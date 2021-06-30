Değerli Haberturk.com okurları.

Cappadocia´s vandalized fairy chimneys are cleaned with 'micro-sandblasting' technique

DHA

Cappadocia´s vandalized fairy chimneys are cleaned with 'micro-sandblasting' technique


Ahmet KORKMAZER/NEVSEHİR, (DHA)Turkey´s one of the popular tourist attractions fairy chimneys in the Cappadocia region, damaged by spray paint are being cleaned by 'micro sandblasting' technique. "We have started a work in the field with Provincial Gendarmerie Command and Nevsehir Police Department teams to identify those who committed such ugliness" said the Governor of Nevsehir Inci Sezer Becel.Fairy chimneys in the Cappadocia region which is visited by local and foreign tourists were damaged by unidentified people. The cleaning of fairy chimneys has started with the cooperation of Nevsehir Restoration and Conservation Laboratory Regional Directorate and Cappadocia Site Management Presidency teams. In this regard, the teams clean the fairy chimneys by the `micro sandblasting´ technique."WE CONSIDER THIS AS A DISRESPECT""We consider the ruining of fairy chimneys -which are a great wealth for Cappadociain the form of vandalism, as a major disrespect to culture, nature, and the country. We have started work in the field with Provincial Gendarmerie Command and Nevsehir Police Department teams to identify those who committed such ugliness. After the camera review and fieldwork and the identification of the people who are responsible, the necessary criminal actions will be taken" said the Governor of Nevsehir Inci Sezer Becel expressing the value of fairy chimneys.(PHOTOS)DHA-English News Türkiye-Nevşehir
2021-06-30 14:49:56

