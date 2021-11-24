Değerli Haberturk.com okurları.

Haberturk.com ekibi olarak Türkiye’de ve dünyada yaşanan ve haber değeri taşıyan her türlü gelişmeyi sizlere en hızlı, en objektif ve en doyurucu şekilde ulaştırmak için çalışıyoruz. Yoğun gündem içerisinde sunduğumuz haberlerimizle ve olaylarla ilgili eleştiri, görüş, yorumlarınız bizler için çok önemli. Fakat karşılıklı saygı ve yasalara uygunluk çerçevesinde oluşturduğumuz yorum platformlarında daha sağlıklı bir tartışma ortamını temin etmek amacıyla ortaya koyduğumuz bazı yorum ve moderasyon kurallarımıza dikkatinizi çekmek istiyoruz.

Sayfamızda Türkiye Cumhuriyeti kanunlarına ve evrensel insan haklarına aykırı yorumlar onaylanmaz ve silinir. Okurlarımız tarafından yapılan yorumların, (yorum yapan diğer okurlarımıza yönelik yorumlar da dahil olmak üzere) kişilere, ülkelere, topluluklara, sosyal sınıflara ırk, cinsiyet, din, dil başta olmak üzere ayrımcılık unsurları taşıması durumunda yorum editörlerimiz yorumları onaylamayacaktır ve yorumlar silinecektir. Onaylanmayacak ve silinecek yorumlar kategorisinde aşağılama, nefret söylemi, küfür, hakaret, kadın ve çocuk istismarı, hayvanlara yönelik şiddet söylemi içeren yorumlar da yer almaktadır. Suçu ve suçluyu övmek, Türkiye Cumhuriyeti yasalarına göre suçtur. Bu nedenle bu tarz okur yorumları da doğal olarak Haberturk.com yorum sayfalarında yer almayacaktır.

Ayrıca Haberturk.com yorum sayfalarında Türkiye Cumhuriyeti mahkemelerinde doğruluğu ispat edilemeyecek iddia, itham ve karalama içeren, halkın tamamını veya bir bölümünü kin ve düşmanlığa tahrik eden, provokatif yorumlar da yapılamaz.

Yorumlarda markaların ticari itibarını zedeleyici, karalayıcı ve herhangi bir şekilde ticari zarara yol açabilecek yorumlar onaylanmayacak ve silinecektir. Aynı şekilde bir markaya yönelik promosyon veya reklam amaçlı yorumlar da onaylanmayacak ve silinecek yorumlar kategorisindedir. Başka hiçbir siteden alınan linkler Haberturk.com yorum sayfalarında paylaşılamaz.

Haberturk.com yorum sayfalarında paylaşılan tüm yorumların yasal sorumluluğu yorumu yapan okura aittir ve Haberturk.com bunlardan sorumlu tutulamaz.

Haberturk.com yorum sayfalarında yorum yapan her okur, yukarıda belirtilen kuralları, sitemizde yayınlanan Kullanım Koşulları’nı ve Gizlilik Sözleşmesi’ni peşinen okumuş ve kabul etmiş sayılır.

Bizlerle ve diğer okurlarımızla yorum kurallarına uygun yorumlarınızı, görüşlerinizi yasalar, saygı, nezaket, birlikte yaşama kuralları ve insan haklarına uygun şekilde paylaştığınız için teşekkür ederiz.

YORUM KURALLARINI OKUDUM
  • Canlı Yayın
  • Öğretmenlerimizin Günü Kutlu Olsun
Whatsapp Hattı 0536 266 79 69
Günlük gelişmeleri takip edebilmek için habertürk uygulamasını indirin
Copyright © 2020 - Tüm hakları saklıdır.
Habertürk Gazetecilik A.Ş.
Haberler Kültür-Sanat Müzik
ABONE OL

2022 Grammy Ödülleri adayları açıklandı

Amerikan müzik endüstrisinde büyük öneme sahip Grammy Ödülleri'nin adayları belli oldu. ABD'li müzisyen Jon Batiste, 11 dalda aday gösterilerek 64. Grammy Ödülleri'ne damga vurdu. 2022 Grammy ödül töreni 31 Ocak 2022'de Los Angeles'taki Crypto.com Arena'da tören düzenlenecek

2022 Grammy Ödülleri adayları açıklandı
HABERTURK.COM

Müzik dünyasının en prestijli ödüllerinden biri olarak kabul edilen Grammy Ödülleri'nde adaylar belli oldu. ABD'li müzisyen Jon Batiste 11 dalda aday gösterilerek, 2022 Grammy Ödülleri'ne damga vurdu.

