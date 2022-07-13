Değerli Haberturk.com okurları.

Son dakika: 2022 Emmy Ödülleri için adaylar belli oldu! 74. Emmy Ödülleri adayları hangi film ve diziler
2022 Emmy Ödülleri için adaylar belli oldu

Televizyon dünyasının Oscar'ları olarak kabul edilen 74. Emmy Ödülleri için adaylar açıklandı. Succession 25, Ted Lasso 20 kategoride adaylık alarak Emmy Ödülleri'ne damga vurdu

Son dakika: 2022 Emmy Ödülleri için adaylar belli oldu! 74. Emmy Ödülleri adayları hangi film ve diziler
13 Eylül'de sahiplerini bulacak olan 74'üncü Emmy Ödülleri'nde adaylar belli oldu. Televizyon dünyasının Oscar'ları olarak kabul edilen Emmy Ödülleri'ne 25 adaylık kazanan Succession damga vurdu. HBO yapımı diziyi 20 adaylıkla Ted Lasso ve The White Lotus, 17 adaylıkla Hacks ve Only Murders In The Building, 16 adaylıkla Euphoria izledi. Güney Kore yapımı Squid Game 13 adaylığa layık görüldü... İşte 2022 Emmy adayları!

EN İYİ DRAMA ADAYLARI

Better Call Saul (AMC)
Euphoria (HBO Max)
Ozark (Netflix)
Severance (Apple TV+)
Squid Game (Netflix)
Stranger Things (Netflix)
Succession (HBO)
Yellowjackets (Showtime)

Succession
Succession

EN İYİ KOMEDİ ADAYLARI

Abbott Elementary (ABC)
Barry (HBO)
Curb Your Enthusiasm (HBO)
Hacks (HBO Max)
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)
Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)
Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)
What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

EN İYİ MİNİ DİZİ ADAYLARI

Dopesick (Hulu)
The Dropout (Hulu)
Inventing Anna (Netflix)
Pam and Tommy (Hulu)
The White Lotus (HBO)

The White Lotus
The White Lotus

EN İYİ AKTÖR ADAYLARI (DRAMA)

Jason Bateman (Ozark)
Brian Cox (Succession)
Lee Jung-jae (Squid Game)
Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul)
Adam Scott (Severance)
Jeremy Strong (Succession)

EN İYİ AKTRİS ADAYLARI (DRAMA)

Jodie Comer (Killing Eve)
Laura Linney (Ozark)
Melanie Lynskey (Yellowjackets)
Sandra Oh (Killing Eve)
Reese Witherspoon (The Morning Show)
Zendaya (Euphoria)

Euphoria
Euphoria

EN İYİ AKTÖR ADAYLARI (KOMEDİ)

Donald Glover (Atlanta)
Bill Hader (Barry)
Nicholas Hoult (The Great)
Steve Martin (Only Murders in the Building)
Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building)
Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)

EN İYİ AKTRİS ADAYLARI (KOMEDİ)

Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary)
Kaley Cuoco (The Flight Attendant)
Elle Fanning (The Great)
Issa Rae (Insecure)
Jean Smart (Hacks)

EN İYİ AKTÖR ADAYLARI (MİNİ DİZİ VEYA FİLM)

Colin Firth (The Staircase)
Andrew Garfield (Under the Banner of Heaven)
Oscar Isaac (Scenes From a Marriage)
Michael Keaton (Dopesick)
Himesh Patel (Station Eleven)
Sebastian Stan (Pam and Tommy)

EN İYİ AKTRİS ADAYLARI (MİNİ DİZİ VEYA FİLM)

Toni Collette (The Staircase)
Julia Garner (Inventing Anna)
Lily James (Pam and Tommy)
Sarah Paulson (Impeachment: American Crime Story)
Margaret Qualley (Maid)
Amanda Seyfried (The Dropout)

Inventing Anna
Inventing Anna

EN İYİ YARDIMCI KADIN OYUNCU ADAYLARI (DRAMA)

