Wreckage of the German ship sank in 1938 has come to light

DHA

Wreckage of the German ship sank in 1938 has come to light


Ibrahim LALELI/ANTALYA, (DHA) The 30-meter keel part of the German-flagged dry cargo ship 'Manissa', which sank in 1938 off the coast of Antalya, was removed with construction equipment. The shipwreck will be transported after dismantled by welding machines.The operation began 40 days ago to land the keel of the German-flagged dry cargo ship 'Manissa' that sank in 1938 on the Antalya Konyaaltı coast. As a result of operation, most of the bottom part of the ship was brought to the shore by two large construction machines. A diver team also provided underwater support for the removal of the 30-meter-long ship parts located 2 meters from the shore. The tons of pieces that were brought ashore will be cut into pieces by the workers in the coming days. FOOTAGE
-Removal of the sunken ship with the bucket
-Drone images from the wreck
-Actual images from the sunken ship
-Far and close-up details of the sunken ship
-Details from the sunken ship and Konyaaltı beach(PHOTOS)DHA-English News Türkiye-Antalya
2021-06-17 11:50:18