Jon Batiste
Jon Batiste

Batiste'i Justin Bieber, Doja Cat ve H.E.R. 8'er adaylıkla; Billie Eilish ve Olivia Rodrigo ise 7'şer adaylıkla takip etti.

Doja Cat
Doja Cat

Bu yıl 64'üncü kez verilecek olan Grammy Ödülleri 31 Ocak 2022'de Los Angeles'taki Crypto.com Arena'da dağıtılacak.

Billie Eilish
Billie Eilish

İşte 2022 Grammy adaylarından bazıları...

YILIN ALBÜMÜ

We Are - Jon Batiste
Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga - Love For Sale
Justin Bieber - Justice
Doja Cat - Planet Her
Billie Eilish - Happier Than Ever
H.E.R. - Back Of My Mind
Lil Nas X - Montero
Olivia Rodrigo - Sour
Taylor Swift - Evermore
Donda - Kanye West

YILIN KAYDI

I Still Have Faith In You - Abba
Freedom - Jon Batiste
I Get A Kick Out Of You - Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga
Peaches - Justin Bieber ft Daniel Caesar & Giveon
Right On Time - Brandi Carlile
Kiss Me More - Doja Cat ft Sza
Happier Than Ever - Billie Eilish
Montero (Call Me By Your Name) - Lil Nas X
Drivers License - Olivia Rodrigo
Leave The Door Open - Silk Sonic

YILIN ŞARKISI

Bad Habits - Ed Sheeran
A Beautiful Noise - Alicia Keys and Brandi Carlile
Drivers License - Olivia Rodrigo
Fight For You - H.E.R.
Happier Than Ever - Billie Eilish
Kiss Me More - Doja Cat ft Sza
Montero (Call Me By Your Name) - Lil Nas X
Peaches - Justin Bieber ft Daniel Caesar & Giveon
Leave The Door Open - Silk Sonic
Right On Time - Brandi Carlile

EN İYİ YENİ ŞARKICI

Arooj Aftab
Jimmie Allen
Baby Keem
Finneas
Glass Animals
Japanese Breakfast
The Kid Laroi
Arlo Parks
Olivia Rodrigo
Saweetie

EN İYİ SOLO POP PERFORMANSI

Anyone - Justin Bieber
Right On Time - Brandi Carlile
Happier Than Ever - Billie Eilish
Positions - Ariana Grande
Drivers License - Olivia Rodrigo

EN İYİ İKİLİ/GRUP POP PERFORMANSI

I Get A Kick Out Of You - Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga
Lonely - Justin Bieber & Benny Blanco
Butter - BTS
Higher Power - Coldplay
Kiss Me More - Doja Cat ft SZA

EN İYİ POP VOKAL ALBÜMÜ

Justice - Justin Bieber
Planet Her - Doja Cat
Happier Than Ever - Billie Eilish
Positions - Ariana Grande
Sour - Olivia Rodrigo

EN İYİ R&B PERFORMANSI

Lost You - Snoh Aalegra
Peaches - Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar & Giveon
Damage - H.E.R.
Leave The Door Open - Silk Sonic
Pick Up Your Feelings - Jazmine Sullivan

EN İYİ R&B ALBÜMÜ

Temporary Highs In The Violet Skies - Snoh Aalegra
We Are - Jon Batiste
Gold-Diggers Sound - Leon Bridges
Back Of My Mind - H.E.R.
Heaux Tales - Jazmine Sullivan

EN İYİ RAP ŞARKISI

Bath Salts - DMX ft Jay-Z and Nas
Best Friend - Saweetie ft Doja Cat
Family Ties - Baby Keem ft Kendrick Lamar
Jail - Kanye West ft Jay-Z
My Life - J Cole ft 21 Savage & Morray

EN İYİ RAP PERFORMANSI

The Off-Season - J Cole
Certified Lover Boy - Drake
King's Disease II - Nas
Call Me If You Get Lost - Tyler, The Creator
Donda - Kanye West

EN İYİ DANS/ELEKTRONİK MÜZİK KAYDI

Hero - Afrojack & David Guetta
Loom - Olafur Arnalds ft Bonobo
Before - James Blake
Heartbreak - Bonobo & Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs
You Can Don It - Caribou
Alive - Rufus Du Sol
The Business - Tiesto

EN İYİ DANS/ELEKTRONİK MÜZİK ALBÜMÜ

Subconsciously - Black Coffee
Fallen Embers - Illenium
Music Is The Weapon (Reloaded) - Major Lazer
Shockwave - Marshmello
Free Love - Sylvan Esso
Judgement - Ten City

EN İYİ ROCK PERFORMANSI

Shot In The Dark - AC/DC
Know You Better (Live From Capitol Studio A) - Black Pumas
Nothing Compares 2 U - Chris Cornell
Ohms - Deftones
Making A Fire - Foo Fighters