Patricia Arquette (Severance)
Julia Garner (Ozark)
Jung Ho-yeon (Squid Game)
Christina Ricci (Yellowjackets)
Rhea Seehorn (Better Call Saul)
J. Smith-Cameron (Succession)
Sarah Snook (Succession)
Sydney Sweeney (Euphoria)

EN İYİ YARDIMCI ERKEK OYUNCU ADAYLARI (DRAMA)

Nicholas Braun (Succession)
Billy Crudup (The Morning Show)
Kieran Culkin (Succession)
Park Hae-soo (Squid Game)
Matthew Macfadyen (Succession)
John Turturro (Severance)
Christopher Walken (Severance)
Oh Yeong-su (Squid Game)

EN İYİ YARDIMCI KADIN OYUNCU ADAYLARI (KOMEDİ)

Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
Hannah Einbinder (Hacks)
Janelle James (Abbott Elementary)
Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live)
Sarah Niles (Ted Lasso)
Sheryl Lee Ralph (Abbott Elementary)
Juno Temple (Ted Lasso)
Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso)

EN İYİ YARDIMCI ERKEK OYUNCU ADAYLARI (KOMEDİ)

Anthony Carrigan (Barry)
Brett Goldstein (Ted Lasso)
Toheeb Jimoh (Ted Lasso)
Nick Mohammed (Ted Lasso)
Tony Shalhoub (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
Tyler James Williams (Abbott Elementary)
Henry Winkler (Barry)
Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live)

Ted Lasso
Ted Lasso

EN İYİ YARDIMCI KADIN OYUNCU ADAYLARI (MİNİ DİZİ VEYA FİLM)

Connie Britton (The White Lotus)
Jennifer Coolidge (The White Lotus)
Alexandra Daddario (The White Lotus)
Kaitlyn Dever (Dopesick)
Natasha Rothwell (The White Lotus)
Sydney Sweeney (The White Lotus)
Mare Winningham (Dopesick)

EN İYİ YARDIMCI ERKEK OYUNCU ADAYLARI (MİNİ DİZİ VEYA FİLM)

Murray Bartlett (The White Lotus)
Jake Lacy (The White Lotus)
Will Poulter (Dopesick)
Seth Rogen (Pam & Tommy)
Peter Sarsgaard (Dopesick)
Michael Stuhlbarg (Dopesick)
Steve Zahn (The White Lotus)

EN İYİ KADIN KONUK OYUNCU (DRAMA)

Hope Davis (Succession)
Marcia Gay Harden (The Morning Show)
Martha Kelly (Euphoria)
Sanaa Lathan (Succession)
Harriet Walter (Succession)
Lee You-mi (Squid Game)

EN İYİ ERKEK KONUK OYUNCU (DRAMA)

Adrien Brody (Succession)
James Cromwell (Succession)
Colman Domingo (Euphoria)
Arian Moayed (Succession)
Tom Pelphrey (Ozark)
Alexander Skarsgård (Succession)

EN İYİ KADIN KONUK OYUNCU (KOMEDİ)

Jane Adams (Hacks)
Harriet Sansom Harris (Hacks)
Jane Lynch (Only Murders in the Building)
Laurie Metcalf (Hacks)
Kaitlin Olson (Hacks)
Harriet Walter (Ted Lasso)

EN İYİ ERKEK KONUK OYUNCU (KOMEDİ)

Jerrod Carmichael (Saturday Night Live)
Bill Hader (Curb Your Enthusiasm)
James Lance (Ted Lasso)
Nathan Lane (Only Murders in the Building)
Christopher McDonald (Hacks)
Sam Richardson (Ted Lasso)

EN İYİ TALK SHOW ADAYLARI

Daily Show With Trevor Noah
Jimmy Kimmel Live
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
Late Night With Seth Meyers
Late Show With Stephen Colbert

EN İYİ REALİTE YARIŞMA PROGRAMI ADAYLARI

The Amazing Race
Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls
Nailed It
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Top Chef
The Voice

*Fotoğraflar AP (Associated Press) tarafından servis edilmiştir.

