You - Abba
Freedom - Jon Batiste
I Get A Kick Out Of You - Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga
Peaches - Justin Bieber ft Daniel Caesar & Giveon
Right On Time - Brandi Carlile
Kiss Me More - Doja Cat ft Sza
Happier Than Ever - Billie Eilish
Montero (Call Me By Your Name) - Lil Nas X
Drivers License - Olivia Rodrigo
Leave The Door Open - Silk Sonic
YILIN ŞARKISI
Bad Habits - Ed Sheeran
A Beautiful Noise - Alicia Keys and Brandi Carlile
Drivers License - Olivia Rodrigo
Fight For You - H.E.R.
Happier Than Ever - Billie Eilish
Kiss Me More - Doja Cat ft Sza
Montero (Call Me By Your Name) - Lil Nas X
Peaches - Justin Bieber ft Daniel Caesar & Giveon
Leave The Door Open - Silk Sonic
Right On Time - Brandi Carlile
EN İYİ YENİ ŞARKICI
Arooj Aftab
Jimmie Allen
Baby Keem
Finneas
Glass Animals
Japanese Breakfast
The Kid Laroi
Arlo Parks
Olivia Rodrigo
Saweetie
EN İYİ SOLO POP PERFORMANSI
Anyone - Justin Bieber
Right On Time - Brandi Carlile
Happier Than Ever - Billie Eilish
Positions - Ariana Grande
Drivers License - Olivia Rodrigo
EN İYİ İKİLİ/GRUP POP PERFORMANSI
I Get A Kick Out Of You - Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga
Lonely - Justin Bieber & Benny Blanco
Butter - BTS
Higher Power - Coldplay
Kiss Me More - Doja Cat ft SZA
EN İYİ POP VOKAL ALBÜMÜ
Justice - Justin Bieber
Planet Her - Doja Cat
Happier Than Ever - Billie Eilish
Positions - Ariana Grande
Sour - Olivia Rodrigo
EN İYİ R&B PERFORMANSI
Lost You - Snoh Aalegra
Peaches - Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar & Giveon
Damage - H.E.R.
Leave The Door Open - Silk Sonic
Pick Up Your Feelings - Jazmine Sullivan
EN İYİ R&B ALBÜMÜ
Temporary Highs In The Violet Skies - Snoh Aalegra
We Are - Jon Batiste
Gold-Diggers Sound - Leon Bridges
Back Of My Mind - H.E.R.
Heaux Tales - Jazmine Sullivan
EN İYİ RAP ŞARKISI
Bath Salts - DMX ft Jay-Z and Nas
Best Friend - Saweetie ft Doja Cat
Family Ties - Baby Keem ft Kendrick Lamar
Jail - Kanye West ft Jay-Z
My Life - J Cole ft 21 Savage & Morray
EN İYİ RAP PERFORMANSI
The Off-Season - J Cole
Certified Lover Boy - Drake
King's Disease II - Nas
Call Me If You Get Lost - Tyler, The Creator
Donda - Kanye West
EN İYİ DANS/ELEKTRONİK MÜZİK KAYDI
Hero - Afrojack & David Guetta
Loom - Olafur Arnalds ft Bonobo
Before - James Blake
Heartbreak - Bonobo & Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs
You Can Don It - Caribou
Alive - Rufus Du Sol
The Business - Tiesto
EN İYİ DANS/ELEKTRONİK MÜZİK ALBÜMÜ
Subconsciously - Black Coffee
Fallen Embers - Illenium
Music Is The Weapon (Reloaded) - Major Lazer
Shockwave - Marshmello
Free Love - Sylvan Esso
Judgement - Ten City
EN İYİ ROCK PERFORMANSI
Shot In The Dark - AC/DC
Know You Better (Live From Capitol Studio A) - Black Pumas
Nothing Compares 2 U - Chris Cornell
Ohms - Deftones
Making A Fire - Foo Fighters
EN İYİ ROCK ALBÜMÜ
Power Up - AC/DC
Capitol Cuts - Live From Studio A - Black Pumas
No One Sings Like You Anymore Vol. 1 - Chris Cornell
Medicine At Midnight - Foo Fighters
McCartney III - Paul McCartney
EN İYİ ALTERNATİF MÜZİK ALBÜMÜ
Shore - Fleet Foxes
If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power - Halsey
Jubilee - Japanese Breakfast
Collapsed In Sunbeams - Arlo Parks
Daddy's Home - St. Vincent
EN İYİ COUNTRY ALBÜMÜ
Starting Over - Chris Stapleton
The Marfa Tapes - Miranda Lambert, Jack Ingram and Jon Randall,
The Ballad of Dood & Juanita - Sturgill Simpson
Remember Her Name - Mickey Guyton
Skeletons - Brothers Osborne
EN İYİ SOLO COUNTRY PERFORMANSI
Forever After All - Luke Combs
Remember Her Name - Mickey Guyton
All I Do Is Drive - Jason Isbell
Camera Roll - Kacey Musgraves
You Should Probably Leave - Chris Stapleton
EN İYİ COUNTRY ŞARKISI
Better Than We Found It - Maren Morris
Camera Roll - Kacey Musgraves
Cold - Chris Stapleton
Country Again - Thomas Rhett
Fancy Like - Walker Hayes
Remember Her Name - Mickey Guyton
EN İYİ İKİLİ/GRUP COUNTRY PERFORMANSI
If I Didn't Love You - Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood
Younger Me - Brothers Osborne
Glad You Exist - Dan And Shay
Chasing After You - Ryan Hurd & Maren Morris
Drunk - Elle King & Miranda Lambert
EN İYİ MÜZİKAL TİYATRO ALBÜMÜ
Cinderella
Some Lovers
Girl From The North Country
Les Miserables - the stage concert
Snapshots
The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical
EN İYİ MÜZİK KLİBİ
Shot In The Dark - AC/DC
Freedom - Jon Batiste
I Get A Kick Out Of You - Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga
Peaches - Justin Bieber
Happier Than Ever - Billie Eilish
Montero( Call Me By Your Name) - Lil Nas X
Good 4U - Olivia Rodrigo
