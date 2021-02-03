Değerli Haberturk.com okurları.

78. Altın Küre (Golden Globe) adayları belli oldu! Altın Küre adayları kimler, hangi oyuncular oldu?

78. Altın Küre (Golden Globe) adayları belli oldu! Altın Küre Ödülleri, her yıl resmi bir yemek töreniyle film ve televizyon dizilerine verilen Amerikan ödülleridir. Altın Küre adayları kimler, hangi oyuncular oldu? İşte Altın Küre ödülleri hakkında merak edilen detaylar...

78. Altın Küre (Golden Globe) adayları belli oldu! Altın Küre adayları kimler, hangi oyuncular oldu?

Hollywood Yabancı Basın Birliği, tarafından 1944'ten beri verilen Altın Küre Ödülleri film endüstrisi için verilen önemli ödüllerdendir.Oscar ve Grammy'den sonra üçüncü en çok izlenen ödül törenidir. Ödüller aynı zamanda film, dizi ya da aktris ve aktörler için iyi bir referans olarak kabul edilir. Ödüller, Hollywood Yabancı Basın Birliğinin 93 üyesinin oylarına göre verilir. Peki bu sene Altın Küre adayları kimler, hangi oyuncular oldu? İşte 78. Altın Küre (Golden Globe) adayları...

78. ALTIN KÜRE ADAYLARI

EN İYİ FİLM (DRAMA)

The Father
Mank
Nomadland
Promising Young Woman
The Trial of the Chicago 7

EN İYİ FİLM (KOMEDİ YA DA MÜZİKAL)

Borat Subsquent Moviefilm
Hamilton
Music
Palm Springs
The Prom

EN İYİ ERKEK OYUNCU (DRAMA)

Riz Ahmed – Sound of Metal
Chadwick Boseman – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Anthony Hopkins – The Father
Gary Oldman – Mank
Tahar Rahim – The Mauritanian

EN İYİ KADIN OYUNCU (DRAMA)

Viola Davis -Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Andra Day – The United States vs Billie
Frances McDormand – Nomadland
Carey Mulligan – Promising Young Woman
Vanessa Kirby – Pieces of a Woman

EN İYİ ERKEK OYUNCU (KOMEDİ-MÜZİKAL)

Sacha Boran Cohen – Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
James Corden – The Prom
Lin-Manuel Miranda – Hamilton
Dev Patel – The Personal History of David Copperfield
Andy Samberg – Palm Springs

EN İYİ KADIN OYUNCU (KOMEDİ-MÜZİKAL)

Maria Bakalova – Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Kate Hudson – Music
Michelle Pfeiffer – French Exit
Rosamund Pike – I Care A Lot
Anya Taylor-Joy – Emma

EN İYİ YARDIMCI ERKEK OYUNCU

Sacha Baron Cohen – The Trial of the Chicago 7
Daniel Kaluuya – Judas and the Black Messiah
Jared Leto – The Little Things
Bill Murray – On the Rocks
Leslie Odom Jr. – One Night in Miami

EN İYİ YARDIMCI KADIN OYUNCU

Glenn Close – Hillbilly Elegy
Olivia Colman – The Father
Jodie Foster – The Mauritanian
Amanda Seyfried – Mank
Helena Zengel – News of the World

EN İYİ YÖNETMEN

Emerald Fennell – Promising Young Woman
David Fincher – Mank
Regina King – One Night in Miami
Aaron Sorkin – The Trial of the Chicago 7
Chloe Zhao – Nomadland

EN İYİ SENARYO

Promising Young Woman
Mank
The Trial of the Chicago 7
The Father
Nomadland

EN İYİ MÜZİK

The Midnight Sky
Tenet
News of the World
Mank
Soul

EN İYİ ORİJİNAL ŞARKI

Fight for You – Judas and the Black Messiah
Hear My Voice – The Trial of the Chicago 7
Io Si – The Life Ahead
Speak Now – One Night in Miami
Tigress & Tweed – The United States vs. Billie Holliday

EN İYİ ANİMASYON FİLM

The Croods: A New Age
Onward
Over the Moon
Soul
Wolfwalkers

YABANCI DİLDE EN İYİ FİLM

Another Round (Danimarka)
La Llorona (Guatemala)
The Life Ahead (İtalya)
Minari (ABD)
Two of Us (Fransa)

DİZİ

EN İYİ DİZİ (DRAMA)

The Crown
The Mandalorian
Ozark
Lovecraft Country
Ratched

EN İYİ DİZİ (KOMEDİ-MÜZİKAL)

Emily in Paris
Ted Lasso
The Flight Attendant
Schitt’s Creek
The Great

EN İYİ ERKEK OYUNCU (DRAMA)

Jason Bateman – Ozark
Josh O’Connor – The Crown
Bob Odenkirk – Better Call Saul
Matthew Rhys – Perry Mason
Al Pacino – Hunters

EN İYİ KADIN OYUNCU (DRAMA)

Olivia Colman – The Crown
Jodie Comer – Killing Eve
Emma Corrin – The Crown
Laura Linney – Ozark
Sarah Paulson – Ratched

EN İYİ KADIN OYUNCU (KOMEDİ-MÜZİKAL)

Lily Collins – Emily in Paris
Kaley Cuoco – The Flight Attendant
Elle Fanning – The Great
Catherine O’Hara – Schitt’s Creek
Jane Levy – Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist

EN İYİ ERKEK OYUNCU (KOMEDİ-MÜZİKAL)

Don Cheadle – Black Monday
Nicholas Hault – The Great
Eugene Levy – Schitt’s Creek
Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso
Ramy Youssef – Ramy

EN İYİ MİNİ DİZİ/FİLM

Normal People
The Queen’s Gambit
The Undoing
Small Axe
Unorthodox

EN İYİ KADIN OYUNCU (MİNİ DİZİ/TV FİLMİ)

Anya Taylor-Joy – The Queen’s Gambit
Shira Haas – Unorthodox
Nicole Kidman – The Undoing
Cate Blanchett – Mrs. America
Daisy Edgar-Jones – Normal People

EN İYİ ERKEK OYUNCU (MİNİ DİZİ/TV FİLMİ)

Bryan Cranston – Your Honor
Jeff Daniels – The Comey Rule
Ethan Hawke – The Good Lord Bird
Hugh Grant – The Undoing
Mark Ruffalo – I Know This Much Is True

EN İYİ YARDIMCI KADIN OYUNCU (DİZİ, MİNİ DİZİ, TV FİLMİ)

Gillian Anderson – The Crown
Helene Bonham Carter – The Crown
Julia Garner – Ozark
Annie Murphy – Schitt’s Creek
Cynthia Nixon – Ratched

EN İYİ YARDIMCI ERKEK OYUNCU (DİZİ, MİNİ DİZİ, TV FİLMİ)

John Boyega – Small Axe
Brendan Gleeson – The Comey Rule
Dan Levy – Schitt’s Creek
Jim Parsons – Hollywood
Donald Sutherland – The Undoing

