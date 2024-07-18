Emmy Ödülleri'ne 'Shogun' damgası

Televizyon dünyasının en prestijli ödülü Emmy'lerde adaylar belli oldu. 16 Eylül’de düzenlenecek törenle sahiplerini bulacak olan ödüllere bu yıl Disney'in büyük övgüler alan dizisi 'Shogun' damga vurdu. 25 dalda aday gösterilen tarihi-drama Shogun'u, 23 adaylıkla komedi dalında bir rekora imza atan The Bear takip etti.

Baby Reindeer

Netflix'in çok konuşulan dizisi Baby Reindeer 'Mini Dizi' kategorisinde yer alırken usta oyuncu Jodie Foster'ın rol aldığı True Detective dizisinin dördüncü sezonu True Detective: Night Country'e rakip oldu. Only Murders in The Bulding, Fargo, Ripley, Curp Your Enthusiasm, Fallout, The Gilded Age, Morning Show gibi diziler çeşitli dallarda ödüle aday gösterildi.

Oyunculuk dallarında ise Shogun'dan Hiroyuki Sanada, The Crown'dan Dominc West, Slow Horses'tan Gary Oldman, The Morning Show'dan Jennifer Aniston, Mr & Mrs Smith'ten Maya Erskine, The Bear'den Jeremy Allen White ile Ayo Edebiri, Baby Reindeer'dan Richard Gadd, Ripley'den Andrew Scott, Griselda'dan Sophia Vergara adaylıklarıyla dikkat çekti. İŞTE 76. EMMY ÖDÜLLERİ ADAYLARI EN İYİ DİZİ (DRAMA) The Crown Fallout The Gilded Age The Morning Show Mr. & Mrs. Smith Shogun

Slow Horses 3 Body Problem Fallout EN İYİ DİZİ (KOMEDİ) Abbott Elementary The Bear Curb Your Enthusiasm Hacks Only Murders in the Building Palm Royale Reservation Dogs What We Do in the Shadows EN İYİ MİNİ DİZİ Baby Reindeer Fargo Lessons in Chemistry Ripley True Detective: Night Country EN İYİ ERKEK OYUNCU (DRAMA) Idris Elba (Hijack) Donald Glover (Mr. & Mrs. Smith)

Walton Goggins (Fallout) Gary Oldman (Slow Horses) Hiroyuki Sanada (Shogun) Dominic West (The Crown) EN İYİ KADIN OYUNCU (DRAMA) Jennifer Aniston (The Morning Show) Carrie Coon (The Gilded Age) Maya Erskine (Mr. & Mrs. Smith) Anna Sawai (Shogun) Imelda Staunton (The Crown) Reese Witherspoon (The Morning Show) EN İYİ KADIN OYUNCU (KOMEDİ) Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary) Ayo Edebiri (The Bear) Selena Gomez (Only Murders in the Building)

Maya Rudolph (Loot) Jean Smart (Hacks) Kristen Wiig (Palm Royale) EN İYİ ERKEK OYUNCU (KOMEDİ) Matt Berry (What We Do in the Shadows) Larry David (Curb Your Enthusiasm) Steve Martin (Only Murders in the Building) Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building) Jeremy Allen White (The Bear) D'Pharoah Woon-a-tai (Reservation Dogs) EN İYİ KADIN OYUNCU (MİNİ DİZİ/TV FİLMİ) Jodie Foster (True Detective: Night Country) Brie Larson (Lessons in Chemistry)

Juno Temple (Fargo) Sofia Vergara (Griselda) Naomi Watts (Feud: Capote vs. The Swans) EN İYİ ERKEK OYUNCU (MİNİ DİZİ/TV FİLMİ) Matt Bomer (Fellow Travelers) Richard Gadd (Baby Reindeer) Jon Hamm (Fargo) Tom Hollander (Feud: Capote vs. The Swans) Andrew Scott (Ripley) Elizabeth Debicki-The Crown EN İYİ YARDIMCI KADIN OYUNCU (DRAMA) Christine Baranski (The Gilded Age) Nicole Beharie (The Morning Show) Elizabeth Debicki (The Crown) Greta Lee (The Morning Show)

Lesley Manville (The Crown) Karen Pittman (The Morning Show) Holland Taylor (The Morning Show) EN İYİ YARDIMCI ERKEK OYUNCU (DRAMA) Tadanobu Asano (Shōgun) Billy Crudup (The Morning Show) Mark Duplass (The Morning Show) Jon Hamm (The Morning Show) Takehiro Hira (Shōgun) Jack Lowden (Slow Horses) Jonathan Pryce (The Crown) EN İYİ YARDIMCI KADIN OYUNCU (KOMEDİ) Carol Burnett (Palm Royale) Liza Colón-Zayas (The Bear) Hannah Einbinder (Hacks)

Janelle James (Abbott Elementary) Sheryl Lee Ralph (Abbott Elementary) Meryl Streep (Only Murders in the Building) EN İYİ YARDIMCI ERKEK OYUNCU (KOMEDİ) Lionel Boyce (The Bear) Paul W. Downs (Hacks) Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Bear) Paul Rudd (Only Murders in the Building) Tyler James Williams (Abbott Elementary) Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live) EN İYİ YARDIMCI KADIN OYUNCU (MİNİ DİZİ/TV FİLMİ) Dakota Fanning (Ripley) Lily Gladstone (Under the Bridge)

Jessica Gunning (Baby Reindeer) Aja Naomi King (Lessons in Chemistry) Diane Lane (Feud: Capote vs. the Swans) Nava Mau (Baby Reindeer) Kali Reis (True Detective: Night Country) EN İYİ YARDIMCI ERKEK OYUNCU (MİNİ DİZİ/TV FİLMİ) Jonathan Bailey (Fellow Travelers) Robert Downey Jr. (The Sympathizer) Tom Goodman-Hill (Baby Reindeer) John Hawkes (True Detective: Night Country) Lamorne Morris (Fargo) Lewis Pullman (Lessons in Chemistry) Treat Williams (Feud: Capote vs. the Swans)