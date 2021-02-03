Hollywood Yabancı Basın Birliği, tarafından 1944'ten beri verilen Altın Küre Ödülleri film endüstrisi için verilen önemli ödüllerdendir.Oscar ve Grammy'den sonra üçüncü en çok izlenen ödül törenidir. Ödüller aynı zamanda film, dizi ya da aktris ve aktörler için iyi bir referans olarak kabul edilir. Ödüller, Hollywood Yabancı Basın Birliğinin 93 üyesinin oylarına göre verilir. Peki bu sene Altın Küre adayları kimler, hangi oyuncular oldu? İşte 78. Altın Küre (Golden Globe) adayları...

78. ALTIN KÜRE ADAYLARI

EN İYİ FİLM (DRAMA)

The Father

Mank

Nomadland

Promising Young Woman

The Trial of the Chicago 7

EN İYİ FİLM (KOMEDİ YA DA MÜZİKAL)

Borat Subsquent Moviefilm

Hamilton

Music

Palm Springs

The Prom

EN İYİ ERKEK OYUNCU (DRAMA)

Riz Ahmed – Sound of Metal

Chadwick Boseman – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Anthony Hopkins – The Father

Gary Oldman – Mank

Tahar Rahim – The Mauritanian

EN İYİ KADIN OYUNCU (DRAMA)

Viola Davis -Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Andra Day – The United States vs Billie

Frances McDormand – Nomadland

Carey Mulligan – Promising Young Woman

Vanessa Kirby – Pieces of a Woman

EN İYİ ERKEK OYUNCU (KOMEDİ-MÜZİKAL)

Sacha Boran Cohen – Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

James Corden – The Prom

Lin-Manuel Miranda – Hamilton

Dev Patel – The Personal History of David Copperfield

Andy Samberg – Palm Springs

EN İYİ KADIN OYUNCU (KOMEDİ-MÜZİKAL)

Maria Bakalova – Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Kate Hudson – Music

Michelle Pfeiffer – French Exit

Rosamund Pike – I Care A Lot

Anya Taylor-Joy – Emma

EN İYİ YARDIMCI ERKEK OYUNCU

Sacha Baron Cohen – The Trial of the Chicago 7

Daniel Kaluuya – Judas and the Black Messiah

Jared Leto – The Little Things

Bill Murray – On the Rocks

Leslie Odom Jr. – One Night in Miami

EN İYİ YARDIMCI KADIN OYUNCU

Glenn Close – Hillbilly Elegy

Olivia Colman – The Father

Jodie Foster – The Mauritanian

Amanda Seyfried – Mank

Helena Zengel – News of the World

EN İYİ YÖNETMEN

Emerald Fennell – Promising Young Woman

David Fincher – Mank

Regina King – One Night in Miami

Aaron Sorkin – The Trial of the Chicago 7

Chloe Zhao – Nomadland

EN İYİ SENARYO

Promising Young Woman

Mank

The Trial of the Chicago 7

The Father

Nomadland

EN İYİ MÜZİK

The Midnight Sky

Tenet

News of the World

Mank

Soul

EN İYİ ORİJİNAL ŞARKI

Fight for You – Judas and the Black Messiah

Hear My Voice – The Trial of the Chicago 7

Io Si – The Life Ahead

Speak Now – One Night in Miami

Tigress & Tweed – The United States vs. Billie Holliday

EN İYİ ANİMASYON FİLM

The Croods: A New Age

Onward

Over the Moon

Soul

Wolfwalkers

YABANCI DİLDE EN İYİ FİLM

Another Round (Danimarka)

La Llorona (Guatemala)

The Life Ahead (İtalya)

Minari (ABD)

Two of Us (Fransa)

DİZİ

EN İYİ DİZİ (DRAMA)

The Crown

The Mandalorian

Ozark

Lovecraft Country

Ratched

EN İYİ DİZİ (KOMEDİ-MÜZİKAL)

Emily in Paris

Ted Lasso

The Flight Attendant

Schitt’s Creek

The Great

EN İYİ ERKEK OYUNCU (DRAMA)

Jason Bateman – Ozark

Josh O’Connor – The Crown

Bob Odenkirk – Better Call Saul

Matthew Rhys – Perry Mason

Al Pacino – Hunters

EN İYİ KADIN OYUNCU (DRAMA)

Olivia Colman – The Crown

Jodie Comer – Killing Eve

Emma Corrin – The Crown

Laura Linney – Ozark

Sarah Paulson – Ratched

EN İYİ KADIN OYUNCU (KOMEDİ-MÜZİKAL)

Lily Collins – Emily in Paris

Kaley Cuoco – The Flight Attendant

Elle Fanning – The Great

Catherine O’Hara – Schitt’s Creek

Jane Levy – Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist

EN İYİ ERKEK OYUNCU (KOMEDİ-MÜZİKAL)

Don Cheadle – Black Monday

Nicholas Hault – The Great

Eugene Levy – Schitt’s Creek

Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso

Ramy Youssef – Ramy

EN İYİ MİNİ DİZİ/FİLM

Normal People

The Queen’s Gambit

The Undoing

Small Axe

Unorthodox

EN İYİ KADIN OYUNCU (MİNİ DİZİ/TV FİLMİ)

Anya Taylor-Joy – The Queen’s Gambit

Shira Haas – Unorthodox

Nicole Kidman – The Undoing

Cate Blanchett – Mrs. America

Daisy Edgar-Jones – Normal People

EN İYİ ERKEK OYUNCU (MİNİ DİZİ/TV FİLMİ)

Bryan Cranston – Your Honor

Jeff Daniels – The Comey Rule

Ethan Hawke – The Good Lord Bird

Hugh Grant – The Undoing

Mark Ruffalo – I Know This Much Is True

EN İYİ YARDIMCI KADIN OYUNCU (DİZİ, MİNİ DİZİ, TV FİLMİ)

Gillian Anderson – The Crown

Helene Bonham Carter – The Crown

Julia Garner – Ozark

Annie Murphy – Schitt’s Creek

Cynthia Nixon – Ratched

EN İYİ YARDIMCI ERKEK OYUNCU (DİZİ, MİNİ DİZİ, TV FİLMİ)

John Boyega – Small Axe

Brendan Gleeson – The Comey Rule

Dan Levy – Schitt’s Creek

Jim Parsons – Hollywood

Donald Sutherland – The Undoing