EN İYİ ROCK ALBÜMÜ

Power Up - AC/DC
Capitol Cuts - Live From Studio A - Black Pumas
No One Sings Like You Anymore Vol. 1 - Chris Cornell
Medicine At Midnight - Foo Fighters
McCartney III - Paul McCartney

EN İYİ ALTERNATİF MÜZİK ALBÜMÜ

Shore - Fleet Foxes
If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power - Halsey
Jubilee - Japanese Breakfast
Collapsed In Sunbeams - Arlo Parks
Daddy's Home - St. Vincent

EN İYİ COUNTRY ALBÜMÜ

Starting Over - Chris Stapleton
The Marfa Tapes - Miranda Lambert, Jack Ingram and Jon Randall,
The Ballad of Dood & Juanita - Sturgill Simpson
Remember Her Name - Mickey Guyton
Skeletons - Brothers Osborne

EN İYİ SOLO COUNTRY PERFORMANSI

Forever After All - Luke Combs
Remember Her Name - Mickey Guyton
All I Do Is Drive - Jason Isbell
Camera Roll - Kacey Musgraves
You Should Probably Leave - Chris Stapleton

EN İYİ COUNTRY ŞARKISI

Better Than We Found It - Maren Morris
Camera Roll - Kacey Musgraves
Cold - Chris Stapleton
Country Again - Thomas Rhett
Fancy Like - Walker Hayes
Remember Her Name - Mickey Guyton

EN İYİ İKİLİ/GRUP COUNTRY PERFORMANSI

If I Didn't Love You - Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood
Younger Me - Brothers Osborne
Glad You Exist - Dan And Shay
Chasing After You - Ryan Hurd & Maren Morris
Drunk - Elle King & Miranda Lambert

EN İYİ MÜZİKAL TİYATRO ALBÜMÜ

Cinderella
Some Lovers
Girl From The North Country
Les Miserables - the stage concert
Snapshots
The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical

EN İYİ MÜZİK KLİBİ

Shot In The Dark - AC/DC
Freedom - Jon Batiste
I Get A Kick Out Of You - Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga
Peaches - Justin Bieber
Happier Than Ever - Billie Eilish
Montero( Call Me By Your Name) - Lil Nas X
Good 4U - Olivia Rodrigo

GÜNÜN ÖNEMLİ MANŞETLERİ

YORUMLAR

Yorum kurallarını okumak için tıklayınız!
Son dakika haberler, köşe yazılar, ekonomi, magazin, siyaset, spor gündeminin tek adresi HaberTurk.com; HaberTurk.com haber içerikleri kaynak gösterilmeden alıntı yapılamaz, haberler izinsiz olarak kopyalanamaz ve başka yerde yayınlanamaz.

BAKMADAN GEÇME

Caz piyanisti Hakan Başar, ENKA Sahnesi'nde
KÜLTÜR-SANAT Hakan Başar, ENKA Sahnesi'nde
'İstanbul’da Bu Ne Bizantinizm?' sergisi Pera Müzesi'nde
KÜLTÜR-SANAT 'İstanbul’da Bu Ne Bizantinizm?'
İstanbul’dan Bizans’a: Yeniden Keşfin Yolları sergisi Pera Müzesi'nde
KÜLTÜR-SANAT İstanbul’dan Bizans’a Pera Müzesi'nde
11'inci Uluslararası Suç ve Ceza Film Festivali akademik programı başlıyor
KÜLTÜR-SANAT Akademik programı başlıyor
Tuba Ünsal İtalyan filminde başrol oynayacak
KÜLTÜR-SANAT İtalyan filminde rol alacak
Çocukların müzik eğitimi için yardım konseri
KÜLTÜR-SANAT Müzik eğitimi için yardım konseri
İş Sanat'ın Aralık ayı programı yine dopdolu
KÜLTÜR-SANAT İş Sanat'ın Aralık ayı programı dopdolu
Uluslararası Emmy Ödülleri New York’ta verildi
KÜLTÜR-SANAT Uluslararası Emmy Ödülleri sahiplerini buldu
'Bu son şansımız mı?' konuşma programı Salt'ta
KÜLTÜR-SANAT Salt'ta 'Bu son şansımız mı?'
Onur Buldu: Bir sertifika da olur bana, çerçeveletip asarım
KÜLTÜR-SANAT 'Kapının önünde evlendik'

İnternet sitemizde kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak ve tercihlerinizi yönetmek için Çerez Politikası, daha fazla bilgi için Aydınlatma Metni sayfalarını ziyaret edebilirsiniz. Sitemizi kullanarak çerezleri kullanmamızı kabul edersiniz.