Instagram 2020 yılında da parlayan sosyal ağı olmaya devam ediyor. Sosyal medyada ücretsiz fotoğraf ve video paylaşma uygulaması olan Instagram, her geçen kullanıcı sayısını arttırıyor. Kullanıcıların en çok önemsediği konu Instagram için çektikleri resimleri daha çok kişiye ulaştırmak ve daha çok beğeni almak. İşte o etiketleri...
1- En Popüler Instagram Tagları:
#love #TFLers #tweegram #photooftheday #20likes #amazing #smile #follow4follow #like4like #look #instalike #igers #picoftheday #food #instadaily #instafollow #followme #girl #iphoneonly #instagood #bestoftheday #instacool #instago #all_shots #follow #webstagram #colorful #style #swag
2- En Popüler Instagram Tagları II:
#fun #instagramers #food #smile #pretty #followme #nature #lol #dog #hair #onedirection #sunset #swag #throwbackthursday #instagood #beach #statigram #friends #funny #blue #life #art #instahub #photo #cool #pink #bestoftheday #clouds
3- En Popüler Instagram Tagları III:
#amazing #followme #all_shots #textgram #family #instago #igaddict #awesome #girls #instagood #my #bored #baby #music #red #green #water #harrystyles #bestoftheday #black #party #white #yum #flower #2020 #night #instalove #niallhoran
4- Doğa ile İlgili Instagram Tagları:
#nature #sky #sun #summer #beach #beautiful #pretty #sunset #sunrise #blue #flowers #night #tree #twilight #clouds #beauty #light #photooftheday #love #green #skylovers #dusk #weather #day #red #iphonesia #mothernature
5- Sahil ile İlgili Instagram Tagları:
#beach #sun #nature #water #TFLers #ocean #lake #instagood #photooftheday #beautiful #sky #clouds #fun #pretty #sand #reflection #amazing #beauty #beautiful #shore #waterfoam #seashore #waves #wave
6- Güneşin Doğuşu ve Batışı ile İlgili Instagram Tagları:
#sunset #sunrise #sun #TFLers #pretty #beautiful #red #orange #pink #sky #nature #clouds #horizon #photooftheday #instagood #gorgeous #warm #view #night #morning #silhouette #instasky #all_sunsets
7- Çiçeklerle İlgili Instagram Tagları:
#flowers #flower #petal #petals #nature #beautiful #love #pretty #plants #blossom #sopretty #spring #summer #flowerstagram #flowersofinstagram #flowerstyles_gf #flowerslovers #botanical #floral #florals #insta_pick_blossom #flowermagic #instablooms #bloom #blooms #botanical #floweroftheday
8- Güneşli Havalar ile İlgili Instagram Tagları:
#sun #sunny #sunnyday #sunnydays #sunlight #light #sunshine #shine #nature #sky #skywatcher #thesun #sunrays #photooftheday #beautiful #beautifulday #weather #summer #goodday #goodweather #instasunny #instasun #instagood #clearskies #clearsky #blueskies #lookup #bright #brightsun
9- Bulutlu Havalar ile İlgili Instagram Tagları:
#clouds #cloud #weather #lookup #sky #skies #cloudy #instacloud #instaclouds #instagood #nature #beautiful #gloomy #skyline #horizon #overcast #instasky #epicsky #crazyclouds #photooftheday #cloud_skye #skyback #insta_sky_lovers #iskyhub
10- Yağmurlu Havalar ile İlgili Instagram Tagları:
#rain #raining #rainyday #pouring #rainydays #water #clouds #cloudy #photooftheday #puddle #umbrella #instagood #gloomy #rainyweather #rainydayz #wet #splash #TFLers #downpour #instarain
11- Karlı Havalar ile İlgili Instagram Tagları:
#snow #snowing #winter #cold #ice #white #weather #sky #skies #frosty #frost #chilly #TFLers #nature #snowflakes #instagood #instawinter #instasnow #photooftheday #snowfall #blizzard
12- Bahar Ayları için Instagram Tagları:
#spring #blossom #flowers #beautiful #season #seasons #instaspring #instagood #springtime #color #ilovespring #warm #sunny #sun #tree #pretty #TFLers #trees #flower #bloom #colorful
13- Yaz Ayları için Instagram Tagları:
#summer #summertime #sun #hot #sunny #warm #fun #beautiful #sky #clearskys #season #seasons #instagood #instasummer #photooftheday #nature #TFLers #clearsky #bluesky #vacationtime #weather #summerweather #sunshine #summertimeshine
14- Sonbahar için Instagram Tagları:
#fall #autumn #leaves #falltime #season #seasons #instafall #instagood #TFLers #instaautumn #photooftheday #leaf #foliage #colorful #orange #red #autumnweather #fallweather #nature
15- Kış Ayları için Instagram Tagları:
#winter #cold #holidays #snow #rain #christmas #snowing #blizzard #snowflakes #wintertime #staywarm #cloudy #instawinter #instagood #holidayseason #photooftheday #season #seasons #nature
