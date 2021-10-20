

BBC Culture, 21. yüzyılın en iyi 100 dizisini seçti. 43 ülkede 200'den fazla televizyoncunun oy kullandığı ankette ABD yapımı The Wire 21. yüzyılın en iyi dizisi seçildi. Baltimore'da uyuşturucu dünyasını anlatan The Wire ankete katılanların yüzde 48'inin top 10 listesine girmeyi başardı.

Med Men'in ikinci, Breaking Bad'in üçüncü olduğu ankette Game of Thrones ise Phobe Waller-Bridge'in hem yazıp hem oynadığı komedi dizisi Fleabag'in ardından beşinci sırada yer aldı. İlk 10'daki bir diğer komedi dizisi ise Ricky Gervais'in The Office'i dokuzuncu oldu. The Office'in ABD versiyonu ise 39. sırada yer aldı.

Fleabag

Ülkemizde çok sevilen The Crown16., La Casa De Papel (Money Heist) ise 43. sırada yer buldu. Listeye giren dizilerin yüzde 92'sinin İngilizce olması dikkat çekti. Dizilerin yüzde 79'unu erkekler yüzde 11'ini ise kadınlar tarafından yaratıldı.

The Handmaid's Tale

SON 20 YILIN EN İYİ 100 DİZİSİ

1- The Wire (2002-2008)

2- Mad Men (2007-2015)

3- Breaking Bad (2008-2013)

4- Fleabag (2016-2019)

5- Game of Thrones (2011-2019)

6- I May Destroy You (2020)

7- The Leftovers (2014-2017)

8- The Americans (2013-2018)

9- The Office (UK) (2001-2003)

10- Succession (2018-)

11- BoJack Horseman (2014-2020)

12- Six Feet Under (2001-2005)

13- Twin Peaks: The Return (2017)

14- Atlanta (2016-)

15- Chernobyl (2019)

16- The Crown (2016-)

17- 30 Rock (2006-2013)

18- Deadwood (2004-2006)

19- Lost (2004-2010)

20- The Thick of It (2005-2012)

21- Curb Your Enthusiasm (2000-)

22- Black Mirror (2011-)

23- Better Call Saul (2015-2022)

24- Veep (2012-2019)

25- Sherlock (2010-2017)

26- Watchmen (2019)

27- Line of Duty (2012-2021)

28- Friday Night Lights (2006-2011)

29- Parks and Recreation (2009-2015)

30- Girls (2012-2017)

31- True Detective (2014-2019)

32- Arrested Development (2003-2019)

33- The Good Wife (2009-2016)

34- The Bridge (2011-2018)

35- Fargo (2014-)

36- Downton Abbey (2010-2015)

37- Band of Brothers (2001)

38- The Handmaid's Tale (2017-)

39- The Office (US) (2005-2013)

40- Borgen (2010-2022)

41- Schitt's Creek (2015-2020)

42- Peep Show (2003-2015)

43- Money Heist (2017-2021)

44- Community (2009-2015)

45- The Good Fight (2017-)

46- Homeland (2011-2020)

47- Grey's Anatomy (2005-)

48- Inside No 9 (2014-)

49- The Bureau (2015-)

50- Halt and Catch Fire (2014-2017)

51- Small Axe (2020)

52- This is England (2010-2015)

53- Call My Agent! (2015-2020)

54- Happy Valley (2014-)

55- The Shield (2002-2008)

56- The Big Bang Theory (2007-2019)

57- The Young Pope (2016)

58- Dark (2017-2020)

59- The Underground Railroad (2021)

60- House of Cards (2013-2018)

61- Avatar: The Last Airbender (2005-2008)

62- The Good Place (2016-2020)

63- Pose (2018-2021)

64- Detectorists (2014-2017)

65- Orange is the New Black (2013-2019)

66- Mare of Easttown (2021)

67- RuPaul's Drag Race (2009-)

68- Stranger Things (2016-)

69- 24 (2001-2010)

70- Battlestar Galactica (2004-2009)

71- Enlightened (2011-2013)

72- Gilmore Girls (2000-2007)

73- Planet Earth (2006)

74- Utopia (2013-2014)

75- Babylon Berlin (2017-)

76- Rick and Morty (2013-)

77- American Crime Story (2016-)

78- The Killing (Denmark) (2007-2012)

79- Mindhunter (2017-2019)

80- House (2004-2012)

81- OJ: Made in America (2016)

82- Big Little Lies (2017-2019)

83- Insecure (2016-2021)

84- Normal People (2020)

85- Narcos (2015-2017)

86- How I Met Your Mother (2005-2014)

87- The Comeback (2005-2014)

88- The OA (2016-2019)

89- Dexter (2006-2013)

90- It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia (2005-)

91- Westworld (2016-)

92- Show Me a Hero (2015)

93- Treme (2010-2013)

94- Louie (2010-2015)

95- Luther (2010-2019)

96- Catastrophe (2015-2019)

97- Hannibal (2013-2015)

98- Crazy Ex-Girlfriend (2015-2019)

99- Steven Universe (2013-2020)

100- The Queen's Gambit (2020)