16- Köpekler için Instagram Tagları:
#dog #dog #puppy #pup #cute #eyes #instagood #dogs_of_instagram #pet #pets #animal #animals #petstagram #petsagram #dogsitting #photooftheday #dogsofinstagram #ilovemydog #instagramdogs #nature #dogstagram #dogoftheday #lovedogs #lovepuppies #hound #adorable #doglover #instapuppy #instadog
17- Kediler için Instagram Tagları:
#cat #cats #catsagram #catstagram #instagood #kitten #kitty #kittens #pet #pets #animal #animals #petstagram #petsagram #photooftheday #catsofinstagram #ilovemycat #instagramcats #nature #catoftheday #lovecats #furry #sleeping #lovekittens #adorable #catlover #instacat
18- Atlar için Instagram Tagları:
#horses #horse #horsesofinstagram #horseshow #horseshoe #horses_of_instagram #horsestagram #instahorses #wild #mane #instagood #grass #field #farm #nature #pony #ponies #ilovemyhorse #babyhorse #beautiful #pretty #photooftheday #gallop #jockey #rider #riders #riding
19- Böcekler için Instagram Tagları:
#insects #insect #bug #bugs #bugslife #macro #closeup #nature #animals #animals #instanature #instagood #macrogardener #macrophotography #creature #creatures #macro_creature_feature #photooftheday #wildlife #nature_shooters #earth #naturelover #lovenature
20- Balıklar için Instagram Tagları:
#fish #aquarium #fishtank #instafish #instagood #swim #swimming #water #coral #reef #reeftank #tropical #tropicalfish #aquaria #photooftheday #saltwater #freshwater #beautiful #ocean #watertank
21- Selfie – Özçekim Fotoğraflarınız için Instagram Tagları:
#selfie #selfienation #selfies #TFLers #me #love #pretty #handsome #instagood #instaselfie #selfietime #face #shamelessselefie #life #hair #portrait #igers #fun #followme #instalove #smile #igdaily #eyes #follow
22- Aşk Temalı Fotoğraflarınız için Instagram Tagları:
#love #couple #cute #adorable #kiss #kisses #hugs #romance #forever #girlfriend #boyfriend #gf #bf #bff #together #photooftheday #happy #me #girl #boy #beautiful #instagood #instalove #loveher #lovehim #pretty #fun #smile #xoxo
23- Arkadaşlarınızla Çekildiğiniz Fotoğraflarınız için Instagram Tagları:
#friend #friends #fun #funny #love #instagood #igers #friendship #party #chill #happy #cute #photooftheday #live #forever #smile #bff #bf #gf #best #bestfriend #lovethem #bestfriends #goodfriends #besties #awesome #memories #goodtimes #goodtime
24- Doğum Günleriniz için Instagram Tagları:
#birthday #bday #party #instabday #bestoftheday #birthdaycake #cake #friends #celebrate #photooftheday #instagood #candle #candles #happy #young #old #years #instacake #happybirthday #instabirthday #born #family
25- Düğünler için Instagram Tagları:
#wedding #party #weddingparty #celebration #bride #groom #bridesmaids #happy #happiness #unforgettable #love #forever #weddingdress #weddinggown #weddingcake #family #smiles #together #ceremony #romance #marriage #weddingday #flowers #celebrate #instawed #instawedding #party #congrats #congratulations
26- Çocuk Resimleri için Kullanabileceğiniz Instagram Tagları:
#kids #kid #instakids #child #children #childrenphoto #love #cute #adorable #instagood #young #sweet #pretty #handsome #little #photooftheday #fun #family #baby #instababy #play #happy #smile #instacute
27- Yemekler için Kullanabileceğiniz Instagram Tagları:
#food #yum #instafood #yummy #amazing #instagood #photooftheday #sweet #dinner #lunch #breakfast #fresh #tasty #food #delish #delicious #eating #foodpic #foodpics #eat #hungry #foodgasm #hot #foods
28- Moda Temalı Resimler için Kullanabileceğiniz Instagram Tagları:
#fashion #style #stylish #love #me #cute #photooftheday #nails #hair #beauty #beautiful #instagood #pretty #swag #pink #girl #girls #eyes #design #model #dress #shoes #heels #styles #outfit #purse #jewelry #shopping #glam
29- Teknoloji Temalı Resimler için Kullanabileceğiniz Instagram Tagları:
#electronics #technology #tech #electronic #device #gadget #gadgets #instatech #instagood #geek #techie #nerd #techy #photooftheday #computers #laptops #hack #screen
30- Seyehat Temalı Resimler için Kullanabileceğiniz Instagram Tagları:
#travel #traveling #TFLers #vacation #visiting #instatravel #instago #instagood #trip #holiday #photooftheday #fun #travelling #tourism #tourist #instapassport #instatraveling #mytravelgram #travelgram #travelingram #igtravel
